Corey Conners betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Corey Conners missed the cut at his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set on a much better performance this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Conners' recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|2024
|T57
|70-68-66-70
|-6
|2023
|T12
|69-66-68-65
|-12
|2022
|11
|64-67-69-64
|-16
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Conners' most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Conners' best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished 11th at 16-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Conners' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T4
|70-67-67-62
|-14
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|39
|70-71-66-80
|+7
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T50
|71-68-70-71
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T10
|74-69-66-66
|-9
|145.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T47
|70-69-71-68
|-2
|9.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|W/D
|72-74-72
|+8
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|70-66-66-68
|-10
|26.556
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T25
|73-73-71-75
|+4
|37.083
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|73-68-74-67
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T11
|67-71-66-67
|-9
|115.000
Conners' recent performances
- Conners has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 14-under.
- Conners has an average of -0.030 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.662 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Conners has averaged 0.061 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Conners' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.662
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.061
Conners' advanced stats and rankings
- Conners posted a -0.030 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Conners delivered a strong 0.662 mark in his past five tournaments.
- Around the greens, Conners averaged -0.240 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Conners posted a -0.331 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
