Exempt status
-
PGA TOUR Champions: Top 36 Charles Schwab Cup Points (16th), PGA TOUR Champions Points List (7)
PGA TOUR Champions Victories (5)
- 2016 The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex, Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach
- 2018 Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge, KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, The Ally Challenge
International Victories (3)
-
2015 Prostate Cancer UK Scottish Senior Open
-
2017 Scottish Senior Open
-
2017 Paris Legends Championship
Additional Victories (6)
-
1989 Credit Lyonnais Cannes Open
-
1991 European Pro-Celebrity
-
1993 Benson & Hedges International Open
-
1995 Peugeot Open de France
-
2005 Portuguese Open
-
2006 Portuguese Open
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (1-1)
-
2018 Defeated Bernhard Langer, Tom Lehman, Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge
-
2020 Lost to Kevin Sutherland, Charles Schwab Cup Championship
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Finished second after losing to Kevin Sutherland on the ninth extra hole at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Started the final round six shots behind Sutherland and closed with a bogey-free 63 to force extra holes. It was his third career runner-up finish and first since the 2019 Senior Open Championship.
- Morocco Champions: Carded rounds of 71-70-67 to finish T10 at the inaugural Morocco Champions, marking his second top-10 finish in two starts this season.
Career Highlights
2020 Season
-
Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Finished second after losing to Kevin Sutherland on the ninth extra hole at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Started the final round six shots behind Sutherland and closed with a bogey-free 63 to force extra holes. It was his third career runner-up finish and first since the 2019 Senior Open Championship.
-
Morocco Champions: Carded rounds of 71-70-67 to finish T10 at the inaugural Morocco Champions, marking his second top-10 finish in two starts this season.
2019 Season
Posted four top-three finishes and a career-best seven top-10s en route to a 16th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Cup. Led the Tour in Sand Saves (64.53%), the third time in the last four years he’s been among the top-five in that category.
-
PURE Insurance Championship: Finished the PURE Insurance Championship with a 4-under 68 on Sunday for a third-place finish, his seventh top-10 of the year.
-
Sanford International: Finished T7 at the Sanford International and was one of four players to post three rounds in the 60s (67-69-69).
-
The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: Led by one through 54 holes at The Senior Open Championship but shot a final-round 71 and finished second at 4-under 276, two behind Bernhard Langer. Was one of four players to post three top-10s in majors this season.
-
KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship: Played 40 straight holes without a bogey, including going bogey-free in rounds two and three, en route to a third-place finish at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. Led by three with nine holes to play on Sunday, but a double bogey on No. 16 derailed his bid to win his second straight Senior PGA.
-
Regions Tradition: Carded rounds of 73-66-68-72—279 to finish the Regions Tradition T6, his best finish at the event in three starts.
-
Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: As the defending champion, Broadhurst partnered with Kirk Triplett to claim his best finish of the year and first runner-up finish on PGA TOUR Champions at the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge.
-
Hoag Classic: Carded rounds of 71-69-67–207 en route to a T10 finish at the Hoag Classic, his best since winning the 2018 Ally Challenge.
2018 Season
His third year on Tour included three victories (Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge, KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, The Ally Challenge) and two additional finishes in the top 10 resulting in over $1.5 million in winnings. Competed in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship for the third consecutive year, finishing No. 10 in the standings.
-
The Ally Challenge: Broadhurst won in Michigan for the second time this season, as a final-round 66 gave him a 15-under total and a two-shot victory at the inaugural Ally Challenge, held at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club. He started the final round one shot off the lead, and eight players held at least a share of the lead on Sunday. Broadhurst was one of eight players in the field that did not play the Buick Open on the PGA TOUR.
-
U.S. Senior Open Championship: Carded a pair of 69s over the weekend to finish 1-under-par 279 for T5 at the U.S. Senior Open.
-
KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship: Broadhurst shot a final-round 63 and turned a two-shot deficit into a four-shot victory at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. The win was his second senior major and fourth victory on PGA TOUR Champions, and he became the fifth player to lead the Charles Schwab Cup during the 2018 season. Broadhurst's total of 265 matched the lowest 72-hole total in the tournament's 79-year history, and his final-round 63 was the best finish by a winner in the tournament history.
