International Victories (3)
-
2012 Allianz Open Cotes d'Armor Bretagne [EurChall]
-
2018 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters [Eur]
-
2018 Sky Sports British Masters [Eur]
Personal
- First started playing golf at age 4. Comes from a golf family. Father runs a golf course clubhouse and a brother is a golf coach.
Special Interests
- Football, Reading Football Club, Chelsea Football Club, sports
Career Highlights
2019 Season
-
THE PLAYERS Championship: In his first start at THE PLAYERS Championship, closed with seven birdies in his last 12 holes to post a final-round 6-under 66 to finish at 14-under (T3), two shots behind winner Rory McIlroy. Made consecutive birdies at Nos. 15-17, highlighted by a 49'7" putt for birdie on No. 17. Marked best finish in first nine PGA TOUR starts.
2018 Season
-
Sky Sports British Masters: Earned his second European Tour victory of the season in wire-to-wire fashion at the Sky Sports British Masters. Recorded an ace in the first round from 189 yards on the par-3 ninth hole on his way to victory. With the win, reached his highest position on the Official World Golf Ranking, climbing to 33rd.
-
Portugal Masters: Carded a closing 4-under 67 at the Portugal Masters and finished in a tie for second behind Tom Lewis. Achieved his fifth top-10 finish in seven starts and earned his second-runner up finish of the year.
-
The Open Championship: Fired a 4-under 67, the low final round at the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie, to finish three hours ahead of the final pairing at 5-under, while making his second start in The Open (T6/2018, T49/2016). His T6 result bettered his previous0best result in four prior major starts - T16 at 2017 U.S. Open. Earned his spot in The Open with a runner-up result at the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open the week prior.
-
Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open: Shot a final-round 6-under 64 at the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open and finished runner-up at 16-under. Claimed a spot to the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Links with the solo-second finish.
-
Commercial Bank Qatar Masters: Won his first European Title at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters. Entered the final day at Doha Golf Club tied with Oliver Fisher, before opening up a three-shot lead at the turn. Closed with a 70 to win by one over Fisher.
2016 Season
Best finish in 2016 was a T6 at the King's Cup presented by PTT Group.
2015 Season
Recorded four top-fives on the European Tour, highlighted by a playoff loss at the Scottish Open. Qualified for two majors in 2015: The Open Championship (T49) and PGA Championship (MC).
-
KLM Open: In mid-September, at the KLM Open in the Netherlands, had four sub-70 rounds (67-66-67-64) to finish T5 with Morten Orum Madsen, three shots behind winner Thomas Pieters at Kennemer G&CC.
-
Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open: Opened with an even-par 70 at the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open then reeled off rounds of 66-65-69 to T4 at Gullane GC in July, tied with Joost Luiten and Marc Warren, two shots behind winner Rickie Fowler.
-
Dubai Duty Free Irish Open: Tried valiantly to break through and win his first European Tour title in late-May at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open. Opened 74-72 and was seven strokes behind the lead and tied for 39th. Made his move with a third-round 67 to move within six shots of Soren Kjeldsen's 54-hole lead. Forced a playoff with a final-round 69 that left him tied at the end of regulation with Kjeldsen and Bernd Wiesberger. On the first sudden-death playoff hole, made a par and then watched as Kjeldsen holed his putt for birdie and the win.
-
Commercial Bank Qatar Masters: First top-10 of the year came at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters. Rounds of 65-67 Saturday and Sunday put him into solo fourth, three shots behind winner Branden Grace.
2014 Season
Had a banner sophomore European Tour season, with six top-10s in his 24 starts. Best outings were three fourth-place performances.
-
Nordea Masters: T6 in June at the Nordea Masters.
-
Turkish Airlines Open: Final top-10 of the campaign was at the Turkish Airlines Open in November (T10).
-
D + D Real Czech Masters: Was T5 at the D + D Real Czech Masters in August.
-
ISPS Handa Wales Open: Was T4 at the ISPS Handa Wales Open. Only a second-round 74 kept him from seriously contending after opening with a 68 and turning in weekend rounds of 63-67.
-
KLM Open: Placed fourth at the KLM Open in mid-September, with four sub-70 rounds including a pair of 66s on the weekend.
-
Made in Denmark: The first was a T4 at the Made in Denmark in August on the strength of a final-round 69.
2013 Season
In his rookie season on the European Tour, enjoyed two top-10s in 20 appearances.
-
U.S. Open: Also qualified for his first major championship, playing in the U.S. Open at Merion outside Philadelphia. Missed the cut after dual 77s.
-
Tshwane Open: In four Southern Africa Tour starts, only made cut was a T58 at the Tshwane Open in March.
-
Scottish Open: Only other top-15 was a T12 at the Scottish Open.
-
BMW PGA Championship: Only other top-10 was a T6 at the BMW PGA Championship, with a pair of 71s in the first and third rounds combined with two 69s over his other 36 holes.
-
Open de Espana: First top-10 came at the Open de Espana in April–a T8.
2012 Season
Missed the cut in all three of his European Tour starts.
-
Apulia San Domenico Grand Final: Closed his season at the Apulia San Domenico Grand Final, turning in a T7 after a final 54-hole showing of 67-69-65.
-
Allianz Open de Lyon: Added a T8 two weeks later at the Allianz Open de Lyon, thanks to opening and closing 66s.
-
Allianz Challenge de France: Waited until September for his next top-10, this time at the Allianz Challenge de France. After an opening 71, reeled off rounds of 67-67-68 to finish solo third, two shots behind winner Julien Brun.
-
Telenet Trophy: Shot weekend rounds of 65-69 to T6 at the Telenet Trophy.
-
Allianz Open Cotes d'Armor Bretagne: In his first start of the European Challenge Tour season, opened with a 67 and then followed with a pair of 71s and a closing 68 to win the Allianz Open Cotes d'Armor Bretagne. Finished regulation tied with Jeppe Huldahl and then defeated Huldahl in a playoff.
2011 Season
-
Allianz Golf Open Grand Toulous: Played a limited slate of events on the European Challenge Tour, with his best finish coming in his last start of the campaign, at the Allianz Golf Open Grand Toulouse. Opened 69-68-66 and was three strokes off the 54-hole lead held by Sam Little and Simon Thornton. Shot a final-round 71 to T14.