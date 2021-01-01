×
Mark McNulty
Mark McNulty

Mark McNulty

Ireland
Metric
5 ft, 10 in
178 cm
Height
160 lbs
73 kg
Weight
67
AGE
1977
Turned Pro
Bindura, Zimbabwe
Birthplace
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
160 lbs
73 kg
Weight
67
AGE
1977
Turned Pro
Bindura, Zimbabwe
Birthplace
98
CHARLES SCHWAB Cup Rank (2019)
$50,547
CHARLES SCHWAB CUP Money (2019)
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes (2019)
71.82
Scoring Average (2019)

Performance
RESULTS

Mark McNulty
Mark McNulty
IrelandIreland
Mark McNulty

Full Name

5  ft, 10  in

178 cm

Height

160 lbs

73 kg

Weight

October 25, 1953

Birthday

67

AGE

Bindura, Zimbabwe

Birthplace

Sunningdale, Surrey, England; Orlando, Florida

Residence

Wife, Allison; Matthew (1985), Catherine (1988); stepchildren, Pauline (1977), James (1978); four grandchildren

Family

1977

Turned Pro

$9,919,179

Career Earnings

Orlando, FL, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Champions: 2004

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (8)

  • 2004 Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am, SBC Championship, Charles Schwab Cup Championship
  • 2005 Bank of America Championship, Administaff Small Business Classic
  • 2007 JELD-WEN Tradition
  • 2009 Principal Charity Classic
  • 2011 Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf

Additional Victories (55)

  • 1974 Zimbabwe Amateur Championship
  • 1974 South African Amateur Stroke-Play Championship
  • 1979 Greater Manchester Open
  • 1979 Holiday Inns Royal Swazi Open
  • 1980 Braun German Open
  • 1980 Malaysian Open
  • 1980 Holiday Inns Invitational
  • 1981 SAB South African Masters
  • 1981 Sigma Series
  • 1982 SISA Classic
  • 1982 SAB Masters
  • 1982 Sharp Electronics Classic
  • 1982 Sun City Classic
  • 1984 Pan-Am Wild Coast Sun Classic
  • 1985 Safmarine Masters
  • 1985 Palabora Classic
  • 1985 Royal Swazi Sun Open
  • 1986 Quinta do Lago Portuguese Open
  • 1986 Safmarine Masters
  • 1986 Helix Wild Coast Sun Classic
  • 1986 Germiston Centenary
  • 1986 Barclays Bank Classic
  • 1986 Swazi Sun International
  • 1986 Trustbank Tournament of Champions
  • 1986 Million Dollar Challenge
  • 1987 London Standard 4-Stars Pro-Celebrity Classic
  • 1987 Dunhill British Masters
  • 1987 German Open
  • 1987 Southern Suns South African Open
  • 1987 AECI Charity Classic
  • 1987 Royal Swazi Sun Pro-Am
  • 1987 Trustbank Tournament of Champions
  • 1987 Million Dollar Challenge
  • 1988 Cannes Open
  • 1988 Benson & Hedges Trophy [with Marie Laure de Lorenz]
  • 1989 Torras Monte Carlo Open
  • 1990 Credit Lyonnais Cannes Open
  • 1990 Volvo German Open
  • 1991 Volvo German Open
  • 1992 Zimbabwe Open
  • 1993 Lexington PGA Championship
  • 1993 FNB Players' Championship
  • 1994 BMW International Open
  • 1996 Dimension Data Pro-Am
  • 1996 Sun Dutch Open
  • 1996 Volvo Masters Andalucia
  • 1996 Zimbabwe Open
  • 1997 San Lameer South African Masters
  • 1997 Nashua Wild Coast Challenge
  • 1998 Vodacom Players Championship
  • 2000 Stenham Swazi Open
  • 2000 Cabs Old Mutual Zimbabwe Open
  • 2001 Mercedes-Benz South African Open
  • 2001 Nashua Nedtel Cellular Masters
  • 2002 Vodacom Players Championship

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (3-1)

  • 2005 Defeated Don Pooley, Tom Purtzer, Bank of America Championship
  • 2009 Defeated Nick Price, Fred Funk, Principal Charity Classic
  • 2009 Lost to Fred Funk, Loren Roberts, The Senior Open Championship
  • 2011 Defeated David Eger, Scott Hoch, Kenny Perry, Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf

Personal

  • Was a solid athlete is several sports as a youth but excelled at golf.
  • Has managed to rebound from a series of physical setbacks in his career. Escaped with facial injuries when his car collided with a bus near his parents' farm in 1980. While on vacation in Cape Town in December 1993, suffered a freak nerve injury in his neck while playing cricket with his kids. Knee injury curtailed his 1995 season.
  • Best shot of his career was his pitch to nine feet from 68 yards on the final hole that beat Ian Woosnam at the 1987 British Masters.
  • Favorite golf course is the Old Course at St. Andrews, but only when the weather is ideal.
  • First modeled his game after Arnold Palmer and then refined it like Gary Player as he grew older.
  • Plays the piano.
  • Dream foursome would include Bobby Locke, Ben Hogan and Walter Hagen.

Special Interests

  • Scuba activities, underwater photography, fine arts, shark diving

Career Highlights

2017 Season

  • The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: Made his second career ace on PGA TOUR Champions when he drained a 7-iron from 179 yards on No. 13 in the second round of the Senior Open Championship at Carnoustie in July.