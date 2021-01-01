Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Top 75 Regular Season (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour: 2010
PGA TOUR: 2013
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (3)
- 2013 Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper, Chiquita Classic
- 2016 Brasil Champions presented by Embrase
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)
2013 Defeated Will MacKenzie, Chiquita Classic
Personal
- Biggest thrill in golf was playing a practice round with Tiger Woods.
- Favorite course he's played is Royal County Down in Ireland and hopes to one day play Augusta National.
- First car was a Jeep Wrangler and now drives a Nissan Altima.
- Favorite college team is St. John's University and favorite professional team is the New York Yankees.
- Likes watching "Family Guy" and lists "Happy Gilmore" as his favorite movie.
- Favorite food is fish, says Woods is his favorite athlete, likes visiting West Palm Beach, Fla., and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
- Lists Carl Rabito as his instructor.
Special Interests
- Skiing, snowboarding, white-water kayaking
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 71 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded three top-25s in 13 starts, including a season-best T2 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper.
Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Used rounds of 68-67-65-68 to finish T2 at 20-under 268 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper.
2017 Season
Finished the Regular Season at No. 85 on the money list. Recorded two top-10 finishes in 21 starts.
Rex Hospital Open: T7 at the Rex Hospital Open.
Panama Claro Championship: Posted a solo-ninth-place finish at the Panama Claro Championship after two missed cuts.
2016 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with one victory and nine made cuts in 24 starts. Was 29th on the Regular Season money list. Missed the cut in 11 of his last 13 tournaments on the Regular Season schedule to fall outside of the top 25 on the money list, including the Regular Season finale in Portland.
Brasil Champions presented by Embrase: Birdied the 72nd hole at Sao Paulo Golf club to win the Brasil Champions presented by Embrase, his third career win. Opened with a 7-under 64, thanks to three straight birdies to close the round. Trailed Bhavik Patel by two strokes after the first round. Pared the first five holes of his second round before a bogey dropped him well back. Bounced back with a birdie on the very next hole and went 6-under on the next nine holes. Eagled the par-5, 8th for a back-side 30. Stood 13-under-par after 36 holes, tied with Patel for the lead. Fired a flawless 65 on Saturday to take the outright 54-hole lead, the first of his career. Entered the final round one ahead of Patel. Carded a front-nine 31 to pull two shots ahead at the turn. Saw his lead finish on the backside with two straight three-putt bogeys at 14 and 15. Trailed Patel by one shot as the two stepped on the 18th tee. Hit a 9-iron approach from the left side of the fairway to 6 feet from the hole. Watched Patel bogey the finishing hole and drop back into a tie for the lead. Drained the downhill left to right putt for birdie and the victory. Successfully turned a 54-hole lead into a victory for the first time in his career thanks to a closing 4-under 67.
2015 Season
Among 10 made cuts in 30 starts was a top-10 finish in his third event of the season. Failed to advance to the Playoffs with a 168th-place finish in the FedExCup standings. In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, finished 50th on the money list.
The McGladrey Classic: After finishing T18 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (which included him entering the final round tied for third), finished T8 at The McGladrey Classic for his third career top-10. Opened with three rounds of 4-under 66 to carry a share of the lead into the final round. But a 1-over 71 Sunday led to the T8, three strokes shy of the three-man playoff with eventual champion Robert Streb, Brendon de Jonge and Will MacKenzie.
2014 Season
Made 14 of 24 cuts, with his first two career TOUR top-10s. Competed in his first FedExCup Playoffs, advancing to the second event, the Deutsche Bank Championship (T57).
FedEx St. Jude Classic: On the strength of four par-or-better rounds, claimed a T6, with four others, at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Birdied the par-5 16th hole all four rounds en route to the top-10 finish.
Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Thanks largely to a bogey-free, 8-under 64 in the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, notched a T2 with Robert Streb at TPC Louisiana. Began the final round T4, the first time to enter a final round inside the top 10. Shot a Sunday-69.
2013 Season
Took his chances, skipping the News Sentinel Open in favor of the Wyndham Championship on the PGA TOUR. A T37 in Greensboro was not enough to secure the needed points to get into the Korn Ferry Tour Finals via the FedExCup points' path for PGA TOUR members.
