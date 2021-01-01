×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Conrad Shindler
Conrad Shindler

Conrad Shindler

United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
5  ft, 8  in
173 cm
Height
200 lbs
90 kg
Weight
33
AGE
2011
Turned Pro
Texas A&M University
College
Phoenix, Arizona
Birthplace
5  ft, 8  in
173 cm
Height
200 lbs
90 kg
Weight
33
AGE
2011
Turned Pro
Texas A&M University
College
Phoenix, Arizona
Birthplace
143
The 25 Rank
202
Official Points
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes
70.84
Scoring Average
Features Conrad Shindler and Sepp Straka short game contest at indoor facility Conrad Shindler & Sepp Straka show off their trick shot abilities at the short game facility at Ohio State University. The indoor practice facility was completed in 2013 and allows their men's & women's programs to practice inside during the winter.

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Conrad Shindler
Conrad Shindler
United StatesUnited States
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Conrad Shindler

Full Name

5  ft, 8  in

173 cm

Height

200 lbs

90 kg

Weight

July 20, 1988

Birthday

33

AGE

Phoenix, Arizona

Birthplace

Dallas, Texas

Residence

Wife, Theresa

Family

Texas A&M University

College

2011

Turned Pro

$595,318

Career Earnings

Dallas, TX, United States

City Plays From

Exempt status

  • Korn Ferry Tour: Past Champion 3-4 Years (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2017
  • PGA TOUR: 2018

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

  • 2017 Rex Hospital Open

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)

  • 2017 Defeated Chesson Hadley, Rex Hospital Open

Personal

  • Favorite professional sports team is the Dallas Stars.

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Finished the season at No. 96 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded four top-25s in 22 starts, including a season-best T4 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper.

2019 Season

  • Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Fired rounds of 63-67-72-68 to finish T4 at 18-under 270 in Springfield. Held a share of the first-round lead after opening with a 9-under 63.

2018 Season

  • United Leasing & Finance Championship: Opened play at the United Leasing & Finance Championship with a 4-under 68 en-route to an even-par 288 and a solo-ninth finish.

2017 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 24 starts, one win, and 15 cuts made. Was 30th in the final priority-ranking order. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2017-18 season with a 17th-place finish on the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season money list.

  • Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Finished inside the top 10 for the fourth time in 2017 with a T9 finish at the Albertsons Boise Open.
  • WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft-Heinz: Posted his third top-10 of the season at the WinCo Foods Portland Open with a T8 finish. Held a share of the first-round lead with an 8-under 63.
  • Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation: Held the 18-, 36- and 54-hole lead at the Nashville Golf Open, thanks to a course-record-tying 62 (-10) in the opening round. Closed with a 4-over 75 to finish the week tied for 25th.
  • Rex Hospital Open: Defeated hometown favorite Chesson Hadley on the first playoff hole with a par for his first career Korn Ferry Tour victory at the Rex Hospital Open. Forced a playoff with Hadley with a final-round 67 and then two-putted for par on the first playoff hole for the victory to move up to fifth on the Korn Ferry Tour money list. Posted a front-nine 4-under 32 to take the lead in the final round and then played the back nine in even-par to post 15-under 269.
  • Panama Claro Championship: Carded 69-65 on the weekend at the Panama Claro Championship for a T5, the first top-10 of his career.