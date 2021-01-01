×
Derek Ernst
United States
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
31
AGE
2012
Turned Pro
University of Nevada-Las Vegas (2012, Hotel Management)
College
Woodland, California
Birthplace
Performance
Derek Ernst
United StatesUnited States
Derek Ernst

Full Name

6  ft, 0  in

183 cm

Height

185 lbs

84 kg

Weight

May 16, 1990

Birthday

31

AGE

Woodland, California

Birthplace

Dallas, Texas

Residence

Wife, Laney; Daughtry (7/11/16), Decker Karoline (11/14/18)

Family

University of Nevada-Las Vegas (2012, Hotel Management)

College

2012

Turned Pro

$2,560,061

Career Earnings

Dallas, TX, United States

City Plays From

Exempt status

  • Korn Ferry Tour: PGA TOUR PC / QT Final Stage / 76-100 (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR: 2013
  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2020

PGA TOUR Victories (1)

  • 2013 Wells Fargo Championship

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR (1-0)

  • 2013 Defeated David Lynn, Wells Fargo Championship

Personal

  • If he weren't a golfer, says he would be an architect.
  • Enjoys playing the drums.
  • Fan of the Denver Broncos.
  • Dream foursome would include his dad, Arnold Palmer and Lee Trevino.
  • Not many people know he is the only person to make a hole-in-one on a par-4 in the U.S. Public Links Championship.
  • Supports the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
  • Wants to own a sports team someday.
  • While attempting to make his mom a gift when he was in the second grade, he sliced his right eye with a shard of PVC pipe. As the eye healed, scar tissue developed. The scar tissue is still there, and his vision is cloudy. Has poor depth perception out of his right eye.

Special Interests

  • Music, play drums and guitar

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks: Held the 54-hole lead at the TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks after rounds of 69-68-67 before a closing 73 saw him finish T5 at 11-under 277.
  • TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes: Used weekend rounds of 69-66 to finish T10 at 10-under 278 at the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes.

Career Highlights

2020 Season

Finished the season at No. 137 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded two top-25 finishes in 22 starts, including a season-best T7 finish at the Panama Championship.

  • TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks: Held the 54-hole lead at the TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks after rounds of 69-68-67 before a closing 73 saw him finish T5 at 11-under 277.
  • TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes: Used weekend rounds of 69-66 to finish T10 at 10-under 278 at the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes.

2019 Season

  • Panama Championship: Earned his first top-10 of the season with a T7 in Panama.

2018 Season

Finished the season at No. 53 on the Regular Season money list. Recorded two top-10 finishes in 24 starts, both T4 finishes, at the Knoxville Open and the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft-Heinz. Missed the cut at each of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals events.

  • WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft-Heinz: Held the 18- and 36-hole lead at the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft-Heinz. Finished the week T4.
  • Knoxville Open: Carded a back-nine 6-under 30 during the second round of the Knoxville Open to claim the 36-hole lead. Finished the week T4.

2017 Season

  • United Leasing & Finance Championship: Made the cut in five straight starts to open the season before posting his first top-10 in his sixth start at the United Leasing & Finance Championship with a T10. Opened with a 4-over 76 but battled back with rounds of 69-74-71.

2016 Season

Made 10 cuts in 20 PGA TOUR starts with lone top-25 finish coming at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he was T20. Finished No. 186 in FedExCup standings, failing to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs.

2015 Season

In his bid to move inside the top 125 and advance to the FedExCup Playoffs, opened with a 7-under 63 at the Wyndham Championship, the 43rd and final event leading up to the Playoffs. Finished T18 in Greensboro, resulting in a 170th-place finish in the FedExCup standings to end his TOUR season. In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, missed the cut and finished T43 in the first two events. Opened with a 68 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship and was one shot off the lead. Was in contention heading into Sunday's final round, following a pair of 71s. Bogeys on Nos. 15 and 16 led to a T5 finish, three off winner Andrew Loupe's pace. The T5 jumped his Finals' earnings to $38,535 and into a fairly comfortable position of 16th with one event to go.

  • Web.com Tour Championship: A T43 at the Web.com Tour Championship sealed his card. Was 42nd on the final priority-ranking order.

2014 Season

Sophomore season included just 12 made cuts in 28 starts, with a season-best T27 finish at the Barracuda Championship. Showed promise late in the season, finishing the year with five consecutive made cuts (his best career PGA TOUR streak), capped with four rounds in the 60s and a T38 finish at his season-ending Wyndham Championship.

2013 Season

Rookie made seven of 21 cuts on TOUR with his only top-10 coming in a win at the Wells Fargo Championship. Finished No. 93 in the FedExCup standings. Nominated for PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year, one of three rookies to win a tournament.

  • Wells Fargo Championship: Defeated David Lynn with a par-4 on the first playoff hole (No. 18) at the Wells Fargo Championship to win his first TOUR event in his ninth career start. Joins Jim Furyk (2003) as the only first-round leaders/co-leaders of the event who held on for the win. Won in his first start in the Wells Fargo Championship after getting a spot in the field off the alternate list Monday of tournament week when Freddie Jacobson withdrew. With the win, earned a spot into THE PLAYERS Championship the following week. Won in his first playoff on TOUR. Played The Green Mile (Nos. 16-18) at 2-under for the week. At 22 years, 11 months, 19 days, is the third youngest champion at the Wells Fargo Championship behind Rory McIlroy in 2010 (20 years, 11 months, 28 days) and Anthony Kim in 2008 (22 years, 10 months, 15 days).

2012 Season

Successfully navigated all three prior stages (pre-qualifying, first stage and second stage) to earn a start at the finals.

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Played his rookie season on the PGA TOUR in 2013 after finishing T17 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament at PGA West in Palm Springs.
  • Frys.com Open: Has enjoyed only one previous start on the PGA TOUR. Was T41 at the 2012 Fry's.com Open. Opened with a 6-under 65 at CordeValle GC in San Martin, Calif., and was tied for second after the initial 18.

Amateur Highlights

  • Won the Valley Championship three times at Clovis East High School in California.
  • Won the Mountain West Conference Championship and a total of five college tournaments.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • PGA TOUR: 2012
  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2019