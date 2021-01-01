×
Jim Knous

Full Name

kuh-NOUSE

Pronunciation

6  ft, 1  in

185 cm

Height

180 lbs

81 kg

Weight

31

AGE

Basalt, Colorado

Birthplace

Littleton, Colorado

Residence

Wife, Heidi Rose; Brady, Annie Rose

Family

Colorado School of Mines (Civil Engineering, 2012)

College

2012

Turned Pro

$751,092

Career Earnings

Littleton, CO, United States

City Plays From

Exempt status

  • PGA TOUR: Korn Ferry Tour Medical
  • Korn Ferry Tour: Prior Year 151-200 FedExCup Points (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2016
  • PGA TOUR: 2019

Personal

  • Grew up in Basalt, Colorado, a town in the heart of the Rocky Mountains. Attended the Colorado School of Mines where he graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering.
  • Due to the pronunciation of his name, has been dubbed as "Hard K."
  • Enjoys hiking, exercising and cooking.
  • Claims hidden talents are cooking, Sudoku, and ping pong.
  • Pulls for all of the Denver-area professional sports teams including the Broncos, Nuggets and Rockies.
  • Speaks Spanish.
  • Favorite player growing up was Ernie Els. Recalls meeting Jack Nicklaus as a kid in a cafe in his hometown of Basalt.
  • Played on his high school basketball team for three seasons.

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Made the cut in 10 of 18 starts, earning one top-10 and finishing the season No. 166 in the FedExCup standings. Entered the 2019-20 season on a Minor Medical Extension with six starts available to earn 152 points to equal No. 125 on the 2018-19 FedExCup points list (Pat Perez/376).

  • Safeway Open: In his first start as a member of the PGA TOUR, overcame an opening-round 1-over 73 with sub-par scores of 67-69-69 to finish T10 at the Safeway Open.

2018 Season

Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 16 made cuts in 23 starts, including three top-10s. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2018-19 season by finishing 28th on the 2018 Korn Ferry Tour Finals money list, picking up the last available card via the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Was 50th on the final priority-ranking order.

  • Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Held a share of the 54-hole lead at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship. Finished T10, his second straight top-10 finish.
  • WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft-Heinz: Finished the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft-Heinz T4 to move inside of the top 75 on the money list and earn a Korn Ferry Tour Finals berth for the first time in his career.
  • Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Held the 54-hole lead at the Utah Championship, his first lead after a round on Tour. Finished the week at a career-best T4.
  • Club Colombia Championship: Open qualified into the Club Colombia Championship. Finished the tournament T16 to earn entry into the El Bosque Mexico Championship by Innova.

2016 Season

Didn't make a start on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2016. Fell in a playoff to PGA TOUR member Zac Blair at the Sand Hollow Open.

2015 Season

  • Web.com Tour Q-School: Won the first stage of Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Lantana Golf Course.
  • Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Made three starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, posting a career best T14 at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco.

2013 Season

  • Stadion Classic at UGA: Missed the cut in his lone start on the Korn Ferry Tour at the Stadion Classic at UGA.

2012 Season

  • Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: Made one start on the Korn Ferry Tour, missing the cut at the Utah Championship.

Amateur Highlights

  • Won five times as a senior at Colorado School of Mines.
  • Ended his senior season ranked No. 2 in the Division II Player Rankings compiled by GolfStat.com.
  • Finished as the runner-up at the 2012 NCAA Division II Championship.
  • 2012 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Player of the Year.
  • Shot a course record 63 in U.S. Amateur Qualifying at Heritage Eagle Bend Golf Club.