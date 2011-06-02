JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2005
-
PGA TOUR: 2011
-
PGA TOUR China: 2019
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)
- 2008 Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic Presented by Samsung
- 2010 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)
-
2008 Defeated Casey Wittenberg, Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic Presented by Samsung
Personal
- Aspirations outside of golf include retiring one day and coaching a local golf team, possibly teaching juniors.
- States that his son, Owen, really wants him to bring home a trophy.
- Of his early golf memories, he states, "I feel very fortunate that my parents are both golfers and introduced me to the game at an early age, 6. I love to play the game both for work and with friends at home."
- Has many superstitions on the course. He states there are, "too many to list. It's easy to be superstitious when you're a golfer if you ask me."
Special Interests
- Billiards, movies, dogs, fishing, TV, going to the beach
Career Highlights
2019 Season
-
Haikou Championship: Finished solo fourth after an impressive weekend. After opening rounds of 72-74, shot a 69 and then a tournament low, 7-under 65 in the final round for his first top-10 finish, solo fourth, on PGA TOUR Series-China.
2018 Season
-
Bayview Place DCBank Open presented by Times Colonist: After an opening, even-par 70, fired rounds of 67-66-67 over his final 54 holes to T9 in only his second Mackenzie Tour start.
2016 Season
Entered the 2015-16 PGA TOUR season with 14 available events to earn 417 FedExCup points or $700,299 to equal No. 125 from each applicable list from the 2014-15 season.
-
AT&T Byron Nelson: Making his 11th start of the season, snapped a streak of four missed cuts with a T10 finish at the AT&T Byron Nelson for his first top-10 since finishing runner-up at the 2014 Barracuda Championship. After opening with an even-par 70, closed with rounds of 65-68-65 to finish 12-under and just three strokes out of the Sergio Garcia-Brooks Koepka playoff. Closed the tournament with a streak of 34 straight bogey-free holes.
2015 Season
Made just two PGA TOUR cuts in 14 starts during the season. On the Korn Ferry Tour, made three cuts in six starts. Will enter the 2015-16 PGA TOUR season with 14 available events to earn 417 FedExCup points or $700,299 to equal No. 125 from each applicable list from the 2014-15 season.
-
News Sentinel Open presented by Pilot: T21 at the News Sentinel Open his best finish on either Tour.
-
Valero Texas Open: Following a missed cut at the Valero Texas Open, was sidelined due to a right-hip injury.
2014 Season
Turned in his best year on the PGA TOUR in his third full season. Made 21 of 30 cuts, with three top-10 finishes.
-
Deutsche Bank Championship: Advanced to the second FedExCup Playoffs event outside Boston for the first time in his career. Season ended with a missed cut at the Deutsche Bank Championship. Was one of six players to start the week in Massachusetts inside the top 70 (58th) in the FedExCup standings only to drop out of the Playoffs.
-
Barracuda Championship: Improved on his finish in Canada with second-place honors at the Barracuda Championship in the Modified Stableford scoring event. In the final round at Montreux G&CC, produced 10 birdies en route to 18 points, claiming the runner-up spot, five points shy of Geoff Ogilvy's winning total of 49 points.
-
RBC Canadian Open: Equaled his career-low round on the TOUR with a 6-under 64 during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open. His third-place finish marked just his third top-10 in 79 TOUR starts (T6 at the 2013 OHL Classic at Mayakoba and T7 at the 2013 FedEx St. Jude Classic).
-
OHL Classic at Mayakoba: Early in the year, finished T6 at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba, with rounds of 69-67-66-67. It was his best career performance and second career top-10 on TOUR in his 57th start.
2013 Season
With five top-25 finishes in 25 starts in his second year on the PGA TOUR (2011), made it to the PGA TOUR Playoffs for the first time.
-
The Barclays: Despite a missed cut at the Wyndham Championship, the last event in the PGA TOUR Season, finished inside the top 125 in FedExCup standings (109th) to earn a spot into the field at the first Playoff event, The Barclays. A hip flexor injury during the second round of The Barclays resulted in his withdrawal, dropping him out of the top 100 in FedExCup standings and ending his season.
2012 Season
Finished the year No. 11 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list despite not collecting a win. Led the Tour with 10 top-10 performances. Finished No. 1 on Tour in Greens in Regulation, No. 2 in Total Birdies and No. 7 in Driving Accuracy.
-
Web.com Tour Championship at TPC Craig Ranch: In the season finale, at the Web.com Tour Championship in McKinney, Texas, was solo fifth after holding or sharing the lead after each of the first three rounds. Owned a two-shot advantage after 54 holes at TPC Craig Ranch and was in the hunt until a triple bogey at No. 14 derailed his victory chances.
