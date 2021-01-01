Exempt status
PGA TOUR: Top 50 from 2019 Korn Ferry Tour (thru 2020-21)
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour: 2014
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2014
Forme Tour: 2016
PGA TOUR: 2020
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (3)
- 2014 Transamerican Power Products CRV Mazatlan Open, Ecuador Open
- 2016 Lexus Peru Open Presentado por Diners Club
Forme Tour Victories (3)
- 2018 Syncrude Oil Country Championship presented by AECON, Players Cup, Osprey Valley Open
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR LATINOAMERICA (1-0)
-
2014 Defeated Jorge Fernández-Valdés, Transamerican Power Products CRV Mazatlan Open
Personal
- Son of 10-time PGA TOUR champion Mark McCumber, whose TOUR career record includes victories at the 1988 PLAYERS Championship and the 1994 TOUR Championship.
- Played baseball before focusing on golf as a teenager. Figured out his swing on the driving range at TPC Sawgrass.
- Started surfing before he played golf. In winter of 2017, embarked on a six-week trip in Australia and New Zealand where hitchhiked with just his surfboard and backpack.
- In addition to surfing, has enjoyed extreme activities like downhill BMX trail riding and skydiving.
- Loves traveling the world and experiencing different cultures.
- Favorite college team is the Florida Gators and favorite professional team is the Jacksonville Jaguars.
- Favorite quote is "If you're not living on the edge, you're taking up too much room."
Special Interests
- Surfing, spending time with friends
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship: Finished solo-second at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, earning his first top-10 on the PGA TOUR. Prior best result on TOUR (T19) came at the 2018 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, his first career start. Led the field in Par-3 Scoring Average (2.81).
Career Highlights
2021 Season
-
2019 Season
Earned PGA TOUR membership by finishing No. 22 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season points list and entered the 2019-20 season 46th in the final priority ranking. Compiled four top-10 results and made 15 cuts in 20 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Also made the cut in his only start on the PGA TOUR (T25/Safeway Open).
-
Evans Scholars Invitational: Held the 18-hole lead at the Evans Scholars Invitation, eventually finished T19 at 11-under 277.
-
Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship: Finished T3 at 12-under at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship for his fourth top-10 finish of the year, moving to the top of the Korn Ferry Tour points list in the process.
-
Panama Championship: Followed his great play in Abaco and Bogota with a T7 finish at Club de Golf de Panama.
-
Country Club de Bogota Championship: Earned his career-best Korn Ferry Tour finish for the second week in a row following his T4 in Abaco with a T3 in Bogota.
-
The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club: Posted a second-round 7-under 65 en route to his best finish on the Korn Ferry Tour, T4 at 4-under 284. His previous best finish was solo fifth in 2015.
2018 Season
Played in 11 Mackenzie Tour events, making 10 cuts, recording three wins and adding three other top-10 finishes. Ended the year No. 1 on the Order of Merit, earning 2019 Korn Ferry Tour membership and Mackenzie Tour Player of the Year honors. Also made one PGA TOUR Latinoamerica start, finishing T4 in the season-opening Guatemala Stella Artois Open. Made his PGA TOUR debut, qualifying for the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship.
-
Players Cup: Continued his remarkable run of success in Winnipeg in mid-August. Won for the third time in four starts, stringing together four more under-par rounds. Open with a 3-under 69 at Southwood G&CC and was six shots off the pace through 18 holes. Made a big move in the second round, during a 7-under, bogey-free effort. Shot a second consecutive 65 in the third round, playing bogey-free golf again in a round that included five birdies and an eagle on No. 16. Opened a one-shot lead over Drew Weaver. Sunday, added five more birdies and no bogeys on his way to a 67, holding off Michael Gellerman by two shots. Is one victory shy of Dan McCarthy's Mackenzie Tour record of four wins in a season, set in 2016. Played his final 55 holes without a bogey, making only one all week. Starting with the Windsor Championship through his win in Winnipeg, is a combined 122-under during that span. His worst score in his last 17 starts was a third-round, even-par 72 at the Staal Foundation Open.
-
ATB Financial Classic: Following back-to-back wins, was in the mix again after shooting a first-round 63. Made four eagles during the week, including two during his second-round 66, to finish the tournament in third place.
-
Syncrude Oil Country Championship presented by AECON: Made Mackenzie Tour history by becoming the first player to win back-to-back tournaments, two weeks after his Osprey Valley Open title. Entered the final round tied for the lead with Yannick Paul and opened the final round birdie-birdie, making six birdies in eight holes. He never looked back, maintain his cushion the entire back nine. Stumbled with a bogey on the 16th hole at Edmonton Petroleum G&CC but recovered nicely with consecutive bogeys to close the round to defeat Ian Holt by two shots. Shot to the top of the Order of Merit with the title. Cousin, Josh McCumber, a former Korn Ferry Tour player, was his caddie.
-
Osprey Valley Open: Played stellar golf through the first three rounds of the inaugural event and then hung on Sunday at Osprey Valley GC's Toot Course to hold off a hard-charging Michael Gellerman to win his first Mackenize Tour title to go with his three PGA TOUR Latinoamerica titles. Shot an opening, 7-under 65 then took control of the tournament at the halfway point with an 11-under 61 that featured nine birdies and an eagle. Came back with a 65 in the third round and held a seven-shot lead heading into Sunday. Was in control with a two-shot lead with a hole to play, bogeyed the 18th hole and settled for the one-stroke win. Led the field with 29 birdies and played the par-4s at Osprey Valley in 3.68 for the week. Moved from 24th to fourth on the Order of Merit.
-
Staal Foundation Open presented by tbaytel: Shot a final-round 64, including a five-birdie back nine, to finish the week T10, matching his best Mackenzie Tour finish of the season.
-
Freedom 55 Financial Open: With four par-or-better rounds in Vancouver, finished T10 with three others in the season-opener.
-
Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship: Pre-qualified and then Monday-qualified into his first PGA TOUR event. Played a strong first 54 holes, with scores of 67-70-67 that left him alone in third, four shots behind third-round leader Brice Garnett. Bogeyed two of his first three holes Sunday to fall from contention. Finished T19 after a final-round, 3-over 75.
-
Guatemala Stella Artois Open: In the season-opening PGA TOUR Latinoamerica event, had four under-par rounds at La Reunion Resort in Guatemala to post a T4, with Curtis Yonke and Michael Davan, five shots behind winner Ben Polland.
2017 Season
Qualified for the season-ending Freedom 55 Financial Championship, thanks to four top-25 finishes, ending the year 46th on the Order of Merit.
-
ATB Financial Classic: Turned in a second consecutive top-10 at this event, starting slowly, with a 1-over 72 but rebounding with scores of 65-70-65 to finish T6, three strokes behind winner Chase Wright.
2016 Season
Had a victory and another top-10 in three starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica to finish the season ranked 25th on the Order of Merit. Made six cuts in 10 starts to finish the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada season ranked No. 11 on the Order of Merit.
-
Shell Championship: Opened with consecutive 68s in Miami, eventually finishing T7.
-
Lexus Peru Open Presentado por Diners Club: Claimed his third career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica win. A strong back nine of 5-under 31, that featured a title-clinching chip-in for eagle at the par-5 16th, secured a three-shot win. Shot 4-under 68 inthe final round to finish the tournament at 18-under 270.
-
National Capital Open to Support Our Troops: Finished one shot out of a three-man playoff eventually won by Brock Mackenzie in Ottawa, with rounds of 67-67-66-70.
-
ATB Financial Classic: Shot rounds of 66-68-68 to finish T2 at the rain-shortened tournament in Calgary, his second runner-up of the season in August. Tied with Austin Connelly, Conrad Shindler and Scott Wolfes, two shots behind winner Charlie Bull.
-
Freedom 55 Financial Open: Entered the final round of the season-opening tournament tied for the lead and closed with a 1-under 71 to finish solo second, one shot behind winner Dan McCarthy.
-
Rex Hospital Open: Missed the cut at the Rex Hospital Open in his only start of the year on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2015 Season
Played in 20 Korn Ferry Tour events, making eight cuts. Finished the season 90th on the money list. Also made two PGA TOUR Latinoamerica starts, getting to the weekend in both.
-
Colombia Championship Presented by Claro: Picked up his first career Korn Ferry Tour top-10 with a 66-68-68-69 effort in Colombia in February, leading to a solo-fifth performance.
2014 Season
Finished the year by making 14 of 17 cuts on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica and had six top-10 finishes, including his first career win. Finished third on the Order of Merit. With limited conditional status, made three Korn Ferry Tour starts in the summer.
-
VISA Open de Argentina presentado por Peugeot: Was impressive in his first appearance in Argentina's national open. Fired a first-round 65 and followed that with a 68. Weekend rounds of 72-70 left him T4 with Rafael Becker and Marcelo Rozo.
-
Aberto do Brasil: Through 54 holes, was in a logjam in second place, with seven other players, three strokes off Ariel Cañete's lead. Struggled to a 2-over 71 on the final day to drop into a T10.
-
Ecuador Open: In late September, opened the fall season with a win in Ecuador on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica by five shots over four players. Collected $27,000 and moved from No. 18 to No. 4 on the Tour's Order of Merit.
-
Lexus Panama Classic: Battled all week at Buenaventura GC, entering the weekend in Rio Hato three strokes off the lead. Fired rounds of 70-69 to finish fifth,
-
Mundo Maya Open presentado por Heineken: At Yucatan CC, shot opening-round scores of 72-72 then closed 70-70 to post his first career top-10, a solo eighth in Merida, Mexico.
-
TransAmerican Power Products CRV Open: Won the event in Mexico in a one-hole playoff over Jorge Fernandez-Valdes. Earned another $27,000 and jumped to No. 2 in Tour earnings.
2013 Season
-
Mylan Classic: In his first career Korn Ferry Tour start, missed the cut.
Amateur Highlights
- Two-time honorable-mention All-American at the University of Florida.
- Was a member of the 2008 state champion Nease High School golf team in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.