JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour: 2001
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2013
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (3)
- 2013 66 Arturo Calle Colombian Open Presentado por Diners Club, Chile Open
- 2016 Casa de Campo Dominican Republic Open
Additional Victories (3)
2013 Chile Open
2013 66 Arturo Calle Colombian Open Presentado por Diners Club
2016 Casa de Campo Dominican Republic Open
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR LATINOAMERICA (1-1)
2013 Lost to José de Jesús Rodríguez, Sebastián Saavedra, Roberto De Vicenzo Invitational Copa NEC
2013 Defeated Ryan Blaum, Sebastián Saavedra, Chile Open
Personal
- Has used Butch Harmon as a coach.
- Parents got him started in the game at age 5.
- Biggest thrill outside golf was the birth of his two children.
- Would round out his dream foursome with his mother and his two kids.
- Lists PF Chang's as his favorite restaurant.
- Was sponsored by actor Will Smith for two years early in his career.
- The TPC Sawgrass is his favorite golf course.
- His favorite athletes to watch are Lebron James and Tiger Woods.
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Made 11 cuts in 16 starts and recorded a victory and four other top-25s to finish the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 14th on the Order of Merit.
Flor de Cana Open presented by The Mortgage Store: His other top-10 of the season was T10 at the Flor de Caña Open in Nicaragua.
Casa de Campo Dominican Republic Open: Won the Casa de Campo Dominican Republic Open by four shots to claim his third career title on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. He didn't quite cruise to victory at the Pete Dye-designed Teeth of the Dog golf course, where a triple bogey at the par-four No. 15 almost cost him the tournament. He ended up carding a 1-under 71 on the final round to secure the win at 10-under 278. At 43 years, 9 months, 11 months, O'Neal became the oldest player to win a Latinoamérica Tour event.
2015 Season
Finished the Latin American season ranked 59th on the Order of Merit.
All you need is Ecuador Open: Finished T31 or better in four starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, including a T2 finish at the All You Need is Ecuador Open in September.
U.S. Open: Qualified for the U.S. Open at Chambers Bay for his first career start in a major championship. Missed the cut with rounds of 74-73.
2014 Season
Made two of four cuts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Moved onto the Korn Ferry Tour and made 11 cuts in 20 starts. Had three top-25 finishes. Finished No. 110 on the money list and did not qualify for the four Finals' events.
Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T124 at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December.
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: His best week a T20 at the Albertsons Boise Open.
67 Arturo Calle Colombian Open presentado por Diners Club: His best week was a solo ninth at the season opening Colombian Open in February.
2013 Season
Made 11 starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, winning twice and claiming three additional three top-five finishes. Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked No. 3 in the Order of Merit to join "Los Cinco" who earned Korn Ferry Tour status for the following season.
Lexus Peru Open: In November, finished fourth Lexus Peru Open, respectively.
Arturo Calle Colombian Classic presentado por Avianca: In November, finished T3 at the Arturo Calle Colombian Classic.
66 Arturo Calle Colombian Open Presentado por Diners Club: First win came at the 66th Arturo Calle Colombian Open presented Diners Club in Pereira, Colombia. With four rounds in the 60s, he bettered Oscar Serna by two strokes.
Roberto De Vicenzo Invitational Copa NEC: In April, lost in a playoff with Saavedra at the Roberto De Vicenzo Invitational to Jose de Jesus Rodriguez.
82 Abierto OSDE del Centro: His second victory came via sudden death at the Abierto de Chile in Santiago, where he beat Ryan Blaum and Sebastian Saavedra with an eagle on the first playoff hole.
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-North America: Following a T11 at the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament-North America.
2012 Season
Chiquita Classic: Made one Korn Ferry Tour start, missing the cut at the Chiquita Classic.
2007 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season No. 100 on the money list, with $55,448. Made the cut in 15 of 27 starts, with three top-25 finishes. Failed to crack the top 10 in an event during a full season for the first time in his career.
Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: Gained a started at the Mayakoba Golf Classic on the PGA TOUR but did not make the 36-hole cut.
Movistar Panama Championship: Best outing was a T12 at the season-opening Movistar Panama Championship.
2006 Season
Made the cut in 14 of 26 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with five top-10 finishes. Ended the season No. 36 on the money list, with $150,205. Had one start on the PGA TOUR but missed the cut.
Nationwide Tour Championship at The Houstonian: Posted a T8 at the Web.com Tour Championship at The Houstonian.
Miccosukee Championship: Posted a T4 at the Miccosukee Championship (after holding a share of the 36-hole lead).
Mark Christopher Charity Classic Pres'd by County of San Bernardino: Closed the season strong including a T6 at the Mark Christopher Charity Classic.
Southern Farm Bureau Classic: Missed the cut at the Southern Farm Bureau Classic.
Scholarship America Showdown at Somerby: Finished T3 at the Scholarship America Showdown at Somerby.
Chattanooga Classic: Posted his first top-10 finish of the season at the Chattanooga Classic (T8).
Movistar Panama Championship: Tied the Panama GC course record with a 7-under-par 63 in the third round of Movistar Panama Championship. Went on to T11 in the season opener.
2005 Season
Played on the Korn Ferry Tour, and made the cut in 15 of 25 events, with two top-10 finishes. Wrapped up the campaign No. 44 on the money list, with $120,722. Made two starts on the PGA TOUR but missed the cut.
Northeast Pennsylvania Classic: Rounds of 67-71-66-65 led to a 15-under-par 269 at the Northeast Pennsylvania Classic, leaving him with a career-best T2 finish, just two strokes behind winner Greg Kraft. Cashed a career-best paycheck of $48,600 for his play.
BMW Charity Pro-Am at The Cliffs: After missing his first two cuts of the season, rallied by making five consecutive cuts, including a T5 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am at The Cliffs, collecting $22,812 for his efforts.
MCI Heritage: Missed the cut at the MCI Heritage.
BellSouth Classic: Missed the cut at the BellSouth Classic.
2004 Season
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Just missed his 2005 PGA TOUR card by a single stroke at the 2004 PGA TOUR National Qualifying Tournament.
2003 Season
Co-winner of the John O. Classic on the Golden Bear Tour Summer Series.
2002 Season
WORLDCOM CLASSIC-The Heritage of Golf: Made his PGA TOUR debut at the WORLDCOM CLASSIC but did not make the 36-hole cut.
2001 Season
Made the cut in 17 of 23 events during his rookie Korn Ferry Tour season. Finished the year No. 59 on the money list, with $75,109.
2000 Season
Played in six events, making the cut in three. Has also played on the Golden Bear Tour, Hooters Tour and the Maverick Tour.
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: On last day of 2000 PGA TOUR Q-School Finals at PGA West, made triple-bogey on the last hole when a bogey or better would have secured his TOUR card. Thought he needed to make birdie. Missed by two.
-
BUY.COM Carolina Classic: Best finish was a T33 at the Carolina Classic.
-
BUY.COM Richmond Open: Monday qualifier at the Richmond Open, surviving a 15-hole playoff to gain the final spot in the tournament field. Posted rounds of 71-79 at Richmond and missed the cut.
Amateur Highlights
- Georgia State Amateur champion in 1997.
- Inducted into the Savannah Hall of Fame in 1997.
- Winner of 14 collegiate golf tournaments.