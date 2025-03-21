An ode to golf's greatest Cinderellas in spirit of NCAA tournament

When 23-year-old Derek Ernst arrived in Charlotte for the Truist Championship (then-Wells Fargo Championship), he was making his ninth career TOUR appearance. Earlier in the week, he was on his way to Athens, Georgia, for that week’s Korn Ferry Tour tournament. He turned his car and began heading east when the TOUR called him and told him he was in the Charlotte field. All Ernst did after that was put together rounds of 67-71-72-70 to force a playoff with David Lynn, an overtime session he won when Lynn bogeyed the first-sudden-death hole, No. 18 at Quail Hollow Club. In 134 career PGA TOUR starts, that victory remains the only top-10 of Ernst’s career.