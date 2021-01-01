JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Champions Victories (8)
- 2004 Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am, SBC Championship, Charles Schwab Cup Championship
- 2005 Bank of America Championship, Administaff Small Business Classic
- 2007 JELD-WEN Tradition
- 2009 Principal Charity Classic
- 2011 Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf
Additional Victories (55)
-
1974 Zimbabwe Amateur Championship
-
1974 South African Amateur Stroke-Play Championship
-
1979 Greater Manchester Open
-
1979 Holiday Inns Royal Swazi Open
-
1980 Braun German Open
-
1980 Malaysian Open
-
1980 Holiday Inns Invitational
-
1981 SAB South African Masters
-
1981 Sigma Series
-
1982 SISA Classic
-
1982 SAB Masters
-
1982 Sharp Electronics Classic
-
1982 Sun City Classic
-
1984 Pan-Am Wild Coast Sun Classic
-
1985 Safmarine Masters
-
1985 Palabora Classic
-
1985 Royal Swazi Sun Open
-
1986 Quinta do Lago Portuguese Open
-
1986 Safmarine Masters
-
1986 Helix Wild Coast Sun Classic
-
1986 Germiston Centenary
-
1986 Barclays Bank Classic
-
1986 Swazi Sun International
-
1986 Trustbank Tournament of Champions
-
1986 Million Dollar Challenge
-
1987 London Standard 4-Stars Pro-Celebrity Classic
-
1987 Dunhill British Masters
-
1987 German Open
-
1987 Southern Suns South African Open
-
1987 AECI Charity Classic
-
1987 Royal Swazi Sun Pro-Am
-
1987 Trustbank Tournament of Champions
-
1987 Million Dollar Challenge
-
1988 Cannes Open
-
1988 Benson & Hedges Trophy [with Marie Laure de Lorenz]
-
1989 Torras Monte Carlo Open
-
1990 Credit Lyonnais Cannes Open
-
1990 Volvo German Open
-
1991 Volvo German Open
-
1992 Zimbabwe Open
-
1993 Lexington PGA Championship
-
1993 FNB Players' Championship
-
1994 BMW International Open
-
1996 Dimension Data Pro-Am
-
1996 Sun Dutch Open
-
1996 Volvo Masters Andalucia
-
1996 Zimbabwe Open
-
1997 San Lameer South African Masters
-
1997 Nashua Wild Coast Challenge
-
1998 Vodacom Players Championship
-
2000 Stenham Swazi Open
-
2000 Cabs Old Mutual Zimbabwe Open
-
2001 Mercedes-Benz South African Open
-
2001 Nashua Nedtel Cellular Masters
-
2002 Vodacom Players Championship
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (3-1)
-
2005 Defeated Don Pooley, Tom Purtzer, Bank of America Championship
-
2009 Defeated Nick Price, Fred Funk, Principal Charity Classic
-
2009 Lost to Fred Funk, Loren Roberts, The Senior Open Championship
-
2011 Defeated David Eger, Scott Hoch, Kenny Perry, Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf
Personal
- Was a solid athlete is several sports as a youth but excelled at golf.
- Has managed to rebound from a series of physical setbacks in his career. Escaped with facial injuries when his car collided with a bus near his parents' farm in 1980. While on vacation in Cape Town in December 1993, suffered a freak nerve injury in his neck while playing cricket with his kids. Knee injury curtailed his 1995 season.
- Best shot of his career was his pitch to nine feet from 68 yards on the final hole that beat Ian Woosnam at the 1987 British Masters.
- Favorite golf course is the Old Course at St. Andrews, but only when the weather is ideal.
- First modeled his game after Arnold Palmer and then refined it like Gary Player as he grew older.
- Plays the piano.
- Dream foursome would include Bobby Locke, Ben Hogan and Walter Hagen.
Special Interests
- Scuba activities, underwater photography, fine arts, shark diving
Career Highlights
2017 Season
-
The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: Made his second career ace on PGA TOUR Champions when he drained a 7-iron from 179 yards on No. 13 in the second round of the Senior Open Championship at Carnoustie in July.