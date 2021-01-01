JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (4)
- 1990 Ben Hogan Gulf Coast Classic, Ben Hogan Pensacola Open, Ben Hogan Ft. Wayne Open
- 1999 NIKE New Mexico Classic
Personal
- Biggest thrill in golf was finishing 32-under-par in a regional PGA TOUR qualifier in 1985.
- Heroes are Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player.
- His father, a former club pro, got him started in golf as a child.
Special Interests
- Family, Bible study, all sports
Career Highlights
2014 Season
-
Dick's Sporting Goods Open: Open-qualified for the Dick's Sporting Goods Open and was in contention early on the back nine. Despite a double bogey at the final hole, finished T7 to earn a spot into the Boeing Classic, the Tour's next event. His performance at En-Joie GC was his best on the Champions Tour since a T3 at the 2012 Senior Open Championship.
2013 Season
Played in 21 of the 26 official events, posted one top-10 finish and was inside the top 25 seven times.
-
AT&T Championship: Came back to post a T18 at the AT&T Championship in San Antonio.
-
Greater Hickory Kia Classic at Rock Barn: Closed the campaign with top-20 finishes in his final two starts. Was T14 at the Greater Hickory Kia Classic at Rock Barn, where he matched his career-low round with an opening-round 64 and shared the first-round lead.
-
Montreal Championship: Was the 18-hole leader at the Montreal Championship following a 3-under-par 69 in windy conditions. It marked the first time in his career he held sole possession of a lead after any round. He eventually finished T9.
2012 Season
Finished 38th on the money list, with $388,252, his best overall earnings year since joining the Champions Tour in 2001. His total was more than what he had made in the five previous years combined. Had a pair of top-10 finishes to his credit, his first top-10s since 2007.
-
Champions Tour Q-School: Earned conditional status for the 2012 season by finishing T11 at the Champions Tour National Qualifying Tournament in Scottsdale, Ariz. After a three-hole playoff, he claimed the 12th and final conditional spot.
-
Pacific Links Hawai'i Championship: Three consecutive rounds in the 60s at the Pacific Links Hawaii Championship in September led to a T6 finish, which earned him a berth in the SAS Championship as a top-10 finisher in his previous event.
-
Dick's Sporting Goods Open: As an open qualifier, was on the leaderboard early in the final round of the Dick's Sporting Goods Open and eventually was T12 at En-Joie GC.
-
The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: Open-qualified for The Senior Open Championship at Turnberry and proceeded to post a T3 finish, his best showing on the Champions Tour since he was third in the same event six years earlier, also at Turnberry.
-
Mallorca Open Senior: Also posted a T8 at the Mallorca Open Senior on the European Senior Tour.
2011 Season
Open-qualified for four events, including the final two full-field events of the year in Texas.
-
AT&T Championship: Finished T27 at the AT&T Championship.
-
Insperity Championship: Finished T27 at the Insperity Championship.
-
Viking Classic: Also made one start on the PGA TOUR, at the Viking Classic but withdrew after one round.
-
Dick's Sporting Goods Open: Finished T27 at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open.
-
European Senior Tour's Qualifying School: Was the medalist at the European Senior Tour's Qualifying School at the close of the year in Portugal, where four consecutive rounds in the 60s left him seven strokes clear of the field.
2010 Season
Played in two events, Also made two starts on the PGA TOUR.
-
Turning Stone Resort Championship: Missed the cut in the Turning Stone Championship.
-
The Greenbrier Classic: Missed the cut in The Greenbrier Classic.
-
Toshiba Classic: T67 at the Toshiba Classic was his best finish.
2009 Season
Made just two starts.
-
Principal Charity Classic: Best finish was a T57 at the Principal Charity Classic.
2008 Season
Made just six appearances.
-
Walmart First Tee Open at Pebble Beach: A T25 at the Walmart First Tee Open at Pebble Beach was his top performance.
2007 Season
Competed in 21 events.
-
SAS Championship: Best finish was a T6 at the SAS Championship his best effort.
