Tyler McCumber betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Tyler McCumber returns to the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, set to tee off at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida from Dec. 11-14. McCumber has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is McCumber's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
McCumber's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|Jan. 21, 2024
|The American Express
|W/D
|70-68
|-6
|--
|Jan. 14, 2024
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
McCumber's recent performances
- McCumber's best finish over his last ten appearances was a withdrawal at The American Express, where he was 6-under through two rounds.
- McCumber has an average of -1.504 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCumber has averaged -3.157 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCumber's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.962
|-1.504
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-2.133
|-1.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-1.902
|-0.524
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.482
|-0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-5.516
|-3.157
McCumber's advanced stats and rankings
- McCumber has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.962 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.3 yards shows his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCumber has struggled with a -2.133 mark. He has hit 52.78% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, McCumber has delivered a 0.482 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 30.50 putts per round, and he has broken par 13.89% of the time with a bogey avoidance rate of 33.33%.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCumber as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
