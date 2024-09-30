WiretoWire: U.S. Team triumphs at Presidents Cup
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
After an unprecedented start to the 15th Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal, where the U.S. Team swept Thursday’s Four-ball session followed by the International Team sweeping Friday Foursomes, the traditional order was restored over the weekend at the biennial competition. The U.S. Team, captained by Jim Furyk, won each of Saturday’s sessions by a 3-1 margin and pulled away with 8.5 of 12 potential points in Sunday Singles, leading to a decisive victory, 18.5-11.5, over the Mike Weir-captained International Team in Weir’s native Canada. Things tightened for a moment midway through Sunday Singles, as the International Team led in several matches and was just a couple flipped matches away from projecting to wrestle the Cup away, but the U.S. Team hung tough with key points including Patrick Cantlay’s win over Canadian Taylor Pendrith, 3 and 1, and upcoming U.S. Team Ryder Cup Captain Keegan Bradley’s 1-up victory over Si Woo Kim. The U.S. Team has now won 10 straight editions of the Presidents Cup and is 13-1-1 overall in the competition that dates to 1994. The International Team can take positives from the week – the U.S. Team won just one more hole across the five sessions, and young stars including Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim displayed infectious passion – but the Americans delivered in crucial moments, including Patrick Cantlay’s 17-foot birdie on the final hole of Saturday’s Foursomes to stake the U.S. Team to a four-point lead heading into Sunday, and Presidents Cup precedent held serve. “These team events … I can say they’re just the best,” said U.S. Team first-timer Sahith Theegala. “I had really high hopes … it exceeded my expectations.” The same could be said for the U.S. Team.
FedExCup Fall continues in Mississippi
The PGA TOUR's FedExCup Fall continues with the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi, at The Country Club of Jackson. Defending champion Luke List returns to the site of his dramatic victory at No. 78 in the FedExCup Fall standings. List sunk a 45-foot putt on the first playoff hole to win the five-man playoff for the 2023 title. Other notables in the field looking to climb the Aon Next 10 rankings for spots in 2025 Signature Events include Lucas Glover (No. 75) and six-time winner on TOUR Rickie Fowler (No. 110). Fowler has yet to register a top 10 this season and missed the Playoffs. There have been three playoffs in the last five years in Mississippi. Look for some Sunday drama to unfold once again this year.
Stage set for Korn Ferry Tour finale
The final stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals is set with 75 players heading to southern Indiana with their dream of making it to the PGA TOUR hanging in the balance. The top 30 players on the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Points List after the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance will earn 2025 PGA TOUR membership. After earning a Three-Victory Promotion to the PGA TOUR, Matt McCarty has already locked up the No. 1 spot on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List and has earned berths into the U.S. Open and THE PLAYERS Championship. The top 17 on the Points List into the week have also clinched their TOUR cards, with 13 cards yet to be determined at French Lick Golf Resort which hosts the final of four playoff events for the first time.
Mic check
“I basically had three checkmarks this week. One, was to win the Presidents Cup with these boys. Two, was to have a great time. And three, to get Kis to take his shirt off. So I went three for three.” — Max Homa on his goals for the 2024 Presidents Cup
By the numbers
4 —Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay and Collin Morikawa each reached four wins for the week for the U.S. Team.
2 — Christiaan Bezuidenhout finished the week as the lone International Team member with a winning record, going 2-1-0 in Montreal.
30 — Thirty PGA TOUR cards will be finalized after this week’s Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, contested for the first time at French Lick Golf Resort’s Pete Dye Course in southern Indiana.