JOINED TOUR
International Victories (3)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2017 Season
Season limited to just 13 starts and a season-best T10 at the Puerto Rico Open. Did not play again after withdrawing with a shoulder injury following the first round of the PGA Championship. Will enter the 2017-18 season on a Minor Medical Extension, with three events available to earn 253 points (coupled with 112 earned during the 2016-17 season) to equal No. 125 J.J. Henry's 365-point total on the 2017 FedExCup points list. Should he do so, will retain eligibility through the end of the season.
2016 Season
Busy schedule included time on the European Tour, PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour, where he earned his TOUR card for the 2016-17 season via the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Made two cuts from three starts in the Finals, including one top-10 finish, to finish 21st in the final priority-ranking order. Additional top-10 finishes on the European Tour were turned in at the Omega European Masters (3), Commercial Bank Qatar Masters (T4) and the BMW PGA Championship (T7. In his other three PGA TOUR starts, finished T54 at the U.S. Open, T42 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational and T60 at the PGA Championship.
2015 Season
His only two top-10 finishes came in bookend fashion, opening his season with a solo-third place finish at the Alfred Dunhill Championship and closing with a 10th-place effort at the Turkish Airlines Open. Finished a career-best 70th in the Race to Dubai standings.
2014 Season
Won twice on the Challenge Tour to earn his European Tour card for the 2015 season. Victories came at the Scottish Hydro Challenge (by three strokes) and Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge (by two strokes).
2013 Season
Posted three top-10 finishes on the Challenge Tour, including a season-best T5 at the Finnish Challenge. Low medalist at the Second Qualifying Stage, but 52nd-place finish at Final Stage led to another year on the Challenge Tour.
2012 Season
Rookie season on the European Tour led to a No. 163 finish in the Race to Dubai. Failed to record a top-25 finish, with a T33 at the South Africa Open Championship and T35 at the BMW Italian Open his best outings.
2011 Season
Enjoyed a breakthrough season, making his first-ever European Tour start at the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa. Qualified for his first major championship, the Open Championship (missed cut), via local final qualifying at Royal Cinque Ports. Also played on the Challenge Tour, highlighted by a runner-up finish at the M2M Russian Challenge Cup. Qualified him for the Grand Final, where a T3 propelled him to 15th in the standings to secure a European Tour card for 2012.
2010 Season
Split time between the Jamega Tour, the PGA EuroPro Tour and some starts on the Challenge Tour.
2009 Season
Turned professional and claimed his first professional title on the Jamega Tour.
Amateur Highlights