Jim Knous
Full Name
kuh-NOUSE
Pronunciation
6 ft, 1 in
185 cm
Height
180 lbs
81 kg
Weight
31
AGE
Basalt, Colorado
Birthplace
Littleton, Colorado
Residence
Wife, Heidi Rose; Brady, Annie Rose
Family
Colorado School of Mines (Civil Engineering, 2012)
College
2012
Turned Pro
$751,092
Career Earnings
Littleton, CO, United States
City Plays From
Exempt status
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Made the cut in 10 of 18 starts, earning one top-10 and finishing the season No. 166 in the FedExCup standings. Entered the 2019-20 season on a Minor Medical Extension with six starts available to earn 152 points to equal No. 125 on the 2018-19 FedExCup points list (Pat Perez/376).
2018 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 16 made cuts in 23 starts, including three top-10s. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2018-19 season by finishing 28th on the 2018 Korn Ferry Tour Finals money list, picking up the last available card via the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Was 50th on the final priority-ranking order.
2016 Season
Didn't make a start on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2016. Fell in a playoff to PGA TOUR member Zac Blair at the Sand Hollow Open.
2015 Season
2013 Season
2012 Season
Amateur Highlights