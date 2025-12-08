PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Tyler McCumber betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tyler McCumber of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the first round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 20, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Tyler McCumber of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the first round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 at Vidanta Vallarta on February 20, 2025 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Tyler McCumber returns to the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, set to tee off at Dye's Valley Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida from Dec. 11-14. McCumber has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.

    Latest odds for McCumber at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This is McCumber's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    McCumber's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC74-76+8--
    Jan. 21, 2024The American ExpressW/D70-68-6--
    Jan. 14, 2024Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-72+2--

    McCumber's recent performances

    • McCumber's best finish over his last ten appearances was a withdrawal at The American Express, where he was 6-under through two rounds.
    • McCumber has an average of -1.504 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McCumber has averaged -3.157 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCumber's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.962-1.504
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--2.133-1.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--1.902-0.524
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.482-0.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--5.516-3.157

    McCumber's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCumber has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.962 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.3 yards shows his power off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCumber has struggled with a -2.133 mark. He has hit 52.78% of greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, McCumber has delivered a 0.482 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 30.50 putts per round, and he has broken par 13.89% of the time with a bogey avoidance rate of 33.33%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCumber as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

