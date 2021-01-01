|
Derek Ernst
Full Name
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
May 16, 1990
Birthday
31
AGE
Woodland, California
Birthplace
Dallas, Texas
Residence
Wife, Laney; Daughtry (7/11/16), Decker Karoline (11/14/18)
Family
University of Nevada-Las Vegas (2012, Hotel Management)
College
2012
Turned Pro
$2,560,061
Career Earnings
Dallas, TX, United States
City Plays From
Exempt status
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (1-0)
Personal
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2020 Season
Finished the season at No. 137 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded two top-25 finishes in 22 starts, including a season-best T7 finish at the Panama Championship.
2019 Season
2018 Season
Finished the season at No. 53 on the Regular Season money list. Recorded two top-10 finishes in 24 starts, both T4 finishes, at the Knoxville Open and the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft-Heinz. Missed the cut at each of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals events.
2017 Season
2016 Season
Made 10 cuts in 20 PGA TOUR starts with lone top-25 finish coming at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he was T20. Finished No. 186 in FedExCup standings, failing to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs.
2015 Season
In his bid to move inside the top 125 and advance to the FedExCup Playoffs, opened with a 7-under 63 at the Wyndham Championship, the 43rd and final event leading up to the Playoffs. Finished T18 in Greensboro, resulting in a 170th-place finish in the FedExCup standings to end his TOUR season. In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, missed the cut and finished T43 in the first two events. Opened with a 68 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship and was one shot off the lead. Was in contention heading into Sunday's final round, following a pair of 71s. Bogeys on Nos. 15 and 16 led to a T5 finish, three off winner Andrew Loupe's pace. The T5 jumped his Finals' earnings to $38,535 and into a fairly comfortable position of 16th with one event to go.
2014 Season
Sophomore season included just 12 made cuts in 28 starts, with a season-best T27 finish at the Barracuda Championship. Showed promise late in the season, finishing the year with five consecutive made cuts (his best career PGA TOUR streak), capped with four rounds in the 60s and a T38 finish at his season-ending Wyndham Championship.
2013 Season
Rookie made seven of 21 cuts on TOUR with his only top-10 coming in a win at the Wells Fargo Championship. Finished No. 93 in the FedExCup standings. Nominated for PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year, one of three rookies to win a tournament.
2012 Season
Successfully navigated all three prior stages (pre-qualifying, first stage and second stage) to earn a start at the finals.
Amateur Highlights
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE