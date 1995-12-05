JOINED TOUR
-
Forme Tour: 2018
-
PGA TOUR China: 2018
International Victories (1)
-
2020 Omega Dubai Desert Classic
Personal
- Is friends with noted Australian amateur Cassie Porter, the duo serving as ambassadors at Peregian Golf Course in Queensland.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Saw action in three PGA TOUR tournaments and played on the weekend in two of them. Played in nine European Tour tournaments, won once, recorded three top-10s and finished seventh on the Race to Dubai. Added a runner-up finish in the New Zealand Open on the PGA Tour of Australasia.
-
Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open: Took a one-stroke lead into the weekend in Scotland after opening 66-65. Shot himself out of the tournament, firing a third-round 79. Recovered nicely on the final day, shooting one more 65 to move into a T4.
-
Dubai Duty Free Irish Open: Used a pair of 67s in the second and third rounds to eventually T7 with Jordan Smith and Fabrizio Zanotti, five shots behind winner John Catlin.
-
New Zealand Open: At the Millbrook Resort and The Hills GC, fired four rounds in the 60s, including a 65-67 effort on the weekend only to finish second, two shots behind winner Brad Kennedy.
-
Omega Dubai Desert Classic: Fired rounds of 69-71-71-68, good enough to get him into a playoff with Christiaan Bezuidenhout at Emirates GC. Survived a two-hole playoff with Bezuidenhout when he made birdie on the 18th hole to claim the victory.
2019 Season
Made the cut in his lone PGA TOUR start. Played in 16 European Tour events, making 12 cuts and posting two top-10s. Finished the season 89th in the Race to Dubai. Also played in four PGA Tour of Australasia tournaments and made one Asian Tour appearance.
-
Omega European Masters: Fired a final-round 64 to vault into a T8, two shots out of the five-man playoff won by Sebastian Soderberg.
-
Omega Dubai Desert Classic: Used a second-round 63, tying him with Justin Harding for low round of the tournament at Emirates GC, to finish T7, a distant nine shots behind winner Bryson DeChambeau.
2018 Season
Made two PGA TOUR starts, making one cut. Missed the cut in one Mackenzie Tour appearance. Earned both Mackenzie Tour and PGA TOUR Series-China status. Never played an official event on PGA TOUR Series-China.
-
Portugal Masters: Opened with an 8-under 63 and entered the final round with a two-shot lead. Was seeking to become to first wire-to-wire winner of the 2018 European Tour season, but closed with an even-par 71 and finished T2 behind Tom Lewis. The result secured him a European Tour card for the 2019 season.
-
Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-USA WEST 1: Earned Mackenzie Tour status with his T7 at Carlton Oaks in Santee, California, shooting four par-or-better rounds.
-
China QT #1-Mission Hills Resort: Had a solid week at Mission Hills GC's Sandbelt Trails Course in Haikou, China. Finished in second at 12-under, a stroke behind American Jeffrey Kang. Secured full status for the entire season.
2017 Season
Played in 10 PGA Tour of Australasia tournaments, finishing inside the top 10 in half of them. Ended the season No. 10 on the Order of Merit. Also made cuts on the Asian Tour and Japan Golf Tour.
-
Australian PGA Championship: Fired three 68s and a second-round 73 to T7 with Sean Crocker in early December.
-
Emirates Australian Open: At his national open, began 67-66 and held a one-shot lead over Jason Day at the 36-hole mark. Shot a Saturday 71 and trailed Day by a stroke with 18 hole to play. Stumbled to a final-round 73 to drop into a T6 with Mark Brown, four shots behind winner Cameron Davis.
-
New South Wales Open: Held a share of the 36-hole lead with Daniel Nisbet, Ben Eccles and Kramer Hickok and was one shot behind Jason Scrivener with 18 holes to play. Posted a 70 on the final day to finish alone in second, six shots behind Scrivener.
-
ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth: Finished T9 at the event at Lake Karrinyup CC in Perth in February.
-
Oates Victorian Open: Entered the final round three shots off the lead held by Matthew Giles and Jake McCleod. Couldn't make a run Sunday, shooting a final-round 74 to T6 with five others, four strokes behind champion Dimitrios Papadatos.
2016 Season
Missed the cut in his lone Mackenzie Tour start. Appeared in 10 PGA Tour of Australasia tournaments, turning in two top-10s.
-
New South Wales Open Championship: Shot a third-round 73 to fall from contention but recovered nicely on the final day with a best-of-the-fourth-round-tying 64 to move into a T8.
-
Isuzu Queensland Open: Shared the 36-hole lead with Brett Coletta after opening 68-68. Was four strokes off the lead and in a share of second with Dale Brandts-Richard with 18 holes to play. Fired a final-round 69 to finish alone in second, three shots behind Coletta's winning pace.
Amateur Highlights
- Represented Australia, with Ryan Ruffels and Geoff Drakeford, at the 2014 World Amateur Team Championship in Japan. Team finished T6 with England and France. In the Eisenhower Trophy for individual play, fired rounds of 69-64-67-66 to post a T2 with Argentina’s Alejandro Tosti, three shots behind winner Jon Rahm of Spain.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE
- Forme Tour: 2018
- PGA TOUR China: 2018