Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Top 75 Regular Season (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour: 2012
PGA TOUR: 2013
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)
- 2012 Albertsons Boise Open Presented by Kraft, WNB Golf Classic
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
2012 Lost to Ben Kohles, Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational
Personal
- Says helping Illinois to its fourth Big 10 team title is his biggest thrill in golf. Mountain climbing is his biggest thrill away from the game.
- Favorite courses are Riviera CC and Harbour Town GL, and he would like to play Augusta National. Favorite teams are Illinois, the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago Bulls, and Derrick Rose is his favorite athlete to watch. Likes to watch ESPN and "Pardon the Interruption." "Tin Cup" is his favorite movie. Kenny Chesney and Darius Rucker are his favorite singers. Likes Mexican food and Buffalo Wild Wings. Favorite gadget is his iPhone and his favorite apps are Chipotle and USA Today. Chicago is his favorite city to visit and likes to vacation at the beach.
- Carries a special Illinois four-peat putter cover.
- Has skydiving on his bucket list.
- Would put Steve Stricker, Mike Small and Zach Barlow in his dream foursome.
- Brother Zach resigned as the assistant golf coach at the University of Illinois so he could caddie full time for his brother during his rookie PGA TOUR season in 2013. His brother also proposed on the seventh green at Pebble Beach.
- Enrolled in 13 credit hours at Illinois for the fall semester in 2012, in an effort to complete his business degree.
- Walk-up song would be "Enter Sandman" by Metallica.
- Enjoys woodworking in his spare time.
- Always has his lucky quarter and carries two tees in his pocket.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Panama Championship: After opening with an even-par 70, carded three consecutive rounds of 68 to finish T10 at 6-under 264.
Career Highlights
2020 Season
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 66 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded three top-10s in 18 starts, including a season-best T4 at the Evans Scholars Invitational.
REX Hospital Open: Used four rounds in the 60s, including a second-round 62, en route to a solo-sixth-place result in Raleigh.
Evans Scholars Invitational: Used four rounds in the 60s to finish T4 at 15-under 273 at the Evans Scholars Invitational.
KC Golf Classic: Led after 36 holes and finished T6 at 8-under 280 at the KC Golf Classic, his first top-10 finish of the year.
2016 Season
Finished the PGA TOUR season with one top-10 and nine made cuts in 19 starts. Finished 175th in the FedExCup standings.
Frys.com Open: Thanks largely to a third-round, 6-under 66 at the Silverado Resort & Spa, claimed a T10 with six others in the season's first event, the Frys.com Open.
2015 Season
Missed the FedExCup Playoffs (No. 148) for the first time in three seasons. Made 15 of 27 cuts on TOUR, with one top-10. Made all four cuts in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals in an attempt to improve his status on the PGA TOUR, but finished No. 47 on that money list.
TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: Missed the cut in the first three Korn Ferry Tour Finals' events before finishing T10 at the Web.com Tour Championship.
Valspar Championship: Opened and closed with 3-under 68s at the Valspar Championship to finish T7 at Innisbrook with Jason Kokrak and Danny Lee.
2014 Season
Made 18 of 26 PGA TOUR cuts, with two top-10s.Finished 106th in the final FedExCup standings.
The Barclays: Finished T71 at The Barclays but did not advance in the FedExCup Playoffs.
the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance: Finished T8 at the Memorial Tournament in his second start at Muirfield Village GC.
BMW Masters: In Shanghai, China, held the 18- and 36-hole leads at the BMW Masters. Went into the weekend at Lake Malaren GC with a four-shot advantage but could only muster a 72-71 finish to place solo fourth. Bogeyed his opening hole of his final round and never made a run, adding just two birdies the rest of the way. Ended two shots behind winner Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano while turning in his career-best European Tour performance.
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Highlighted by second- and final-round, 7-under 64s, finished T5 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in his first start at the event.
2013 Season
Best finish was third place in just his seventh start of the season. At No. 72 in FedExCup standings at the end of the PGA TOUR Season, made it to the FedExCup Playoffs.
The Barclays: Made it to the FedExCup Playoffs, but was eliminated after missing the cut in the first of four events, The Barclays.
Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Seventh top-30 finish and second top-10 of the season, came in April, at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. After a bogey-free, 5-under 67 in the first round at TPC Louisiana, ensuing sub-par rounds of 71-69-68 resulted in a T8.
The Honda Classic: Held the second- and third-round leads at The Honda Classic before a 3-over 73 on a wind-blown Sunday at PGA National resulted in a third-place finish, his best PGA TOUR performance and marked his fifth top-30 in seven starts.