-
Chiquita Classic: T9 at the Chiquita Classic.
-
Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Was T7 at the Cox Classic, playing the final 61 holes without a bogey. Was 19-under for the week after playing the par-5 10th hole in 6-under over four days.
-
The Open Championship: In May, qualified for The Open Championship for the first time. Started with a 2-under 68 at Royal Lytham St. Annes, eventually finishing T45 in his initial start in the event.
-
U.S. Open: Was an alternate for the U.S. Open in June but got into the tournament after qualified players withdrew. Shot scores of 75-74 at The Olympic Club in San Francisco and missed the cut by one stroke in his fourth career Open start.
-
South Georgia Classic Presented by First State Bank and Trust Company: Tied for fourth at the South Georgia Classic.
-
Soboba Golf Classic Presented by Hub International: Finished T5 at the Soboba Golf Classic, where he ran off a streak of five straight birdies on the front nine in Sunday's final round. His 4-under 67 gave him a 4-under 280 total.
2011 Season
Claimed three top-20 PGA TOUR finishes in his first 10 starts of the season.
-
Mylan Classic: Missed the cut in his only Korn Ferry Tour start, at the Mylan Classic.
-
HP Byron Nelson Championship: His best showing came when he T14 at the HP Byron Nelson Championship.
2010 Season
Made the cut in 20 of 28 Korn Ferry Tour starts during the season, collecting a win in the process and earning his PGA TOUR card for the 2011 season by finishing No. 25 on the final money list. Closed the year by making the cut in his final eight starts but failed to crack the top-10 in any of them.
-
BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Earned his second career title with a two-stroke victory at the BMW Charity Pro-Am in May. Posted a final-round 66 to finish at 20-under ahead of four others. Was in the final pairing and held a one-shot lead when play was halted Sunday afternoon because of thunderstorms. Waited out an hour-long delay and returned to the 18th fairway. Hit his 7-iron from 173 yards to within 3 feet of the pin and rolled in his birdie putt to establish his winning margin. First-place check of $108,000 moved him from No. 47 to No. 7 on the money list at the time.
-
Fresh Express Classic at TPC Stonebrae: One month earlier, at the Fresh Express Classic at TPC Stonebrae, he fired four rounds in the 60s to post his first top-10 of the season. After three 68s, shot a 65 Sunday to move from T16 to T5, his best performance since winning the 2008 Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic.
2009 Season
Finished the year No. 52 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list, with a pair of top-10 finishes.
-
Soboba Classic: Added another T8 at the $1-million Soboba Classic, which earned him enough money to move up 15 places to No. 50 on the money list.
-
Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational: First top-10 of the season was a T8 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational.
2008 Season
Made the cut in 11 of 21 starts in 2008 and earned his first career win.
-
Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic Presented by Samsung: First career win came at the Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic. Second-round 63 included a front-nine 29 and vaulted him into contention in Canada. Was one shot out of the lead after 54 holes and posted a 2-under 69 to get into a playoff with Casey Wittenberg. Erased a two-shot deficit with a birdie on the next-to-last hole while Wittenberg made bogey. Won the playoff with a birdie on the first extra hole. Had locker number 99 for the tournament, the same number that host Wayne Gretzky wore on his uniform during his record-setting, Hall of Fame career in the National Hockey League.
-
U.S. Open Championship: Grabbed headlines two weeks earlier at the U.S. Open, where he was the first-round co-leader with Kevin Streelman at Torrey Pines.
2007 Season
Ended the 2007 Korn Ferry Tour season No. 80 on the money list, with $74,022. Made eights cuts in 15 starts, with two-top-25 finishes.
-
National Mining Association Pete Dye Classic: Only top-10 showing was a T2 at the National Mining Association Pete Dye Classic, finishing 14-under and one stroke behind tournament winner Jimmy Walker.
2006 Season
-
Scholarship America Showdown at Somerby: Only start in 2006 was a missed cut at the Scholarship America Showdown at Somerby.
2005 Season
Made the cut in five of nine starts during his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour, with two top-25 finishes. Had made the cut in two of three career starts on Tour prior to 2005.
-
The Cleveland Open Presented by Legend Financial: Next-best showing was a T11 at the Cleveland Open after the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open.
-
Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open Presented by Cox Comm: A T9 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open marked his first top-10 showing of his career. At 11-under-par 263, finished the tournament five shots behind eventual winner Joe Daley.
2004 Season
-
Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Posted a career-best T31 at the 2004 Pete Dye West Virginia Classic, one of his two made cuts that season.
-
U.S. Open Championship: Missed the cut at the 2004 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills.