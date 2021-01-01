JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2006 ING New Zealand PGA Championship
International Victories (4)
-
2010 Mr. Lube PGA of Canada Seniors' Championship
-
2012 Mr. Lube PGA of Canada Seniors' Championship
-
2013 Mr. Lube PGA of Canada Seniors' Championship
-
2015 Mr. Lube PGA of Canada Seniors' Championship
Additional Victories (8)
-
1979 British Columbia Open
-
1981 British Columbia Open
-
1984 Canadian PGA Championship
-
1989 British Columbia Open
-
1994 Alberta Open [Can]
-
1995 Montclair PEI Classic [Can]
-
1995 Indian Open
-
2000 Niagara Classic
PLAYOFF RECORD
FORME TOUR (0-1)
-
2009 Lost to James Hahn, TELUS Edmonton Open
Personal
- Got started in golf at age 11 by a friend of the family.
- Lists St. Andrews and The National GC (Toronto) as his favorite courses.
- Lists his favorite book as the yardage book of the week. Among his favorite TV shows are "Seinfeld" and "Storage Wars," as well as watching hockey on TV and following the Vancouver Canucks. Favorite team as a kid was the Harlem Globetrotters and favorite player was Meadowlark Lemon. His favorite meal is his wife's homemade roasted, stuffed chicken. Enjoys dining at Bonefish Grill, Outback Steakhouse & P.F. Chang's. His all-time favorite movies include "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," any Dirty Harry movie and "Misery." Among his favorite athletes in other sports are Wayne Gretzky and Steve Nash.
- Would love to trade places for a day with Clint Eastwood (as Dirty Harry).
- His first job was cleaning golf clubs.
- One talent he'd most love to have is be able to ice skate.
- One course he's never played that he'd love to play is Augusta National.
- His most memorable vacation was going to Bali, Indonesia, with his wife and son along with his mother and father-in-law.
- Most memorable shot was his putt on No. 18 to win the New Zealand PGA Championship in 2006.
- Supports the Victoria (B.C.) Hospice.
- The first concert he attended was Madonna in Toronto.
- In his free time, he enjoys fixing up his house, barbecuing with his son and catching up.
- His bucket list includes owning a 1963 split-window Corvette and a garage to put it in, be mortgage-free and have a lifetime exemption to the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.
Special Interests
- Family, cooking, gardening
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Played in six events.
-
DICK'S Sporting Goods Open: T39 at DICK'S Sporting Goods Open was his best finish.
2015 Season
Played in 14 events.
-
Encompass Championship: Best finish was a T18 at the Encompass Championship where he closed with a 64.
2014 Season
-
Champions Tour Q-School: Slipped to 74th on the money list and was forced to return to the National Qualifying School final, where he came up just short in his bid to again regain fully exempt status. Rebounded from a second-round 75 to post a 68 in the final round at Orange County National. Charge on the last day still left him one stroke outside the top five in the final standings. Earned the sixth spot, and first conditional position, when he made a birdie on the first playoff hole with John Riegger.
-
Quebec Championship: Registered just one top-10 performance over 19 starts. Best effort came in his home country when he posted rounds of 69-68 on the weekend to finish T10 at the Quebec Championship.
-
ACE Group Classic: Made a nice showing early in the season when he used a final-round 64 in Naples to finish T11 at The ACE Group Classic.
2013 Season
-
Champions Tour Q-School: After finishing 55th on the final money list, regained his fully-exempt status for 2014 by finishing T2 at the National Qualifying Tournament at the TPC Scottsdale in November. Started the final round outside the top 12, but his 7-under-par 65 matched the day's low round and allowed him to move up 11 places to his finishing position. It was the third consecutive year he has been among the top five at the Q-School.
-
Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: Highlight of his year came in May when he posted the low round of the Senior PGA Championship with his 7-under-par 64 Sunday, and it helped him finish T6 at the year's first major championship. Rebounded from an opening-round 75, and the T6 finish matched his best Champions Tour showing.
-
Toshiba Classic: Shot a Sunday 62 at Newport Beach CC and vaulted 43 places into a T8 at the Toshiba Classic. Score was his personal-best on the Champions Tour and the low round of the tournament.
2012 Season
Made 20 starts and was among the top-15 players in two events.
-
Champions Tour Q-School: At the end of the season, regained fully-exempt status for 2013 by finishing T4 at the Champions Tour National Qualifying Tournament.
-
Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship: Closed with scores of 67-66 on the weekend at Fox Chapel GC to finish T14 at the Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship.
-
Insperity Championship presented by United Healthcare: Shot a final-round 67 to move up into a T13 at the Insperity Championship.
2011 Season
Made 16 starts on the Champions Tour, open-qualifying four times. Led the Champions Tour in Final-Round Scoring Average (69.00).
-
Champions Tour Q-School: At the Champions Tour National Qualifying Tournament in November, earned fully-exempt status for the 2012 season by virtue of his T2, along with Gary Hallberg, four strokes back of medalist Jeff Freeman. Moved in front after 36 holes when he shot a 9-under 62 on the Champions course at TPC Scottsdale, the low score of the event. Started final round in third place and closed with 68 to secure his place among the top-five finishers who qualified for a card in 2012.
-
Boeing Classic: Shot 65 on the final day of the Boeing Classic, his career-best Champions Tour round.
-
Dick's Sporting Goods Open: Monday-qualified again at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open and used a final-round 67 to finish T10 at En-Joie GC.
-
Allianz Championship: Earned his way into the Allianz Championship, his first start of the year, via open qualifying and finished T6 at the Old Course at Broken Sound, his career-best Champions Tour effort. Shot 5-under-par 67 in the final round.
2010 Season
Made 14 starts on the Champions Tour and had one top-10 finish. Also made three starts on the Canadian Golf Tour.
-
Champions Tour Q-School: Was conditionally-exempt after finishing ninth at the 2010 Champions Tour National Qualifying Tournament at TPC Eagle Trace in November 2010.
-
AT&T Championship: Finished T13 the AT&T Championship.
-
Constellation Energy Senior Players Championship: His best showing was an eighth-place finish at the Constellation Energy Senior Players Championship in October.
-
RBC Canadian Open: Played in the PGA TOUR's RBC Canadian Open but missed the cut.
-
The Players Cup: Finished second at The Players Cup, which earned him a spot in the RBC Canadian Open.
-
The Cap Cana Championship: Placed T13 at The Cap Cana Championship.
2009 Season
Made 12 cuts in 19 Korn Ferry Tour starts with four top-25s all coming in a seven-week period.
-
Champions Tour Q-School: Was one of six players to T12 at the 2009 Champions Tour National Qualifying Tournament, but missed out on one of the two available conditionally-exempt spots when he made a par on the eighth playoff hole and Chien-Soon-Lu made a birdie for the final spot.
-
Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational: Best finish was a T11 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational.
2008 Season
Made the cut in eight of 19 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour with three top-25 finishes.
-
BMW Charity Pro-Am: Best showing was a T18 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am.
2007 Season
Became the second-oldest rookie in PGA TOUR history at age 47 years, 4 months, 6 days–one month younger than Allen Doyle was in 1996. Went on to make five cuts in 23 starts on TOUR. Finished the season No. 226 on the money list.
-
Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: A T31 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun was his best outing.
2006 Season
Finished 14th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list to earn his initial TOUR card.
-
ING New Zealand PGA Championship: Stepped into the winner's circle for the first time in his career at the ING New Zealand PGA Championship. Making his 92nd career start, Rutledge stormed back from nine shots down to clip Jarrod Lyle and Brett Rumford by a stroke. The comeback was the third-largest in Tour history and made the Canadian the fifth-oldest Korn Ferry Tour player to win a tournament. Opened the event with rounds of 75-68-72 before an 8-under 64 claimed the $113,684 top prize. His only previous top-10 was a T5 at the 2004 Alberta Classic. His effort was good enough to earn Player of the Month honors for January/February.
-
Yes! Golf BCR Classic: During a Korn Ferry Tour break, finished T2 (losing in a four-man playoff).
1995 Season
-
Indian Open: Won the prestigious Indian Open on the Asian Tour at the Delhi GC in 1995. That event was also won by fellow Champions Tour players Graham Marsh (1971 and 1973) and Chien-soon Lu (1988), as well as the late Payne Stewart (1981).
1994 Season
Has also toiled on the Asian Tour, finishing third on the money list in 1994, as well as the European Tour.
1982 Season
-
Canadian Open: His best finish at the time came in his first career start at the 1982 Canadian Open (T26).
Amateur Highlights
- Won the 1977 Canadian Junior Championship and the 1975 Canadian Juvenile Championship.