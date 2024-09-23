WiretoWire: Royal Montreal awaits Presidents Cup
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Charged 12-man teams under International Team Captain Mike Weir and U.S. Team Captain Jim Furyk head to The Royal Montreal Golf Club, where the International Team looks to break through and capture its first Presidents Cup since 1998 and second overall. The International Team has an influx of young talent but faces several lingering questions that will determine its fate. Which version of Hideki Matsuyama will show up? Will the Canadians rebound? And will the lack of recent reps prevent Tom Kim from repeating his breakthrough performance? The U.S. Team has historically dominated the Presidents Cup, with more than a quarter century since it suffered its lone loss, but is still reeling after a resounding loss in the 2023 Ryder Cup. A loss in the Presidents Cup could mean the start of a losing streak that casts doubt on the U.S. Team's restructuring and extra pressure as they look to rekindle Max Homa's play, improve Scottie Scheffler’s team performance and manage the absence of stars Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth
Five things on Royal Montreal, site of 2024 Presidents Cup
The Presidents Cup returns to The Royal Montreal Golf Club, a historic venue that will be energized by local fans cheering on their national hero, Team Captain Mike Weir. His 12-man International Team enjoys a home-field advantage that will aid the quest for a second Presidents Cup victory. The Royal Montreal Golf Club, founded in 1873, lays claim to being the oldest golf club in North America. With only 25 feet of elevation change across the entire layout, the front nine offers a classic parkland sensibility with heavily treed playing corridors. By contrast, the back nine presents water intruding upon the line of play on six holes, including the concluding stretch of five holes. Royal Montreal is also the site of one of golf’s most uproarious moments. On the 14th hole of U.S. Team member Woody Austin’s Four-ball match on the second day of the 2007 Presidents Cup, Austin tumbled into the lake after unsuccessfully trying to dislodge his ball from the left bank, but recovered to birdie three of the final four holes and earn an important half point in the final match on a day that the International Team dominated.
Korn Ferry Tour set for 75
Following Frankie Capan III’s victory Sunday at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Open, the final stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals is set. Seventy-five players will head to southern Indiana on Oct. 3 with their dream of making it to the PGA TOUR hanging in the balance. The top 30 players on the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Points List after the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance will earn 2025 PGA TOUR membership. The Nationwide marked the penultimate event of the season, with the top 75 on the Points List after the Nationwide qualifying for the Korn Ferry Tour Championship and securing fully exempt status on the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour. After earning a Three-Victory Promotion to the PGA TOUR, Points List No. 1 Matt McCarty returned to the Korn Ferry Tour and finished T5 Sunday to lock up the top spot and earn berths into the U.S. Open and THE PLAYERS Championship.
Video of the week
Best shots from players on International Presidents Cup Team
Mic check
"I think for me it's more just kind of putting the pieces together and kind of trying to figure out how they all fit. Was able to get them to fit pretty nicely this week. It's been great. It feels tremendous to be here.” — Frankie Capan III after winning his first Korn Ferry Tour event at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Open
By the numbers
1 – After earning a Three-Victory Promotion to the PGA TOUR, Matt McCarty clinched the No. 1 spot on the Korn Ferry Tour season-long standings, earning spots in the U.S. Open and THE PLAYERS Championship
7 – Paul Broadhurst claimed his seventh win on PGA TOUR Championsat Pebble Beach with a final-round 72 at the PURE Insurance Championship.