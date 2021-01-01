JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 1998
-
PGA TOUR: 1999
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
- 2007 U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (4)
- 1998 NIKE Monterrey Open, NIKE Greensboro Open
- 2003 Jacob's Creek Open, The Reese's Cup Classic
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (0-1)
-
2005 Lost to Vijay Singh, Padraig Harrington, The Honda Classic
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
-
2003 Lost to Vaughn Taylor, Knoxville Open
Personal
- An avid investor, lists Warren Buffet and Bill Gates as heroes. Started investment advisory firm, Ogilvie Capital, in 2007.
Special Interests
- Travel, financial markets, politics
Career Highlights
2017 Season
Made four of 13 cuts without a top-25 finish. Announced in August he was retiring from professional golf after 15 years on TOUR. Will pursue a career in financial management. Made his last start at the Wyndham Championship, where he made the cut and finished 77th. Final TOUR appearance, in Greensboro, came less than an hour from Duke University, where he earned his college degree in economics.
2013 Season
Made four of 15 PGA TOUR cuts and finished No. 212 in the FedExCup standings. Failed to record a top-10 for the second consecutive season.
2012 Season
Finished No. 194 in the FedExCup standings to missed the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time. Did not make a start on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2012.
-
Travelers Championship: Withdrew prior to the second round of the Travelers Championship with a herniated disc in his back. Due to that injury, will have 11 events in the 2013 season to earn $495,134, which coupled with 2012 earnings of $152,376 would equal No. 125 from the 2012 money list.
-
Sony Open in Hawaii: Best finish of the Regular Season was a T19 at the Sony Open in Hawaii in his first start of the year.
2011 Season
Claimed three top-25 finishes in 24 starts, highlighted by a top-five performance in Texas.
-
HP Byron Nelson Championship: Earned T3 honors at the HP Byron Nelson Championship for his best finish on TOUR since he won the 2007 U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee. It was his first top 10 since a T8 at the 2010 Waste Management Phoenix Open.
2010 Season
Made the cut in 17 of 32 starts with one top-10 finish. Best effort of the season came in his sixth start.
-
Waste Management Phoenix Open: Posted consecutive 5-under 66s in the second and third rounds of the Waste Management Phoenix Open to finish T8, his first top-10 finish since placing fourth at the 2009 Legends Reno-Tahoe Open.
2009 Season
Made 15 of 29 cuts on the PGA TOUR and finished 132nd on the money list.
-
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Secured his card for the 2010 season after making it through the final stage of the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament, thanks in large part to an 8-under 64 in the third of six rounds.
-
Legends Reno-Tahoe Open: Finished fourth at the Legends Reno-Tahoe Open to post his only top-10 of the season and his best finish on TOUR since his victory at the 2007 U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee.
2008 Season
Finished 102nd on the money list after making 22 of 29 cuts and recording four top-10s.
-
U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee: Best finish was a T6 at the U.S. Bank Championship.
2007 Season
-
Frys.com Open benefiting Shriners Hospitals for Children: Second top-10 of the season was a T10 at the Frys.com Open benefiting Shriners Hospitals for Children, where he had three eagles during his second round at TPC Summerlin.
-
U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee: Earned first career PGA TOUR victory at the U.S. Bank Championship in 230th career TOUR start at age 32 years, 11 months,14 days. Was one of 12 first-time winners during the year. Posted rounds of 67-63-69-67–266, overcoming the one-stroke lead of 54-hole leader Tim Herron. Key to final round was eagle-2 on the 16th hole, holing out from 119 yards with a sand wedge. Payday of $720,000 was largest of career. Ninth first-time champion at the U.S. Bank Championship and first since Shigeki Maruyama in 2001.
2006 Season
Finished in the top 100 on the money list for the third consecutive season on the strength of three top-10s.
-
Reno-Tahoe Open: Finished third at the Reno-Tahoe Open. Tied the tournament record with a 10-under 62 in the final round of the Reno-Tahoe Open, including birdies on 10 of his final 12 holes and 11 total. The 62 included an 8-under 28 on the back nine, tied for second-best nine of the season.
-
John Deere Classic: T10 at John Deere Classic.
-
Buick Championship: T9 at the Buick Championship.
2005 Season
-
The Honda Classic: Posted third runner-up in last 10 months with a T2 at The Honda Classic. Began final round two strokes behind leaders Brett Wetterich and Geoff Ogilvy. Birdied the 17th hole during a bogey-free final round to get to 14-under 274 and match Vijay Singh and Padraig Harrington. Eliminated from three-man playoff on first extra hole.
-
Bob Hope Chrysler Classic: Matched his career-best finish with a T2 at the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic (T2-2004 HP Classic of New Orleans) after sharing the first-round lead and holding the second-, third-, and fourth-round leads. Posted a 73 on Sunday to finish three strokes behind Justin Leonard.
2004 Season
Made more money ($1,443,363) than he had in his first four years on TOUR combined ($1,197,971). Jumped from World No. 308 at start of year to No. 120 by season's end.
-
HP Classic of New Orleans: T2 at the rain-soaked HP Classic of New Orleans. Held the 54-hole lead, two strokes ahead of Charles Howell III and Phil Mickelson at 17-under-par. Despite posting a 4-under-par 68 in the final round Monday, was passed by Vijay Singh, who carded a 9-under 63 to earn a one-stroke victory. Nearly holed bunker shot on 72nd hole that would have forced a sudden-death playoff.
2003 Season
Finished the season No. 2 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list with $392,337.
-
Knoxville Open: After losing in a playoff to Vaughn Taylor at the Knoxville Open, came back two weeks later and claimed his fourth career win on the Korn Ferry Tour at The Reese's Cup Classic. The win pushed his season earnings over $300,000, making him the fastest to earn $300,000 in Tour history.
-
Jacob's Creek Open: Won the inaugural event at the Jacob's Creek Open in Adelaide, Australia, his third win on that circuit.
2002 Season
Lost status on TOUR after making only five cuts in 20 starts and finishing No. 216 on the money list.
2001 Season
Did not have a top-10, but made 20 cuts in 34 starts to finish No. 139 on the money list.
2000 Season
Finished 92nd on the money list with a then-career high three top-10s.
-
FedEx St. Jude Classic: Posted a T4 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic.
1999 Season
-
Motorola Western Open: Earned his first TOUR top-10 finish at the Motorola Western Open with a T9 and a season-best $65,000 payday. First-year earnings of $287,346 were the 10th-best among rookies that year.
1998 Season
Was a two-time winner on the Korn Ferry Tour.
-
NIKE Greensboro Open: Won the Greensboro Open.
-
NIKE Monterrey Open: Won the Monterrey Open.
1997 Season
-
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned fully exempt status on the Korn Ferry Tour for the following season in his second attempt at Qualifying School, where he missed the cut in 1996.
Amateur Highlights
- Was a 1995 honorable mention All-American selection and two-time all-ACC choice at Duke.
