Dan McCarthy betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Dan McCarthy plays his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on June 01, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Dan McCarthy returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, teeing off at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina, June 5-8. He'll look to improve upon his previous performances in this event.
McCarthy's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-70
|-3
|2023
|T57
|72-64-72-70
|-7
|2020
|T38
|71-65-69-68
|-12
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- McCarthy's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 38th at 12-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
McCarthy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|64
|70-66-76-72
|E
|--
McCarthy's recent performances
- McCarthy's best finish in his last ten appearances was 64th at the Shriners Children's Open, where he finished at even par.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats are available for McCarthy in the 2025 season or his past five performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
