WiretoWire: Royal Montreal awaits Presidents Cup

The Presidents Cup returns to The Royal Montreal Golf Club, a historic venue that will be energized by local fans cheering on their national hero, Team Captain Mike Weir. His 12-man International Team enjoys a home-field advantage that will aid the quest for a second Presidents Cup victory. The Royal Montreal Golf Club, founded in 1873, lays claim to being the oldest golf club in North America. With only 25 feet of elevation change across the entire layout, the front nine offers a classic parkland sensibility with heavily treed playing corridors. By contrast, the back nine presents water intruding upon the line of play on six holes, including the concluding stretch of five holes. Royal Montreal is also the site of one of golf’s most uproarious moments. On the 14th hole of U.S. Team member Woody Austin’s Four-ball match on the second day of the 2007 Presidents Cup, Austin tumbled into the lake after unsuccessfully trying to dislodge his ball from the left bank, but recovered to birdie three of the final four holes and earn an important half point in the final match on a day that the International Team dominated.