2006 Season
Made just 14 starts, but earned a partial-exemption for the 2007 season as a result of being 44th on the money list. Also made two starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
-
Administaff Small Business Classic: Contended again late in the season near Houston. Placed fourth at the rain-shortened Administaff Small Business Classic after being tied for the first-round lead. Along with Jay Haas and Tom Purtzer, shot 7-under 65 Friday, his low round of the year, and then added a 69 Saturday before Sunday rains forced officials to cancel the final round.
-
The Senior Open Championship: Opened eyebrows in his sixth start of the year, finishing third at The Senior Open Championship at Turnberry, his career performance in a senior major. The finish also matched the top effort of his Champions Tour career (also T3 at the 2002 Turtle Bay Championship). Shot a remarkable 36-hole score of 3-under 137 on the weekend in adverse weather conditions to move up from a T17 after the first 36 holes in Scotland. Jumped into contention Sunday by holing a 30-foot eagle putt on No. 17. Almost joined Loren Roberts and Eduardo Romero in the playoff, but left his 18-foot birdie putt on the lip on the 72nd hole. High finish and career-best check of $110,383 on the Ailsa Course propelled him to fully-exempt status for the remainder of the year through the re-order category.
-
Regions Charity Classic: Open-qualified for the Regions Charity Classic and finished T6 in Birmingham after starting with rounds of 69-66 at Ross Bridge. Trailed by one stroke after 36 holes, but closing-round 72 dropped him back.
-
BMW Charity Pro-Am at The Cliffs: Missed the cut at the BMW Charity Pro-Am at The Cliffs.
-
Athens Regional Foundation Classic: Missed the cut at the Athens Regional Foundation Classic.
2005 Season
Made 16 starts.
-
3M Championship: Had the year's longest-measured putt at 73 feet, one inch in the final round at the 3M Championship (No. 18).
-
Turtle Bay Championship: Lone top-10 finish was a T5 at the Turtle Bay Championship, thanks to three consecutive rounds of 69 in Hawaii. Was among the leaders all three days.
2004 Season
Made six appearances on the Champions Tour, open-qualifying for his first three starts.
-
Champions Tour Q-School: Earned conditional status for the 2005 Champions Tour season after placing 12th at the National Qualifying Tournament near St. Augustine, Fla.. Posted 16-under 416 total over six rounds at the King and Bear course at World Golf Village.
-
Royal Caribbean Golf Classic: Best effort was a T18 in his first appearance at the Royal Caribbean Golf Classic.
2003 Season
-
Senior PGA Championship: Top finish was a T17 at the Senior PGA Championship.
2002 Season
-
Turtle Bay Championship: Was T3 at the 2002 Turtle Bay Championship in Hawaii, one stroke out of a playoff with Hale Irwin and Gary McCord.
2001 Season
-
SENIOR PGA TOUR Qualifying Tourn Finals: Fully exempt for the 2002 Champions Tour after finishing eighth at the 2001 Champions Tour National Qualifying Tournament. Grabbed the eighth and final fully-exempt position when he birdied the second playoff hole.
-
Bruno's Memorial Classic: First joined the Champions Tour in the spring of 2001 and made his debut at the Bruno's Memorial Classic (T38).
1999 Season
-
NIKE New Mexico Classic: Added fourth Korn Ferry Tour victory of his career in 1999 when he captured the New Mexico Classic.
1993 Season
Best year on the PGA TOUR came in 1993 when he earned a career-best $210,125 and finished 82nd on the money list.
1992 Season
-
Greater Milwaukee Open: Finished second to Richard Zokol at the 1992 Greater Milwaukee Open.
1990 Season
Owns four Korn Ferry Tour victories, including three in 1990. Finished third on the money list on the Korn Ferry Tour in 1990 to earn his PGA TOUR card again.
-
Ben Hogan Ft. Wayne Open: Won the Fort Wayne Open.
-
Ben Hogan Pensacola Open: Won the Pensacola Open.
-
Ben Hogan Gulf Coast Classic: Won the Mississippi Gulf Coast Classic.