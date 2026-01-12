PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Corey Conners betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)



    Corey Conners missed the cut at his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set on a much better performance this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Conners at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Conners' recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC72-67-1
    2024T5770-68-66-70-6
    2023T1269-66-68-65-12
    20221164-67-69-64-16

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Conners' most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Conners' best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished 11th at 16-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Conners' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT470-67-67-62-14--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship3970-71-66-80+7--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5071-68-70-71E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1074-69-66-66-9145.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT4770-69-71-68-29.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenW/D72-74-72+8--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2770-66-66-68-1026.556
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2573-73-71-75+437.083
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1973-68-74-67-252.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1167-71-66-67-9115.000

    Conners' recent performances

    • Conners has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 14-under.
    • Conners has an average of -0.030 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.662 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Conners has averaged 0.061 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Conners' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.030
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.662
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.240
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.331
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.061

    Conners' advanced stats and rankings

    • Conners posted a -0.030 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Conners delivered a strong 0.662 mark in his past five tournaments.
    • Around the greens, Conners averaged -0.240 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Conners posted a -0.331 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    

    

