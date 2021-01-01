×
Chris Perry
Chris Perry

Chris Perry

Chris Perry
Chris Perry
Chris Perry

6  ft, 1  in

185 cm

195 lbs

88 kg

September 27, 1961

59

Edenton, North Carolina

Powell, Ohio

Wife, Katharine; Andrew Christopher (3/1/93), Emily Ann (3/10/96), Natalie Kay (12/31/97)

Ohio State University

1984

$7,067,619

Powell, OH, United States

PGA TOUR Victories (1)

  • 1998 B.C. Open

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

  • 1994 NIKE Utah Classic

International Victories (1)

  • 1994 Mexican Open

Additional Victories (2)

  • 1984 Minnesota State Open
  • 1994 Nike Utah Classic

Special Interests

  • All sports, especially Ohio State football, hockey, snow skiing, movies, being a dad

Career Highlights

2010 Season

Did not play on TOUR for the fourth consecutive year.

2009 Season

Granted a seventh and final year for Major Medical Extension and had 18 events to earn $515,445 in 2010, equaling the No. 125 money winner from 2002. Has not competed on TOUR since the 2006 season. Continues to rehabilitate elbow, wrist and hand injuries that date back to the 2001 Open Championship.

2006 Season

Played in three PGA TOUR events in fourth Major Medical Extension.

2005 Season

Played in just one event in third Major Medical Extension.

2004 Season

Received a second consecutive Major Medical Extension. Played in one event. Underwent surgery for pinched nerve in elbow in February and didn't hit a shot until October. Doctor told him it would take 18 months to 2 years to heal properly.

2003 Season

Received a Major Medical Extension and played in three events as he tried to determine extent of injury.

2002 Season

Did not finish in the top 125 for the first time since 1995. Schedule was limited to only five events due to lingering left hand and wrist injuries. Missed the cut in three and withdrew after first round from two. Received Major Medical Extension for 2003.

2001 Season

Posted lowest finish on TOUR money list, No. 91, since finishing No. 112 in 1996. Made cut in first nine events of season and posted eight top-25s in that stretch. Knee and wrist injuries caused withdrawal after round one of The Open Championship. Played in just five events the remainder of the year and did not make the cut in any of them.

  • Bay Hill Invitational: Had his second T8 at Bay Hill Invitational.
  • Nissan Open: Had a pair of T8s early in the season, first at Nissan Open.

2000 Season

Finished in the top 30 for the second consecutive year on the strength of two runner-up finishes and seven top-10s. Missed the cut at the Buick Invitational, ending his string of 30 consecutive cuts made that began at the '99 Buick Invitational.

  • SEI Pennsylvania Classic: Second runner-up finish came at inaugural SEI Pennsylvania Classic, where tied with four others.
  • Buick Open: 65 in the third round gave him one-stroke 54-hole lead over eventual winner Rocco Mediate at Buick Open. Closed with 68 compared to 66 for Mediate to finish T2 worth $291,600, career payday.
  • Masters Tournament: Won Par-3 contest at the Masters and finished T14 in tournament, his best finish in three appearances.

1999 Season

Nearly tripled his best previous earnings year, ranked fifth on TOUR in earnings with $2,145,707 thanks to two second-place finishes. His 14 top-10 finishes were second only to Tiger Woods' 16. Led PGA TOUR with 468 birdies that year.

  • Reno-Tahoe Open: Closing 68 led to T2 at Reno-Tahoe Open and closing 66 led to T2 at SONY Open in Hawaii.
  • MCI Classic: Came close to second TOUR title at MCI Classic, where he held one-stroke lead through 70 holes, but closed bogey-bogey for fourth-place finish.

1998 Season

  • B.C. Open: Earned first PGA TOUR title in his 377th career start at B.C. Open, where he defeated Peter Jacobsen by three strokes.

1997 Season

For first time in career, finished among top 50 on money list.

  • B.C. Open: Finished T2, one stroke behind Gabriel Hjertstedt at the B.C. Open.

1996 Season

Along with Emlyn Aubrey and Woods, one of only three non-exempt players to earn full playing privileges for 1997. Made cut in 15 of 20 starts to earn $184,171 and finish 112th on 1996 money list.

1994 Season

Concentrated on Nationwide Tour and, in the process, earned Player of the Year honors. Topped Nationwide Tour money list with $167,148. Collected one victory (Utah Classic), two seconds and two thirds. Made cut in last 31 Nationwide Tour events he entered, a record.

  • Mexican Open: Won the Mexican Open.

1990 Season

  • Canon Greater Hartford Open: Tied for second with three others, two strokes behind Wayne Levi at Canon Greater Hartford Open.

1987 Season

  • Kemper Open: Earned first runner-up finish with T2, seven back of Tom Kite.

Amateur Highlights

  • Three-time All-America selection at Ohio State, where he also captured the 1983 Big Ten Championship.