Exempt status
-
PGA TOUR: Top 50 from 2019 Korn Ferry Tour (thru 2020-21)
JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2004
-
PGA TOUR: 2005
PGA TOUR Victories (2)
- 2006 Southern Farm Bureau Classic
- 2008 Bob Hope Chrysler Classic
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2004 Miccosukee Championship
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (1-0)
-
2006 Defeated Joe Durant, Southern Farm Bureau Classic
National Teams
- 2002 Arnold Palmer Cup
- 2001 Walker Cup
- 2002 World Amateur Team Championship
Personal
- Father, Don, who has recorded 13 career aces, got him started in the game. Dad is a golf instructor in South Carolina who made one career PGA TOUR start, missing the cut at the 1980 Atlanta Classic.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Earned three top-10s and eight made cuts in 14 starts to finish No. 164 in the FedExCup standings, but secured PGA TOUR membership for the 2019-20 season by finishing No. 24 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals 25. Entered the 2019-20 season 49th in the final priority ranking. Ended the Finals with a T7 at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.
-
Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance: Birdied his 72nd hole at Victoria National Golf Club to finish T7 at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing. The result secured his spot in The Finals 25 and a 2019-20 PGA TOUR card.
-
Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship: Shot a final-round 66 at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship to tie Kramer Hickok for 10th. Hit 87.5 percent of fairways, tied with Jim Furyk for best in the field.
-
Puerto Rico Open: Held a share of the 36-hole lead at the Puerto Rico Open en route to a T16. Represented the fifth second-round lead/co-lead in his career and first since the 2010 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
2016 Season
Made six cuts in 14 starts, with a T10 in his first start of the season his lone top-10 finish. Ended his season at No. 194 in the FedExCup standings.
-
OHL Classic at Mayakoba: His only other top-25 came in his next start, the OHL Classic at Mayakoba (T17).
-
Sanderson Farms Championship: Posted four sub-par scores in November at the Country Club of Jackson to finish T10 at 14-under 274 at the Sanderson Farms Championship in the Monday finish.
2015 Season
Made four cuts in 13 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour and four of five cuts on the PGA TOUR.
-
Puerto Rico Open: A T38 at the Puerto Rico Open was his best showing.
2014 Season
Made four of 16 cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour and one of five cuts on the PGA TOUR.
-
Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T54 at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December.
-
News Sentinel Open Presented by Pilot: Finished T11 at the News Sentinel Open.
-
Barracuda Championship: Finished T39 at the Barracuda Championship.
2013 Season
Made eight of 16 PGA TOUR cuts, with one top-10. Finished No. 175 in the FedExCup standings. Despite playing in all four Korn Ferry Tour Finals events was not able to improve his 2013-14 status.
-
Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: Finished T8 at the Puerto Rico Open in his first start at the event.
2012 Season
Finished No. 156 in the FedExCup standings to miss the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time in the six years of the FedExCup.
-
The McGladrey Classic: Next top-10 came 23 starts later, with four rounds in the 60s leading to a T4 finish at The McGladrey Classic. Previous start at the event led to a T11.
-
Waste Management Phoenix Open: Third-round, 7-under 64 paved the way to his first top-10 finish of the season. His fourth-place finish at the Waste Management Phoenix Open became his first top-10 since a T9 at the 2011 Viking Classic.
2011 Season
Had his worst FedExCup finish (106th) and money-list showing (125th) since joining the TOUR in 2005. One top 10 was also his fewest since joining the TOUR in 2005.
-
Viking Classic: Picked up his only top-10 in his 21st start of the season, at the Viking Classic, where he was T9.
2010 Season
Finished with a career-best seven top-10s.
-
CIMB Asia Pacific Classic Malaysia: Finished T5 at the CIMB Asia Pacific Classic Malaysia in October, an unofficial money event sanctioned by the PGA TOUR.
-
Viking Classic: With rounds of 67-69 on the weekend, finished T3 at the Viking Classic, his first top-five performance since the 2008 BMW Championship (T5).
-
BMW Championship: Finished 70th at the BMW Championship to place 49th in the final FedExCup standings.
-
Deutsche Bank Championship: Carded a season-best 64 in the opening round of the Deutsche Bank Championship en route to a 10th-place finish.
-
Turning Stone Resort Championship: Finished T10 at the Turning Stone Resort Championship.
-
St. Jude Classic presented by Smith & Nephew: Placed T8 at the St. Jude Classic presented by Smith & Nephew for his fourth top-10 of the season, tying a career high (2008).
-
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Finished T7 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational after holding a share of the second-round lead.
-
AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Claimed a second top-10 finish (T10) on the year at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.
