JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2018
International Victories (7)
-
2008 77 Abierto VISA del Centro presentado por Personal
-
2008 Apulia San Domenico Grand Final
-
2009 Madeira Islands Open BPI - Portugal
-
2011 Angel Cabrera Classic
-
2014 Dimension Data Pro-Am
-
2017 Swedish Challenge hosted by Robert Karlsson
-
2019 1010 Campeonato Abierto del Sur
Personal
- His hometown of Alta Gracia is located 46 kilometers southwest of downtown Cordoba, in Argentina.
- Says he would be a psychologist is he weren’t a professional golfer.
- First-tee entrance song would be “Happier” by Marshmello.
- Favorite golf course he has played is Le Golf National in Paris, France.
- A Coldplay concert in London is the best event he has ever attended.
- Roger Federer is his favorite athlete.
Special Interests
- Reading, training, traveling
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Saw action in two PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events in the 2020 portion of the wraparound schedule, making two cuts and turning in two top-10 performances.
-
Banco del Pacifico Open: Had a pair of 68s in the second and final rounds to finish T5 at Quito Tennis and GC in late-June with Brandon Matthews and Joseph Winslow.
2020 Season
-
Puerto Plata Open: Jumped into contention at Playa Dorada GC after a second-round 64. Never really threatened on the weekend but added two additional sub-par rounds (66-70) to T10 with four others.
-
Estrella del Mar Open: Finished T9 with Cristobal Del Solar after four rounds in the 60s at Estrella del Mar Golf and Beach in early March.
2019 Season
Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica year 35th on the Order of Merit, recording two top-10s in 16 tournaments.
-
Neuquen Argentina Classic: Had a nice weekend in his home-country event, using four under-par rounds—including a Sunday, 6-under 66 at Chapelco GC—to finish solo fourth, three shots out of the Puma Dominguez-Tom Whitney playoff that Dominguez won.
-
66 JHSF Aberto do Brasil: Opened 66-65 but cooled off on the weekend, posting scores of 70-68 to T10 with four others at Fazenda Boa Vista.
-
Bupa Match Play: Went 1-1 in his two matches in the Tour’s only match-play tournament.
-
Campeonato Abierto del Sur [Dev]: Opened the Dev Series year with a six-stroke victory at the 101st playing of this historic event at Mar del Plata GC in Mar del Plata, Argentina. Posted rounds of 67-67-64-67 to finish at 15-under 265 at the Argentine Tour co-sanctioned event.
2018 Season
Played in only six PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournaments, making it to the weekend in all six and never finishing worse than 25th. Had three top-10s on his way to a 26th-place Order of Merit finish. Spent half of his season in Europe, playing on the European Tour and the European Challenge Tour. In nine Challenge Tour appearances, best finish was a T15 in Spain. Top European Tour performance was a T46 in Belgium.
-
Shell Championship: Was T2 through the first two rounds at Golden Palm Course at Trump National Doral then shot 73-69 on the weekend for a T4 finish.
-
Diners Club Peru Open presentado por Lexus: Turned in four mre under-par rounds, taking his under-par streak to 10 in succession, with his 68-67-68-70 performance at Los Inkas GC. Finished at 15-under, good for a T6.
-
Volvo Abierto de Chile 2018: Enjoyed four consecutive sub-par rounds at Mapocho GC in Santiago–including a final-round 66–to finish T2 with Felipe Aguilar and Horacio Leon, two shots short of winner Jared Wolfe.
2017 Season
-
Swedish Challenge hosted by Robert Karlsson [Eur Ch]: Entered the final round of this European Challenge Tour event trailing by two shots after three consecutive rounds of 69. Carded a 7-under 65 on the final day to record a three-stroke victory over Kim Sihwan and Mikael Lundberg. Finished at 16-under 272 at Katrineholms GC in Sweden.
2014 Season
-
Dimension Data Pro-Am [SA]: Claimed the Sunshine Tour event at Montagu GC in Fancourt, South Africa, by posting rounds of 73-67-67-68. At 14-under 275, won by one shot over Lucas Bjerregaard, Keith Horne, Jean Hugo and Adilson Da Silva.
2011 Season
-
Angel Cabrera Classic [Arg]: Followed an opening 65 with rounds of 69-68-68 for a wire-to-wire, nine-stroke victory over Angel Monguzzi at this Argentine Tour event played at the Jockey Club de Cordoba in December. Tournament host Angel Cabrera finished T3.
2009 Season
Finished his first European Tour season ranked 94th on the Race to Dubai. Recorded one victory and another top 10 while making the cut in 15 of his 26 starts.
-
Madeira Islands Open BPI-Portugal [Eur]: With rounds of 68-68-69-73, finished at 6-under 278 for a one-stroke victory over Callum Macaulay at Porto Santo Golfe. As a 20-year old rookie, was making just his sixth European Tour appearance.
2008 Season
-
Apulia San Domenico Grand Final [Eur Ch]: Birdied four of the final five holes for a one-stroke victory over Richard Bland and John Morgan at the European Challenge Tour season-ending event in Savelletri, Italy. Finished the week at 17-under 267, with rounds of 67-69-65-66. The win secured him the top spot on the Order of Merit and a full card on the 2009 European Tour.
-
77th Abierto del Centro [TLAEur Ch]: At 19, only four months into his professional career, he overcame a strong international field to win his home state’s biggest tournament. Entered the final day in a tie for second and fired a bogey-free 66 to join England’s Gary Boyd atop the leaderboard at the end of regulation (12-under 272). Birdied the first hole of the sudden-death playoff to claim the title. The event was co-sanctioned by the Tour de las Américas and the European Challenge Tour.
-
Tour de las Américas Qualifying Tournament U.S. (TLA): Carded a stunning 11-under par 61 on his way to a nine-stroke win. His opening-round performance shattered the Bonaventure CC’s record, a 63 set by Johnny Miller in 1975.
Amateur Highlights
- Won the Boys 16-18 Division at the 2006 Doral Publix Junior Golf Classic, defeating Sean Einhaus by one shot in the 54-hole event.
- As a member of the Argentine team at the 2016 Eisenhower Trophy held in South Africa, finished sixth in the individual competition.
- Was the Argentina Under-18 national champion in 2004 and 2005.
- Member of the Argentina Team that won both the Copa Los Andes and the South American Junior Championship, in 2004 and 2006, respectively.
- Won the 2003 Argentina Under-15 title.
- At both the 2007 U.S. Amateur and the British Amateur, advanced to the match-play portion – losing in the first round.