-
Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge: Broadhurst teamed up with Kirk Triplett to win the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge in a playoff over Bernhard Langer and Tom Lehman. As a team, Broadhurst/Triplett went bogey-free en route to a 24-under total, and they won after Triplett holed a bunker shot for birdie on the first extra hole. The win was Broadhurst's third of his career and first since the 2016 PURE Insurance Championship.
-
Cologuard Classic: Broadhurst aced the 14th hole at Omni Tucson National's Catalina Course during the first round of the Cologuard Classic. It was his first career hole-in-one on PGA TOUR Champions. He went on to finish T18.
2017 Season
Enjoyed another solid year on Tour, finishing 33rd on the final Charles Schwab Cup money list and advancing to the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Finished his year on a high note, closing with nine consecutive sub-par rounds in the playoffs. Improved from 58th to 26th in greens in regulation for the season.
-
PowerShares QQQ Championship: Finished T8 at the PowerShares QQQ Championship, the second Charles Schwab Cup playoff event.
-
PURE Insurance Championship: Was disqualified after Sunday's final round in defense of his PURE Insurance Championship for signing for an incorrect score.
-
DICK'S Sporting Goods Open: Posted a T9 effort at DICK'S Sporting Goods Open.
-
American Family Insurance Championship: After opening with a 9-under-par 63 to take the first-round lead at the American Family Insurance Championship followed with a 3-under-par 69 to lead by two strokes after two rounds. However, a final-round 1-over-par 73 left him fifth at the close of play.
-
Allianz Championship: Posted a final-round 8-under-par 64 to finish T4 at the Allianz Championship.
-
Paris Legends Championship: Rebounded the following week by posting a two-stroke victory over John Daly at the Paris Legends Championship in Paris for his fourth victory on the European Senior Tour.
-
Scottish Senior Open: Won the European Senior Tour's Scottish Senior Open in early August by three strokes, his third win on that circuit.
2016 Season
One of the big surprises on PGA TOUR Champions in 2016, posting a pair of victories in his rookie campaign on Tour. Capped his season by being named PGA TOUR Champions Rookie of the Year in voting by his peers. The honor came one year after winning a similar honor on the European Senior Tour. In addition to his wins at Carnoustie and Pebble Beach, was second three times on the European Senior Tour. Won the John Jacobs Trophy after topping the European Senior Tour Order of Merit in his first full season.
-
Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: Added a second victory in September at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach when he two putted for birdie from 30 feet on the 54th hole to defeat Bernhard Langer and Kevin Sutherland by one stroke. With the win, joined Tom Watson and Ben Hogan as the only players with wins at both Pebble Beach and Carnoustie.
-
Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: After finishing T31 in his debut at the Senior PGA Championship, made a big splash in just his second start when he rebounded from an opening-round 3-over-par 75 with rounds of 66-68-68 to capture The Senior Open Championship in July at Carnoustie by two strokes over Scott McCarron. Made just one bogey over his final 46 holes. His final 54-hole total in relation to par of 14-under par equaled the lowest in the history of the Senior Open Championship, set by Carl Mason and Bruce Summerhays, both in 2003. His victory made him the third British player to win a major title on PGA TOUR Champions, joining Mark James (2004 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship) and Roger Chapman (2012 Senior PGA Championship, 2012 U.S. Senior Open). Became the first player to win the event in his debut since Fred Couples in 2012 at Turnberry. The victory earned him a spot in the 146th Open Championship in 2017 at Royal Birkdale.
-
MCB Tour Championship: Finished second at the MCB Tour Championship.
-
SSE Enterprise Wales Senior Open: Finished second at the SSE Enterprise Wales Senior Open.
-
WINSTONgolf Senior Open: Finished second at the WINSTONgolf Senior Open.
2015 Season
Followed in Carl Mason's footsteps after winning the Senior Tour Rookie of the Year award in 2015 – becoming the second player to have won both the European and Senior Rookie titles.
-
Champions Tour Q-School: Attended the PGA TOUR Champions National Qualifying Tournament and finished T30 in Scottsdale.
-
French Riviera Masters: Was T4 at the French Riviera Masters.
-
Prostate Cancer UK Scottish Senior Open: Became the tenth player to win a title in their Senior Tour debut when he beat Gordon Manson in a playoff at Archerfield Links Golf Club in the Prostate Cancer UK Scottish Senior Open shortly after turning 50.