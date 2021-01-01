Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Tournament Winners (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
Forme Tour: 2009
Korn Ferry Tour: 2013
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2019 Savannah Golf Championship
Forme Tour Victories (4)
- 2016 Freedom 55 Financial Open, Players Cup, Cape Breton Open, GolfBC Championship
Additional Victories (4)
2016 Freedom 55 Financial Open
2016 GolfBC Championship
2016 Players Cup
2016 Cape Breton Open
National Teams
Personal
- Would round out his dream foursome with Tom Watson, Ken Venturi and Ben Hogan.
- Favorite movie is "Forrest Gump."
- Considers playing in the 2010 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach his biggest thrill in golf.
- Favorite course played is Bethpage State Park (Black).
- Favorite pro team is the New York Yankees.
- Fan of Syracuse Orange.
Special Interests
Favorite course - Bethpage Black, favorite professional team - New York Yankees
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
Veritex Bank Championship: Carded opening rounds of 64-63 to earn a share of the 36-hole lead at the Veritex Bank Championship before going on to finish T5 at 19-under.
LECOM Suncoast Classic: Carded weekend rounds of 67-68 to rise to a T5 finish at 11-under 273 at the LECOM Suncoast Classic.
2020 Season
Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance: Carded four rounds under-par to finish T3 at 16-under 272 at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance.
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Ascended the leaderboard with a final-round 64 to finish T2 at 20-under 264 at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco.
Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Opened with rounds of 66-66 at Highland Springs Country Club en route to a T5 finish at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper.
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 31 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded 13 made cuts in 23 starts, including a win at the Savannah Golf Championship.
Savannah Golf Championship: Earned his first Korn Ferry Tour title in Savannah finishing the event at 16-under. Held at least a share of the lead after each round and held off a back nine charge from Scottie Scheffler on Sunday to secure a one-stroke victory.
2018 Season
Finished the season at No. 54 on the Regular Season money list. Recorded three top-10 finishes in 23 starts, including a season-best T5 at the North Mississippi Classic in April. Finished at No. 73 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
Rust-Oleum Championship: Carded four rounds in the 60s for the first time this season at the Rust-Oleum Championship for a T6.
North Mississippi Classic: Carded a 6-under 66 in the final round of the rain-shortened North Mississippi Classic to move up 23 spots and pick up a T5 finish.
Club Colombia Championship: Recorded his first top-10 finish on Tour in over a year with a T6 at the Club Colombia Championship, thanks to rounds of 69-68-69-70--276 (8-under).
2017 Season
Finished the Regular Season at No. 109 on the money list. Recorded one top-25 finish in 12 starts, including a solo-fourth.
The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay: Took the 18-hole lead at the season-opening Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay with a first-round 72 on a day where he was the only player in the field to break par. Followed that up with an even-par 71 to get within one shot of Nicholas Thompson after 36 holes. Rounds of 75-73 in the final two dropped him into solo fourth - his career-best finish on the Korn Ferry Tour.
The RSM Classic: Monday qualified into the 2017-18 RSM Classic, but failed to make the cut.
2016 Season
Won the Order of Merit on the Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada with a record $157,843 in earnings, smashing the record for single-season earnings and earning exempt status on the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour. Earned an exemption into the RBC Canadian Open as the No. 1 player on the Order of Merit through six events.
Niagara Championship: Closed with a final round 66 at the Niagara Championship, including a tricky downhill birdie putt at the 72nd hole, before losing out to David Pastore's closing birdie and finishing second by a shot.
Cape Breton Open: Sank a 20-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to take a share of the 54-hole lead at the Cape Breton Open. Closed with a 4-under 68 to win by three, becoming the first player to win four times in a season in Mackenzie Tour history.
Players Cup: Cruised to a five-stroke lead through three rounds at the Players Cup, including a hole in one on the second hole in round two. Closed with a 7-under 64 to match his record seven stroke win and 72-hole total of 259 in his third win of the season, becoming the first player of the PGA TOUR era to win three times.
SIGA Dakota Dunes Open: Shot four rounds under par to finish T8 at the SIGA Dakota Dunes Open.
GolfBC Championship: After opening 66-66, took the 54-hole lead at the GolfBC Championship thanks to a 103-yard eagle on the 18th hole, shooting an 8-under 63. Closed with a 7-under 64, including another hole out from 102 yards on the 12th hole, to win by seven strokes, setting the new record for largest margin of victory. Total of 25-under 259 set the new record for lowest 72-hole total of the PGA TOUR era on the Mackenzie Tour.
Bayview Place DC Payments Open presented by Times Colonist: Followed his maiden victory up with four rounds in the 60s at the Bayview Place Island Savings Open for a T6 finish.
Freedom 55 Financial Open: Began his fifth season on the Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada at the Freedom 55 Financial Championship, where he eagled the final hole of the third round to take a share of the 54-hole lead. Closed with a final round 2-under 70, including a two-putt birdie from 80 feet at the 72nd hole, to win by one over Tyler McCumber and earn his first Mackenzie Tour win.
2015 Season
Freedom 55 Financial Championship: Saved his 2015 season with a T4 finish at the Cape Breton Open, where he was one shot off the lead headed to Sunday and closed with a 3-under 69. Finish moved him from 88th to 51st on the Order of Merit, earning him a spot in the season-ending Freedom 55 Financial Championship and securing exempt status for 2016.
Cape Breton Celtic Classic presented by PC Financial: Struggled through much of the season and entered the Cape Breton Open 88th on the Order of Merit, but produced four rounds in the 60s to finish T4 and move inside the top 60 and retain his exempt status for 2016.
2014 Season
Finished fourth at PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying School outside Orlando to earn exempt status. In first 10 starts, managed two top-25 finishes, including a solo 12th at the Bayview Place Island Savings Open. In 11th start of the season, opened with three rounds in the 60s to hold a share of the 54-hole lead with Michael Gligic at the Cape Breton Celtic Classic. Posted final-round 73 to finish two shots out of the Mark Silvers-Matt Harmon playoff won by Silvers. Top-four finishes in each of his final two weeks were enough to put him 20th on the Order of Merit, securing him an exemption into the second stage of Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying School.
TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola: Shot a bogey-free final round 64 at the TOUR Championship of Canada to post the clubhouse lead at 12-under and finish two shots back of eventual winner Ryan Williams.
2012 Season
Advanced to the final stage of the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament for the first time and earned conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour after finishing T139.
2010 Season
Qualified for the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach GL but missed the cut.
2009 Season
Made his professional debut on the Korn Ferry Tour, at the Northeast Pennsylvania Classic, finishing 68th.
Amateur Highlights
- Was named to the all-state golf team in 2003 at Christian Brothers Academy in Syracuse, N.Y.
- Was an honorable mention All-American in 2005 and 2007.
- Made his Korn Ferry Tour debut as an amateur at the 2006 Northeast Pennyslvania Classic (missed cut).
- Played collegiate golf at Le Moyne College, where he was named an NCAA Division II Honorable Mention All-American in 2005 and 2007.