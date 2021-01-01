Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: PGA TOUR Latinoamérica / Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada / PGA TOUR Series-China / Qualifying tournament #1 (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2014
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (3)
- 2016 Flor de Cana Open presented by The Mortgage Store
- 2019 Banco del Pacifico Open presentado por Quito Alcaldia, Shell Championship
International Victories (1)
2019 Karibana Cartagena Colombian Open
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR LATINOAMERICA (0-1)
2016 Lost to Sebastián Vázquez, 58 Abierto Mexicano de Golf
Personal
- A native of Tucuman, he moved to Buenos Aires, Argentina, to work on his game with his coach and former Tour member Sebastian Fernandez.
- Tiger Woods is his favorite athlete to watch. Favorite team is Atletico Tucuman. Favorite course he's played is Olivos GC in Buenos Aires.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes: Carded rounds of 70-70-68-68 to finish T7 at 12-under 276 at the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes.
Career Highlights
2020 Season
2019 Season
Enjoyed one of the best seasons in PGA TOUR Latinoamerica history by turning in an amazingly consistent year, leading the Tour in 11 statistical categories. In 16 starts, made every cut, posted 11 top-10s, won twice and went on to win the Order of Merit title and earn the Roberto De Vicenzo Award as the Tour’s Player of the Year. His $148,734 set an all-time, single-season earnings mark, and he was the only player with multiple victories. Of his 60 rounds, only six were over-par, three were par or better and the remaining 51 were under-par.
Shell Championship: Put a punctation mark on his remarkable season by taking a share of the opening-round lead at Trump National Doral’s Golden Palm Course and then leading after every round following that to defeat Jared Wolfe by a stroke. Opened 66-69 the fashioned rounds of 69-70 on the weekend. The win, worth $31,500, pushed him to $148,734 in season earnings, establishing a new single-season PGA TOUR Latinoamerica earnings’ record, breaking the previous mark held by Nate Lashley.
114 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por Macro: Entered the final round as the crowd favorite to win his national open, holding a one-shot lead over a pair of players. Had a tournament-tying-best 63 in the third round to charge to the top of the leaderboard. Had a disappointing final day, making eight pars to start his round followed by a 4-over effort on his next five holes. Eventually shot a 5-over 75 to drop into a T7 with Justin Suh.
Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational: Continued his steady play, posting another top-10, this time at the inaugural event at Rio Hondo GC in Termas de Rio Hondo. Was one of four players with four rounds in the 60s for the week, a performance worth a T7 with Andreas Halvorsen, Dalan Refioglu and Coldomiro Carranza.
Diners Club Peru Open presentado por Volvo: Continued his roll in the second half of the season, picking up his fourth consecutive top-10, this time a T10 with four others in Lima in mid-October.
Banco del Pacifico Open presentado por Quito Alcaldia: Was dominant in Ecuador, cruising to a six-shot win over Clodomiro Carranza at Quito Tennis & GC. Trailed at the midway point but turned it on in the third round, shooting an 8-under 64 to take a two-shot lead over Carranza into Sunday. Made six birdies in his first 12 holes and coasted from there, shooting a 67 and winning by six shots—his first win since the 2016 Flor de Cana Open in Nicaragua.
66 JHSF Aberto do Brasil: Began Brazil’s national open with a career-best 61 at Fazenda Boa Vista. Had eight birdies and an eagle as he took a two-shot lead into the second round. Cooled off in the second round, with a 1-over 72 then finished 65-70 to T7 with Andres Gallegos and Rodrigo Lee.
Sao Paulo Golf Club Championship: Was a hard-luck runner-up for a second year in a row at São Paulo GC. Opened with three rounds in the 60s and was a stroke back of 54-hole leader Chandler Blanchet when the final round began. Briefly took the lead on the back nine, with three birdies in four holes, but watched as Chandler Blanchet made two late birdies to regain the lead. Had a chance to force a playoff, but his birdie putt from the fringe on No. 18 missed. Despite the close call, assumed the Order of Merit lead for the first time.
Karibana Cartagena Colombian Open: Had a stellar week at TPC Cartagena in August, finishing the event with a flourish by shooting a final-round 62 to finish at 22-under, defeating Argentina’s Alejandro Tosti by three shots. Made an eagle, 10 birdies and two bogeys in the final round to coast to the win, his second title in as many weeks. Opened 68-64-72 and then improved by 10 strokes on the final day.
Bupa Match Play: In the biggest upset of the first round at Playa Paraiso GC, fell as the No. 2 seed to Mexico’s Pedro Lamadrid, 3 and 2.
BMW Jamaica Classic: Continued his steady, consistent play, recording a runner-up finish in Jamaica. Opened 66-67-66 but was three shots behind leader Evan Harmeling when the final round began. A double bogey on 13 hurt his chances, but he drew even with Harmeling after birdies on Nos. 16 and 17. Couldn’t birdie No. 18 and watched as Harmeling calmly rolled in a four-footer for the clinching putt.
Puerto Plata Open: Continued his steady play, making his fifth consecutive cut in as many starts and earning his third top-10. Finished T5 in Puerto Plata, with four par-or-better rounds and a closing-round 67 to tie with four others at Playa Dorada GC.
