|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Conrad Shindler
Full Name
5 ft, 8 in
173 cm
Height
200 lbs
90 kg
Weight
July 20, 1988
Birthday
33
AGE
Phoenix, Arizona
Birthplace
Dallas, Texas
Residence
Wife, Theresa
Family
Texas A&M University
College
2011
Turned Pro
$595,318
Career Earnings
Dallas, TX, United States
City Plays From
Exempt status
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Finished the season at No. 96 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded four top-25s in 22 starts, including a season-best T4 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper.
2019 Season
2018 Season
2017 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 24 starts, one win, and 15 cuts made. Was 30th in the final priority-ranking order. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2017-18 season with a 17th-place finish on the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season money list.