2012 Season
Entered his rookie season on the PGA TOUR in 2013 with four TOUR starts under his belt, with a T5 at the John Deere Classic the best of his three previous made cuts. Finished the season No. 2 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list despite making only 10 starts. Total earnings of $410,593 is the 13th best single-season haul in Tour history. His average earnings per event of $41,059 is the second-highest in Tour history, trailing only Michael Sim's average of $46,010 in 2009. Ended the season No. 1 in Putting Average and Putts Per Round.
Web.com Tour Championship at TPC Craig Ranch: Closed the year with a T9 at the Web.com Tour Championship, his seventh top-10 effort of the campaign.
WNB Golf Classic: Continued his stellar summer by following up the next week with another come-from-behind win, at the WNB Golf Classic, in Midland, Texas. Posted a 6-under 66 on the last day to erase a five-stroke deficit and finish at 17-under 271, one better than defending champion Danny Lee and Cameron Percy. Trailed much of the final round, and finally moved into the lead with a 20-foot birdie putt at No. 17. Made a clutch 12-foot putt to save par on the final hole and waited 20 minutes to see if Lee or Percy would birdie the last hole to force a playoff. Victory was worth $99,000 and vaulted him to No. 1 on the money list after only seven starts. Became the eighth player in Tour history, and the second this season, to win in back-to-back weeks. Tied for first in Putting at Midland CC.
Albertsons Boise Open Presented by Kraft: Earned his first career title with a four-stroke win at the Albertsons Boise Open. Shot a 6-under 65 on the final day at Hillcrest CC and set a tournament record with his 22-under 262 total. Was paired with 54-hole leader Michael Putnam, as well as Steve Wheatcroft in the final threesome Sunday and started par-birdie-eagle for the second straight day, which quickly moved him into the lead. Hit 15 greens on the last day and slowly pulled away from the field, adding late birdies at Nos. 15 and 16 to give him his winning margin. First-place check of $130,500 jumped him to No. 4 on the money list, with $283,463, assuring him a spot on the PGA TOUR for the 2013 season.
Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: Finished T10 the following week at the Price Cutter Charity Championship and then made it 4 for 4 in top-10 performances when he turned in a T6 effort the next week at the Midwest Classic. Moved up five spots on the money list, to No. 15. His scoring average for his first four events on Tour dropped to 67.375, and 14 of his initial 16 rounds were sub-par scores.
Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Shared the first-round lead a week later at the Cox Classic in Omaha, when he fired a 9-under-par 62 at Champions Run despite a bogey and a double bogey. His 12 birdies tied the Tour mark for most birdies in a round. Overcame another double bogey and added an 8-under 63 in the second round to take a three-stroke lead at the halfway mark. His 17-under par score set a tournament record, and his 22 birdies over the first 36 holes set a Tour record. His 125 total tied the second-lowest, opening-36-hole score in Tour history, one off the mark set by Kevin Chappell at the 2010 Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic. Failed to gather any momentum in Saturday's third round and shot an even-par 71. Still shared the 54-hole lead. His bid to win stalled in Sunday's finale, when he fired a 3-under 68 that left him T3, four back of winner Kohles. His third-place check was worth $31,200 and moved him to No. 20 on the money list in just two starts.
Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational: Was the last player in the field at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational, getting in when the University of Texas' Dylan Fritelli withdrew. Missed the cut in the same event a year earlier in his first Korn Ferry Tour start. Fired a bogey-free, 5-under 66 in Sunday's final round to finish at 12-under for his four trips around the Scarlet Course at Ohio State University. Rolled in a 20-foot birdie putt on the final hole to assume the clubhouse lead by one stroke. Was forced into a playoff when Ben Kohles made a short birdie at the final hole and then lost the playoff when Kohles made a 22-foot birdie putt that was nearly on the identical line that Guthrie had for his earlier birdie. Solo second-place finish was worth $86,400 and was enough to earn Special Temporary Membership on Tour and vaulted him to No. 33 on the season money list.
True South Classic: His top-10 effort earned him a berth in the True South Classic, where he was T18, bringing his three-tournament earnings total to $284,672.
John Deere Classic: Finished T5 at the John Deere Classic a month later after receiving another exemption.
FedEx St. Jude Classic: Turned professional shortly after the NCAA Championships and received an exemption into the PGA TOUR's FedEx St. Jude Classic, where he finished T19.
Amateur Highlights
- Two-time All-America selection, including a first-team honoree as a junior.
- Two-time Big 10 Champion, becoming the first to win back-to-back titles since Luke Donald of Northwestern in 2000-01 and the Illinois' first repeat champion since Steve Stricker in 1988-89.
- Member of Illinois' four-time Big 10 Championship teams. Selected Big 10 Player of the Year as a senior. Led the Big 10 in scoring average his senior year and broke his own school record for lowest single-season stroke average.
- Won seven collegiate events and set a school record for lowest career scoring average. Three-time academic All-Big 10 selection.
- Two-time Illinois state champion at Quincy Senior High School.