Abierto de Chile 2019 presentado por VOLVO: Recorded four consecutive sub-70 rounds at Club de Golf Mapocho to T5 with Mito Pereira and Matt Ryan in mid-April. Finished six shots behind winner John Somers.
Molino Cañuelas Championship: Started slowly in Buenos Aires, shooting an opening, 2-over 74. Caught fire over his final 54 holes (67-70-67) to forge a T8 with Mario Galiano Aguilar, Jose Coceres, Ryan Baca and Alex Rocha.
2018 Season
Returned to PGA TOUR Latinoamerica after playing a full Korn Ferry Tour season. Made the cut in all seven of his PGA TOUR Latinoamerica starts, with two top-10s, including a runner-up finish in his season debut in Sao Paulo. Closed the year 29th on the Order of Merit. Played in 20 Korn Ferry Tour tournaments, making the cut in half of those events. Placed 117th on the final money list. Also made one PGA TOUR start, getting to the weekend in the Dominican Republic.
Sao Paulo Golf Club Championship: Played solid golf all week in São Paulo, turning in four rounds in the 60s to finish second in his first PGA TOUR Latinoamérica start of the year after spending the season on the Korn Ferry Tour. Opened with rounds of 68-64-68 at the weather-delayed, first-year event. In the final round, was three shots behind playing partner and leader Nicolas Echavarria with three holes to play. Birdied Nos. 16 and 17 to narrow Echavarria's advantage to one shot. Both players faced 10-foot birdie putts on the 72nd hole. He made his birdie putt, but it didn't matter as Echavarria putted first and made his putt to secure the title. It was his fourth career runner-up finish and 17th career top-10.
Club Colombia Championship: Took a share of the opening-round lead in Colombia after carding a first-round 5-under 66. Ended the week at 4-under 280 to finish T29.
2017 Season
Finished the Regular Season at No. 39 on the money list. Recorded two top-10s in 20 starts. Closed the Korn Ferry Tour Finals at No. 116. Took a one-month break during the middle of the season when he was No. 25 on the money list to return to Argentina to be with his wife, who went into premature labor with the couple's first child, a daughter, Lujan.
BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: At the weather-shortened event at three courses in South Carolina, put together rounds of 65-70-74 to finish T5 with four others, four strokes behind winner Stephan Jaeger.
Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship: Finished solo second in the final Korn Ferry Tour event in the Dominican Republic. Shot a final-round 65 to make a late charge after beginning the day four strokes back. Finished a stroke behind eventual champion Nate Lashley.
2016 Season
Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked No. 2 on the Order of Merit with a record of one victory, three runner-up finishes and four other top-10 finishes in 18 starts. He tied for the most top-10s on Tour (eight) and led the Tour in total birdies (287), rounds under par (43), rounds in the 60s (29) and consecutive cuts made (13).
Shell Championship: Had a solo second finish at the season-ending event in Miami, at Melreese CC.
Argentina Classic presentado por NEC: Finished T2 at the rain-shortened tournament in Lujan in November.
Flor de Cana Open presented by The Mortgage Store: Opened the second half of the season with his first career victory at the inaugural tournament in Nicaragua in September. Entered the final round trailing by one and carded a 6-under 65 to win by one. At 25-under 259 for the week, he set a new 72-hole PGA TOUR Latinoamérica scoring record.
58 Abierto Mexicano de Golf: Had a runner-up finish in a playoff loss in Aguascalientes in May. Shot weekend rounds of 67-68 after opening 65-68, and that was good enough to force a playoff with Sebastián Vázquez, who won the extra session.
2015 Season
Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 17th on the Oder of Merit following a year of three top-fours and 10 top-25s in 18 starts. Closed the year ranked T4 in Total Birdies, with 240.
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Tour Championship presented by FirstBank: Finished T4 at the season-ending tournament, weekend rounds of 70-68 at Dorado Beach Resort in Puerto Rico leading to the top-five performance.
Lexus Peru Open Presentado por Scotiabank: Entered the final round at Los Inkas GC with a one-stroke lead. Was 4-over on the last three holes to card a 73 and finish two strokes outside a playoff.
Honduras Open presented by Indura Beach and Golf Resort: Finished T4 in Honduras, where he held a four-shot lead through 36 holes after a 9-under 63 in a second round. On his way to 63, tied a Tour record with seven consecutive birdies.
84 Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por Fiber Corp: Added a top-10 in Argentina, a T9 in Cordoba.
2014 Season
Finished the Tour season ranked 46th on the Order of Merit. Made the cut in 9 of 16 starts, collecting one top-10 and three top-25s.
Aberto do Brasil: Best finish was solo fourth at Brazil's national open. Posted a 7-under 62 in the third round to get in contention. Final-round 68 left him six shots behind winner Rafael Becker.
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-South America: Earned conditional status on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T28 finish at the Q-School held in Lima, Peru early in the year.
Andrés Romero Invitational: Claimed runner-up honors at the Argentine Tour's Andrés Romero Invitational.
2013 Season
Made his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica debut making the cut in three of four starts. Had two top-25s. Joined the Argentine Tour, where he collected two top-10s.
2012 Season
Turned professional in January.