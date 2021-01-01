Exempt status
PGA TOUR Champions: Past Champion/Veteran Member
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR: 1992
PGA TOUR Champions: 2014
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
- 2008 Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2005 Northeast Pennsylvania Classic
Additional Victories (1)
1993 Deposit Guaranty Golf Classic [unofficial PGA TOUR win]
Personal
- Interested in race cars of any kind, but hastens to add, "I'm not so interested that I would attempt to drive one anytime soon."
Career Highlights
2018 Season
Made two starts on PGA TOUR Champions before advancing to the PGA TOUR Champions Q-School Final Stage. Finished T4 and earned full exemption for the 2019 season
2016 Season
Played in 10 events, including four as an open qualifier. Earlier in the year was T13 at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship and T14 at the Principal Charity Classic in Iowa where he also open qualified.
Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: Turned in his best outing of the year in September when he open qualified at the Nature Valley First Tee Open at Pebble Beach and finished T7, earning $64,000.
2015 Season
Champions Tour Q-School: Finished T36 at the PGA TOUR Champions National Qualifying Tournament in Scottsdale.
3M Championship: Successfully open-qualified for the 3M Championship and took advantage of his opportunity, earning a T7 that got him a spot in the next event, the Shaw Charity Classic, as the highest-placing non-exempt player among the top 10. Final-round 67 at TPC Twin Cities included an eagle 2 at the par-4 seventh and a closing birdie that kept him among the top-10 finishers.
ACE Group Classic: Was also T18 at the ACE Group Classic.
2014 Season
Champions Tour Q-School: Finished T41 at the PGA Champions National Qualifying Tournament.
2013 Season
Champions Tour Q-School: Attempted to gain exempt status for the 2014 Champions Tour at the Champions Tour National Qualifying Tournament. Finished T23 at TPC Scottsdale when he carded a final-round 74.
2012 Season
Did not make a start on the PGA TOUR or Korn Ferry Tour.
2011 Season
Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: In his lone start on the PGA TOUR, finished 65th at the Puerto Rico Open, site of his 2008 TOUR win.
2010 Season
Unable to record a top-10 for the second straight season, while making only four of 22 cuts.
Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Best finish was a T28 at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.
2009 Season
Made the cut in four of 21 starts, with two top-25 finishes.
Legends Reno-Tahoe Open: Finished T14 at the Legends Reno-Tahoe Open in August. After making it to the weekend–his first made cut since he T48 at the Verizon Heritage in April–he opened his third round by making birdies on five consecutive holes at Montreux G&CC.
Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: Only other top-25 finish was a T21 at the Puerto Rico Open.
2008 Season
Viking Classic: Four rounds in the 60s helped him finish seventh at the Viking Classic.
THE PLAYERS Championship: Finished T10 at THE PLAYERS thanks in part to a third-round 68, the low round on Saturday.
Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: Earned his first official PGA TOUR title in his 379th TOUR start at the inaugural Puerto Rico Open. Also recorded three top-10 finishes for the first time since 1999. Surpassed the $1-million mark for the first time in his career.
Mexico Open Presented by Corona: Had a 19-stroke swing at the Korn Ferry Tour's Mexico Open, where he missed the cut. After opening with a 12-over 83, recovered with an eight-birdie, one-bogey 64 at Tres Marias GC in Morelia.
2007 Season
Made 16 Korn Ferry Tour starts, with a pair of T17s (Jacob's Creek Open and the BMW Charity Pro-Am) his best outings. Finished 134th on the money list.
Wyndham Championship: Finished sixth at the Wyndham Championship, his first top-10 since the 2002 Touchstone Energy Tucson Open.
2006 Season
Made 14 of 26 cuts on TOUR with two top-25s, including a T19 at The INTERNATIONAL.
2005 Season
Finished T18 at Qualifying Tournament to regain status on TOUR. Spent season on Korn Ferry Tour where he finished 26th on the money list.
Northeast Pennsylvania Classic: Picked up his first career victory at the Northeast Pennsylvania Classic.
2004 Season
Played in only four tournaments on TOUR, lowest of his career since joining in 1992, and did not make a cut. Finished T16 at the Miccosukee Korn Ferry Tour event, his only start on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2003 Season
Made only nine starts on the season, with a best finish of T28 at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.
2002 Season
Made 31 starts on the PGA TOUR.
Touchstone Energy Tucson Open: His best finish of T6 came at the Touchstone Energy Tucson Open early in the season.
2001 Season
Opened the season with two top-10s (T5 at the Touchstone Energy Tucson Open and T7 at the Buick Invitational) and secured his TOUR cared for the 2002 season with seven straight cuts to finish the year. Earned $503,605 and finished 103rd on the money list.
2000 Season
Made 23 cuts in 29 starts for his best career percentage.
Advil Western Open: Earned third top-10 at Advil Western Open, the third third-place finish of his career.
-
Memorial Tournament: Also tied for 13th at the Memorial Tournament.
MasterCard Colonial: Also had second consecutive top-10s at MasterCard Colonial (T2 in 1999) with T6 after rounds of 67-68-71-67.
1999 Season
For the first time in his career, recorded a pair of runner-up finishes in a season, with second-place outings at the Doral-Ryder Open and a T2 at the MasterCard Colonial.
MasterCard Colonial: Held share of 54-hole lead at MasterCard Colonial after tying course record with third-round 61. Closed with a 70 to finish a shot behind Olin Browne, tied with Fred Funk, Paul Goydos, Tim Herron and Jeff Sluman.
1998 Season
PGA Championship: Fired third-round course-record 65 in PGA Championship at Sahalee CC. Opened 71-73 and closed with another 73 for T23.
-
Motorola Western Open: In contention for three rounds at Motorola Western Open before final-round 75 placed him T5. Held first-round lead after opening 67 and followed with rounds of 70-66 to stand one off Vijay Singh's 54-hole lead. In field as sponsor's exemption.
-
United Airlines Hawaiian Open: Earned best finish of season with T4 at United Airlines Hawaiian Open.
NIKE South Florida Open: Played in two Korn Ferry Tour events, with a T10 at the South Florida Open his top showing. Played his final 54 holes in 8-under (65-69-68) to T10.
1997 Season
Made 35 starts and finished 139th on the money list, duplicating his 1995 season.
Greater Vancouver Open: Best performance was a T12 at the Greater Vancouver Open. Opened with a 66 and closed with a 67 in Canada.
-
MasterCard Colonial: Added a T15 at the MasterCard Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas.
1996 Season
Recorded career-best five top-10 finishes–Deposit Guaranty Golf Classic (T3), LaCantera Texas Open (T4), Shell Houston Open (T5), Quad City Classic (T9) and GTE Byron Nelson Classic (T10).
Deposit Guaranty Golf Classic: Led by four through 54 holes at Deposit Guaranty Golf Classic, but 71 on Sunday dropped him into T3, three behind winner Willie Wood.
1995 Season
In 35 starts, finished 139th on the money list.
-
Ideon Classic at Pleasant Valley: Top showing was a T8 at the Ideon Classic, where four under-par rounds at Pleasant Valley CC led to the finish.
-
Freeport-McMoRan Classic: Also, T15 at the Freeport-McMoRan Classic. Was within striking distance of third-round leader Davis Love III, five strokes back with 18 holes to play. Shot a final-round, even-par 72 at English Turn G&CC.
1993 Season
Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic: Was also runner-up at the Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic. Shot rounds of 69-69-64-66 outside Orlando but fell three shots short of winner Jeff Maggert.
-
Deposit Guaranty Golf Classic: Captured Deposit Guaranty Golf Classic to claim $54,000 when it was an unofficial event in Hattiesburg, Miss. Birdied the 72nd hole to defeat Morris Hatalsky and Tad Rhyan by one stroke.
-
Freeport-McMoRan Golf Classic: Added a T6 at the Freeport-McMoRan Classic, where he was 54-hole leader, one stroke ahead of Payne Stewart and Russ Cochran before closing with 3-over-par 75.
-
NIKE Panama City Beach Classic: Duplicated his 1992 finish at the Panama City Beach Classic, shooting three consecutive 71s to T7 in Florida.
1992 Season
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Birdied last two holes to make cut in the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament, then fired 5-under-par 31 on back side of TPC at The Woodlands to earn TOUR card.
-
Kemper Open: Only top-10 finish, T6 at Kemper Open.
-
Ben Hogan Panama City Beach Classic: Made one Korn Ferry Tour start, finishing T7 at the Panama City Beach Classic.
1991 Season
Recorded four top-10s during the season to finish 36th on the money list.
Ben Hogan Texarkana Open: One more T5 came in August, at the Texarkana Open. Opened with a 65 and finished with a 67.
Ben Hogan Gulf Coast Classic: Picked up another T5 at the weather-shortened, 36-hole Gulf Coast Classic.
Ben Hogan South Texas Open: In May, was T6 at the South Carolina Classic after a 69-68 weekend left him five shots behind winner Tom Lehman.
Ben Hogan Yuma Open: First top-10 came at the Yuma Open, with a final-round 66 leading to a T5.
1990 Season
On the Korn Ferry Tour, made nine starts and four cuts. Best finish was a T23 at the Yuma Open in Arizona in February.