Chiquita Classic: Collected his second Korn Ferry Tour win in four starts with a playoff victory over Will MacKenzie at the Chiquita Classic, in the second of four Korn Ferry Tour Finals' events. Was a co-leader with John Peterson after 54 holes at River Run CC and fired a 2-under-par 70 on the final day to get into a playoff with MacKenzie, who had chipped in for eagle from 35 feet at the 72nd hole to take the clubhouse lead. He held a three-stroke edge on the back nine, but a bogey at the par-3 17th came minutes after MacKenzie's eagle and resulted in a tie at 12-under par. Failed to birdie the final hole in regulation to win outright. Earned the win on the first extra hole when he two-putted the par-5 18th for par and MacKenzie missed an 8-footer for par. Collected a first-place check of $180,000 and moved into a top position on the Finals' money list at the time.
Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Entered the Regular Season-ending Cox Classic 21st on the Korn Ferry Tour money list. Experienced a nervous weekend after he missed the cut. Things ended favorably when he locked up the 25th and final spot on the money list, securing his 2013-14 PGA TOUR card.
Wyndham Championship: Struggled in his rookie season on the PGA TOUR. Missed his first five cuts. In 18 starts, recorded five cuts made, three of them coming in his last five events in July and August. Best performance was the T37 in his final event, the Wyndham Championship. Finished 202nd in FedExCup points, with earnings of $77,219.
Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: Collected his first career win at the Price Cutter Charity Championship in August. Fired a final-round 64 to finish 22-under par at Highland Springs CC to win by three over Fernando Mechereffe. Started the final day two shots behind leader Alex Prugh and took the lead by making three consecutive birdies, starting at No. 11. Hit all 18 greens in regulation on his bogey-free run to the title. Picked up a check for $121,500, which vaulted him from No. 142 to No. 20 on the money list with only two Regular Season events left on the schedule.
2012 Season
Made his last five cuts to finish 21st on money list and earn a playing spot on the 2013 PGA TOUR.
The Rex Hospital Open: Only other top-10 was T10 at Rex Hospital Open.
Soboba Golf Classic Presented by Hub International: Runner-up to Andres Gonzales at the Soboba Golf Classic. Finished at 6-under par, two back of Gonzales, who went wire to wire. Tied for the lead in the final round when he eagled the par-5 sixth hole to get to 9-under par. Dropped four shots back with three bogeys on his first four holes after making the turn and could get no closer than two strokes the rest of the way.
Pacific Rubiales Colombia Championship presented by Samsung: Was T2 at the season-opening Pacific Rubiales Colombia Championship. Finished one shot back of playing partner Skip Kendall, who rolled in a 25-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to win. Had a chance to force a playoff but missed his 22-foot birdie putt.
2011 Season
First top-10 of the year was a solo seventh at the Midwest Classic in Kansas City, where he closed with a 64 on the final day.
Mylan Classic: Was T8 at the Mylan Classic near Pittsburgh.
2010 Season
Made the cut in 18 of 29 starts during his rookie season and had 13 top-25 finishes to wind up No. 46 on the final money list.
Miccosukee Championship: Picked up his third top-10 of the season five starts later at the Miccosukee Championship. Was the first-round leader after an 8-under 63. Played the final three rounds in 2-under par to finish the week at 10-under 274, good for a T8.
Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: At the Utah Championship, posted his second top-10 finish of the year (T7).
Knoxville News Sentinel Open: Birdied the last two holes in the final round of the Knoxville News Sentinel Open to post 68, good for a T7 finish, his first career top-10. His previous best finish was T14 (once in 2009 and twice in 2010). In the third round in Knoxville he aced the par-3, 16th hole using a 7-iron from 178 yards.
Shell Houston Open: Made the cut at the PGA TOUR's Shell Houston Open (T78).
2009 Season
Made four of six cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with three top-25 finishes, including a T14 at The Rex Hospital Open.
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Finished T48 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.
Rock Springs Ridge Classic: Won the Rock Springs Ridge Classic on the Hooters Tour.
2008 Season
Made the cut at the U.S. Open in his only PGA TOUR start. Made the cut in 43 of 52 starts on the Hooters Tour from 2005-09, with one win coming at the 2009 Rock Springs Ridge Classic.
Amateur Highlights
- Reached the quarterfinal round at the 2004 U.S. Amateur at Winged Foot, where he lost 2-up to Jeff Overton.