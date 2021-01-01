Exempt status
-
PGA TOUR: Tournament winner (thru 2021-22)
JOINED TOUR
-
Forme Tour: 2015
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2016
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2017
-
PGA TOUR: 2018
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
National Teams
- 2020 Olympic Games
- 2016 Aruba Cup
- 2012, 2014 Eisenhower Trophy
Personal
- Has two sisters, Nicole and Sarah. Nicole is his twin sister.
- Is a huge hockey fan. Was a member of his high school hockey team that won a Provincial Hockey Championship.
- Favorite professional team is the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs.
- Good friends with fellow TOUR player and Canadian Mackenzie Hughes. The pair played junior golf together and were college teammates at Kent State. Hughes was by the green for Conners' first PGA TOUR win at the 2019 Valero Texas Open.
- Is a bit of a mathematical genius. Studied actuary math in college at Kent State and was a two-time Academic All-American.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
-
PGA Championship: Held a two-stroke lead after the first round of the PGA Championship before finishing T17.
-
RBC Heritage: Picked up his seventh top-10 of the season with a T4 at the RBC Heritage.
-
Masters Tournament: Finished T8 at the Masters Tournament in April. Was one of four players to finish in the top 10 in both Masters played during the season.
-
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: Finished solo-third at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard after holding a share of the 18-hole lead and outright 36-hole lead. Gained 5.550 strokes approaching the green in the first round, the highest SG: Approach the Green by any player in a round on TOUR since the 2020 3M Open (Wes Roach).
2020 Season
Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs, advancing to the BMW Championship for the second consecutive season and finishing No. 53 in the FedExCup standings. Marked his second appearance in the FedExCup Playoffs in his third season on TOUR. Claimed one top-10 and 10 top-25s, highlighted by a T6 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, and made 15 cuts in 22 starts.
2019 Season
Earned first career PGA TOUR title at the Valero Texas Open and qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time in his career, advancing to the TOUR Championship and ending the season tied for 26th in the FedExCup standings. Became the first player to advance from the Monday qualifier and win on the PGA TOUR since 2010. Led the TOUR in Greens in Regulation Percentage (73.06%). Posted four top-10s and made 16 cuts in 28 starts.
-
Valero Texas Open: After entering the final round of the Valero Texas Open trailing Si Woo Kim by one stroke, fired a 6-under 66 to claim his first career PGA TOUR win in his 51st start at the age of 27 years, 3 months, 1 day. Became the first Monday Qualifier to win on the PGA TOUR since Arjun Atwal at the 2010 Wyndham Championship. Joined 14 other Canadians as winners on the PGA TOUR and became the fifth international winner on TOUR in as many weeks. Made 29 birdies for the week, tied with Roger Sloan (2019 Desert Classic) for the most on TOUR since Michael Kim made 30 at the 2018 John Deere Classic.
-
Sony Open in Hawaii: As a Monday qualifier, recorded four scores in the 60s to finish T3 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, five strokes behind champion Matt Kuchar. Closed the event with matching 6-under 64s, carding multiple scores of 65 or better for the first time in his career.
-
Sanderson Farms Championship: Came in second to Cameron Champ at the Sanderson Farms Championship. Shot a third-round 64 that included nine birdies and one bogey, entering the final round four strokes behind Champ at 13-under 203. Runner-up was first career top-five result on the PGA TOUR.
2018 Season
Made the cut in 20 of 28 starts during his rookie season on the PGA TOUR. Finished the season No. 130 in the FedExCup, highlighted by a T8 at the Fort Worth Invitational.
-
Fort Worth Invitational: Recorded his first career top-10 with a T8 at the Fort Worth Invitational. Week was highlighted by a 63 in round three (previous-best was 64/2018 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship/R1).
-
Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship: Entered the final round of the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship in second place, but recorded a 4-over 76 to finish T13.
-
Valspar Championship: After holding the solo lead after 18, 36 and 54 holes, shot a final-round 77 to finish T16 at the Valspar Championship. Got into the field as the third alternate and opened with scores of 67-69-68, becoming the first player to hold the solo lead after each of the first three rounds since Marc Leishman at the BMW Championship (won wire-to-wire).
2017 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 23 starts, three top-10s and 16 made cuts. Was 41st in the final priority-ranking order. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2017-18 season with a 20th-place finish on the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Finals money list (excluding the 25).
-
LECOM Health Challenge: Picked up a T9 at the LECOM Health Challenge.
-
The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club: Recorded his second consecutive top-10 finish at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club with a T7 finish, closing with his best round of the tournament, a 5-under 67.
-
The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay: In his first start on the Korn Ferry Tour, posted a T5 finish at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic after rounds of 79-70-70-73--292 (4-over). Entered the final round three shots back of Kyle Thompson but eagled the par-5 first to get within one shot of the lead. Added a birdie at the fifth but played his last 13 holes in 4-over-par to finish T5.
2016 Season
Made six starts on the Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada, making the cut in all starts. Played primarily on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica after earning medalist honors at the Qualifying Tournament at Sun N' Lake GC in Florida. Recorded eight top-10s in 17 starts, including two runner-up finishes.
-
Shell Championship: Picked up his eighth top-10 of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season with a T9 at the Shell Championship in Miami, Florida.
-
63 Aberto do Brasil: On the Olympic Golf Course in Rio de Janeiro, finished two shots short of victory at the 63 Aberto do Brasil. Shared second with two other players.
-
Copa Diners Club International: Following a T8 a week earlier at the San Luis Championship, posted another T8 in Ecuador at the Copa Diners Club International.
-
Staal Foundation Open presented by Tbaytel: Highlighted by a 64 in the third round, finished runner-up at the Staal Foundation Open at Whitewater GC in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Finished three shots behind winner Taylor Moore.
-
Casa de Campo Dominican Republic Open: Finished T8 at the Teeth of the Dog Casa de Campo in the Dominican Republic.
-
Guatemala Stella Artois Open: Came up two shorts shy of first win in Guatemala with a T2 effort at the Guatemala Stella Artois Open.
-
Lexus Panama Classic: For the second consecutive event, closed with a 74 in the final round, but managed a top-10. Finished T9 at the Lexus Panama Classic.
-
69 Avianca Colombia Open presentado por BBVA: In the first event of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season, opened with a 63 to lead the 69 Avianca Colombia Open presentado por BBVA by two shots. Finished alone in third after a final-round 74.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-USA: Won the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament in Florida, taking medalist honors after rounds of 74-67-67-70. Won by two shots.
2015 Season
Made six of eight cuts on the Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada, highlighted by a third-place effort in Thunder Bay, Ontario.
-
Staal Foundation Open presented by Tbaytel: In his fourth start of the Canadian Tour season, finished solo-third at the Staal Foundation Open presented by Tbaytel.
2013 Season
-
RBC Canadian Open: Made his PGA TOUR debut as an amateur at the 2013 RBC Canadian Open. Missed the cut after rounds of 71-74.
Amateur Highlights
- Won the 2010 Ontario Amateur and was runner-up at the 2014 U.S. Amateur, which earned him an invite to the 2015 Masters. Despite a missed cut that week, played a Tuesday practice round with fellow Canadian and former Masters champion Mike Weir.