WiretoWire: U.S. Team triumphs at Presidents Cup

After an unprecedented start to the 15th Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal, where the U.S. Team swept Thursday’s Four-ball session followed by the International Team sweeping Friday Foursomes, the traditional order was restored over the weekend at the biennial competition. The U.S. Team, captained by Jim Furyk, won each of Saturday’s sessions by a 3-1 margin and pulled away with 8.5 of 12 potential points in Sunday Singles, leading to a decisive victory, 18.5-11.5, over the Mike Weir-captained International Team in Weir’s native Canada. Things tightened for a moment midway through Sunday Singles, as the International Team led in several matches and was just a couple flipped matches away from projecting to wrestle the Cup away, but the U.S. Team hung tough with key points including Patrick Cantlay’s win over Canadian Taylor Pendrith, 3 and 1, and upcoming U.S. Team Ryder Cup Captain Keegan Bradley’s 1-up victory over Si Woo Kim. The U.S. Team has now won 10 straight editions of the Presidents Cup and is 13-1-1 overall in the competition that dates to 1994. The International Team can take positives from the week – the U.S. Team won just one more hole across the five sessions, and young stars including Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim displayed infectious passion – but the Americans delivered in crucial moments, including Patrick Cantlay’s 17-foot birdie on the final hole of Saturday’s Foursomes to stake the U.S. Team to a four-point lead heading into Sunday, and Presidents Cup precedent held serve. “These team events … I can say they’re just the best,” said U.S. Team first-timer Sahith Theegala. “I had really high hopes … it exceeded my expectations.” The same could be said for the U.S. Team.