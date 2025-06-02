Tano Goya betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Tano Goya of Argentina reacts after his shot on the 9th tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open 2025 at Holston Hills Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Tano Goya returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, set to tee off at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina, June 5-8. His last appearance in this tournament resulted in a missed cut in 2024.
Goya's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-72
|-2
|2022
|T22
|67-71-65-69
|-13
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Goya's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Goya's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 22nd at 13-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Goya's recent performances
- Goya has not recorded any top-20 finishes in his last ten performances.
Goya's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Goya's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats are available for Goya in his last five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Goya as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