-
Bob Hope Classic: Past champion (2008) finished seventh at the Bob Hope Classic. Placed in the top 15 the last three years in Palm Springs after missing the cut in his first two appearances.
2009 Season
Three top-10 finishes in 30 starts.
-
Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Third top-10 of the season came in the Fall Series at Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open where he finished T7 after an opening-round 71 left him T84.
-
AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Turned in his second T6 finish of the season a month later at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.
-
Mercedes-Benz Championship: A 7-under 66 in the second round propelled him to a T6 finish at the season-opening Mercedes-Benz Championship.
2008 Season
-
THE TOUR Championship presented by Coca-Cola: Played in his first TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola in Atlanta, where he was born, and finished T17. Finished 24th in the FedExCup standings.
-
BMW Championship: A 7-under 63 (the second-best round of the week) in the second round of the BMW Championship propelled him to a T5 finish, his fourth top-10 showing of the season.
-
World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Making just his second start in a World Golf Championships event, posted his third and final top-10 finish of the FedExCup Regular Season with a T8 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational.
-
U.S. Open Championship: Finished T4 at the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. Was one stroke back after 36 holes. It was his first made cut in a major championship in five professional starts.
-
Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: Stormed back from a four-stroke deficit entering the final round to cruise to a three-stroke win over Justin Leonard at the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic, marking his second career victory on TOUR. Final-round, 7-under 65 moved him to 26-under 334 for a career-best $918,000 payday. Became just the second player in his 20s to win the BHCC since 1988 (David Duval, 1999)
2007 Season
In just his third season on TOUR, collected three top-10 finishes.
-
Frys.com Open benefiting Shriners Hospitals for Children: Had a runner-up effort at the Frys.com Open benefiting the Shriners Hospitals for Children. Held a share of the 36-hole lead with George McNeill and Garrett Willis. Finished four behind McNeill after weekend rounds of 72-66.
2006 Season
Had a successful sophomore season with his first victory and more than $1 million in earnings.
-
Southern Farm Bureau Classic: Collected his first PGA TOUR title when he defeated Joe Durant on the third playoff hole at the Southern Farm Bureau Classic. Was the outright leader after each of the first three rounds (by two strokes). Made a par 5 on the 72nd hole to force a playoff with Durant. Birdied the par-5 18th hole three times in the playoff. Win came in his 65th career professional start on TOUR.
2005 Season
Rookie season included three top-10s and $806,304 in earnings.
-
Chrysler Classic of Greensboro: Shared the 54-hole lead with eventual winner K.J. Choi at the Chrysler Classic of Greensboro, but closed with a 3-over 75 to finish T13.
-
John Deere Classic: Third top-10 of rookie campaign was a T10 at the John Deere Classic, closing with a 7-under-par 64 to finish four shots behind champion Sean O'Hair.
-
Wachovia Championship: The next week finished solo ninth at the Wachovia Championship and collected a season-best payday of $174,000.
-
Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Posted first career top-10 in 18th start of career with a T9 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
2004 Season
Spent the season on the Korn Ferry Tour, where he finished 26th on the money list.
-
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned initial TOUR card after making it through the final stage of the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament in his second attempt. Finished T11.
-
Miccosukee Championship: Wrapped up the final full-field event of the season with his first Tour win at the Miccosukee Championship. Entered the final round four shots behind 54-hole leader Nick Watney, but a 6-under-par 65 catapulted him to a two-stroke win.
2003 Season
Played six PGA TOUR events and made one cut.
-
Greater Hartford Open: T71 at the Greater Hartford Open.
-
FBR Capital Open: Turned professional at the FBR Capital Open in early June, where he missed cut.
Amateur Highlights
- Played in the 2001 Masters after winning the 2000 Public Links Championship, missing the cut.
- Clemson teammates included TOUR players Jonathan Byrd, 2009 U.S. Open champion Lucas Glover and Charles Warren.
- Helped lead Clemson to the 2003 NCAA title, the first in school history. The No. 1-ranked Tigers became the first school in NCAA history to win their conference championship, an NCAA regional title and the NCAA Championship in the same year.
- First-team All-American, first-team all-district and four-time All-ACC selection. Ben Hogan Award finalist. Had three wins among his nine top-10s during his junior year and was NCAA Player of the Year.
- Member of the 2001 U.S. Walker Cup team.
- Winner of the 2000 United States Public Links Championship, defeating PGA TOUR member Bubba Watson in the 37-hole final and TOUR member Kyle Thompson in the semifinals.
- ACC Rookie of the Year as a freshman.
- Won match at age 13 in the 1994 U.S. Junior Championship.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE