|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Chris Perry
Full Name
6 ft, 1 in
185 cm
Height
195 lbs
88 kg
Weight
September 27, 1961
Birthday
59
AGE
Edenton, North Carolina
Birthplace
Powell, Ohio
Residence
Wife, Katharine; Andrew Christopher (3/1/93), Emily Ann (3/10/96), Natalie Kay (12/31/97)
Family
Ohio State University
College
1984
Turned Pro
$7,067,619
Career Earnings
Powell, OH, United States
City Plays From
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
International Victories (1)
Additional Victories (2)
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2010 Season
Did not play on TOUR for the fourth consecutive year.
2009 Season
Granted a seventh and final year for Major Medical Extension and had 18 events to earn $515,445 in 2010, equaling the No. 125 money winner from 2002. Has not competed on TOUR since the 2006 season. Continues to rehabilitate elbow, wrist and hand injuries that date back to the 2001 Open Championship.
2006 Season
Played in three PGA TOUR events in fourth Major Medical Extension.
2005 Season
Played in just one event in third Major Medical Extension.
2004 Season
Received a second consecutive Major Medical Extension. Played in one event. Underwent surgery for pinched nerve in elbow in February and didn't hit a shot until October. Doctor told him it would take 18 months to 2 years to heal properly.
2003 Season
Received a Major Medical Extension and played in three events as he tried to determine extent of injury.
2002 Season
Did not finish in the top 125 for the first time since 1995. Schedule was limited to only five events due to lingering left hand and wrist injuries. Missed the cut in three and withdrew after first round from two. Received Major Medical Extension for 2003.
2001 Season
Posted lowest finish on TOUR money list, No. 91, since finishing No. 112 in 1996. Made cut in first nine events of season and posted eight top-25s in that stretch. Knee and wrist injuries caused withdrawal after round one of The Open Championship. Played in just five events the remainder of the year and did not make the cut in any of them.
2000 Season
Finished in the top 30 for the second consecutive year on the strength of two runner-up finishes and seven top-10s. Missed the cut at the Buick Invitational, ending his string of 30 consecutive cuts made that began at the '99 Buick Invitational.
1999 Season
Nearly tripled his best previous earnings year, ranked fifth on TOUR in earnings with $2,145,707 thanks to two second-place finishes. His 14 top-10 finishes were second only to Tiger Woods' 16. Led PGA TOUR with 468 birdies that year.
1998 Season
1997 Season
For first time in career, finished among top 50 on money list.
1996 Season
Along with Emlyn Aubrey and Woods, one of only three non-exempt players to earn full playing privileges for 1997. Made cut in 15 of 20 starts to earn $184,171 and finish 112th on 1996 money list.
1994 Season
Concentrated on Nationwide Tour and, in the process, earned Player of the Year honors. Topped Nationwide Tour money list with $167,148. Collected one victory (Utah Classic), two seconds and two thirds. Made cut in last 31 Nationwide Tour events he entered, a record.
1990 Season
1987 Season
Amateur Highlights