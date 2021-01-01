JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2017

International Victories (3)

2014 Scottish Hydro Challenge [EurChall]

Scottish Hydro Challenge [EurChall] 2014 Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge [EurChall]

Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge [EurChall] 2016 Real Club Valderrama Open de España [Eur]

Personal

Nickname is "Beef".

Born in London to a working-class family, with his late dad working as a bus driver and at a timber company, and his mom working in a school cafeteria.

Is of partial Jamaican descent.

Is an Arsenal fan and loves basketball.

In addition to Tiger Wood, lists Chi Chi Rodriguez as his hero.

Special Interests

Football, sports, cartoons, basketball

Career Highlights

2017 Season

Season limited to just 13 starts and a season-best T10 at the Puerto Rico Open. Did not play again after withdrawing with a shoulder injury following the first round of the PGA Championship. Will enter the 2017-18 season on a Minor Medical Extension, with three events available to earn 253 points (coupled with 112 earned during the 2016-17 season) to equal No. 125 J.J. Henry's 365-point total on the 2017 FedExCup points list. Should he do so, will retain eligibility through the end of the season.

Puerto Rico Open: Posted a bogey-free 6-under 66 in round three of the Puerto Rico Open en route to a 15-under 273 total, good for a share of 10th place with six others. The finish marked his second top-10 showing on the PGA TOUR and first since a solo-eighth at the 2016 Open Championship.

2016 Season

Busy schedule included time on the European Tour, PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour, where he earned his TOUR card for the 2016-17 season via the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Made two cuts from three starts in the Finals, including one top-10 finish, to finish 21st in the final priority-ranking order. Additional top-10 finishes on the European Tour were turned in at the Omega European Masters (3), Commercial Bank Qatar Masters (T4) and the BMW PGA Championship (T7. In his other three PGA TOUR starts, finished T54 at the U.S. Open, T42 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational and T60 at the PGA Championship.

Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Took the 36-hole lead at the Albertsons Boise Open with opening rounds of 66-63. Secured PGA TOUR card for the 2016-17 season with a solo-fourth after rounds of 70-68 on the weekend in Boise.

Playing in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, finished T28 at the DAP Championship in his first career start on the Korn Ferry Tour. The Open Championship: In just his third major start and second in The Open Championship, finished solo-eighth in the 145th Open Championship at Royal Troon. Posted rounds of 69-69-70-73 to finish at 3-under 281, 17 strokes behind winner Henrik Stenson.

In just his third major start and second in The Open Championship, finished solo-eighth in the 145th Open Championship at Royal Troon. Posted rounds of 69-69-70-73 to finish at 3-under 281, 17 strokes behind winner Henrik Stenson. Real Club Valderrama Open de España: Won for the first time on the European Tour with a one-stroke victory over Joost Luiten at the Real Club Valderrama Open de España, hosted by the Sergio Garcia Foundation. Shared the 54-hole lead with Luiten before a final-round 1-under 70 led to a 72-hole total of 1-over-par 285. In a non-major, the victory was the first with an over-par winning score on Tour since Ian Woosnam won the 1996 Scottish Open at Carnoustie. Tournament host Sergio Garcia finished two strokes back in solo-third place. With the victory, became the 12th player to make the Open de España their maiden European Tour victory, joining the likes of Arnold Palmer (1975) and Padraig Harrington (1996).

2015 Season

His only two top-10 finishes came in bookend fashion, opening his season with a solo-third place finish at the Alfred Dunhill Championship and closing with a 10th-place effort at the Turkish Airlines Open. Finished a career-best 70th in the Race to Dubai standings.

2014 Season

Won twice on the Challenge Tour to earn his European Tour card for the 2015 season. Victories came at the Scottish Hydro Challenge (by three strokes) and Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge (by two strokes).

2013 Season

Posted three top-10 finishes on the Challenge Tour, including a season-best T5 at the Finnish Challenge. Low medalist at the Second Qualifying Stage, but 52nd-place finish at Final Stage led to another year on the Challenge Tour.

2012 Season

Rookie season on the European Tour led to a No. 163 finish in the Race to Dubai. Failed to record a top-25 finish, with a T33 at the South Africa Open Championship and T35 at the BMW Italian Open his best outings.

2011 Season

Enjoyed a breakthrough season, making his first-ever European Tour start at the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa. Qualified for his first major championship, the Open Championship (missed cut), via local final qualifying at Royal Cinque Ports. Also played on the Challenge Tour, highlighted by a runner-up finish at the M2M Russian Challenge Cup. Qualified him for the Grand Final, where a T3 propelled him to 15th in the standings to secure a European Tour card for 2012.

2010 Season

Split time between the Jamega Tour, the PGA EuroPro Tour and some starts on the Challenge Tour.

2009 Season

Turned professional and claimed his first professional title on the Jamega Tour.

Amateur Highlights