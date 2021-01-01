JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
PGA TOUR Champions Victories (6)
- 1995 Bruno's Memorial Classic
- 1996 Franklin Quest Championship, World Seniors Invitational
- 1997 Nationwide Championship, U.S. Senior Open
- 1999 The Tradition Presented by Countrywide
International Victories (4)
1997 Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf [with John Bland]
1998 Japan Senior Open
1999 Japan Senior Open
2010 Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf Raphael Division [with John Bland]
Additional Victories (55)
1970 Watties Tournament
1970 Swiss Open
1971 Spaulding Masters
1971 Indian Open
1972 Swiss Open
1972 German Open
1972 Dunlop International
1973 Sunbeam Electric Scottish Open
1973 Thailand Open
1973 Indian Open
1973 Fuji Sankei Classic
1974 Malaysian Open
1974 Fuji Sankei Classic
1974 Dunlop Wizard
1974 Tokyo Open
1974 Pepsi-Wilson
1975 Dunlop Wizard
1975 Tokyo Open
1975 Malaysian Open
1976 Benson & Hedges International
1976 Dunlop Open
1976 Suntory Open
1976 Dunlop Phoenix
1976 KBC Augusta
1976 Dunhill Match-Play
1976 Western Australia Open
1977 Lancome Trophy
1977 Colgate World Match-Play Championship
1977 Dunhill Match-Play
1977 Suntory Open
1977 Dunlop Wizard
1977 Chunichi Crowns
1978 Western Australia PGA
1979 Dutch Open
1979 ANA Sapporo Open
1979 Dunlop Masters
1980 Benson & Hedges International
1981 Dixcel Tissues European Open
1981 Chunichi Open
1981 Pepsi-Wilson
1982 Ford Dealers South Australian Open
1982 Australian Masters
1982 Mayn Nickless Australian PGA Championship
1982 Dunhill Queensland Open
1982 Mitsubishi Galant
1983 Yomiuri Open
1983 Resch's Pilsner Tweed Classic
1983 New Zealand PGA Championship
1985 Lawrence Batley International
1985 KLM Dutch Open
1985 Tokai Classic
1986 Suntory Open
1987 Visa Taiheiyo Pacific Masters
1989 Sapporo Tokyo Open
1990 Tokai Classic
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (0-1)
2004 Lost to Ed Fiori, The MasterCard Classic
Personal
- Has been honored by the Queen of England with the title Member of the British Empire (MBE).
- Very active with his own junior golf foundation in Australia.
- Is managing director of Graham Marsh Golf Design. Has designed over 35 courses throughout Asia and Australia and is now doing design work in the United States.
- Nicknamed "Swampy" by his peers.
Special Interests
- Skiing, tennis, watching cricket, golf course design
Career Highlights
2013 Season
Made just two starts during the year.
U.S. Senior Open Championship: Played in just one round at the U.S. Senior Open before withdrawing.
Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf Raphael Division: Finished T12 in the unofficial Raphael Division in the Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf (with partner John Bland).
2012 Season
Made five official starts and one unofficial one.
Principal Charity Classic: Made a hole-in-one in the opening round of The Principal Charity Classic when he aced No. 2 with a 5-iron from 180 yards. It was his sixth competitive Champions Tour ace. Earlier in the week he made a hole-in-one on No. 5 in the pro-am with a 5-iron from 192 yards.
-
Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf Raphael Division: Teamed with long-time partner John Bland to finish T6 in the Raphael Division at the Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf.
2011 Season
Played a very limited schedule, with just five official starts.
Legends of Golf Raphael Division: Was T10 in the Raphael Division at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf with partner John Bland.
2010 Season
Legends of Golf-Raphael Division: Best effort in nine events came in April when he joined teammate John Bland to post a one-stroke victory over Bruce Lietzke and Bill Rogers in the Raphael Division at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf.
2009 Season
Made just 12 starts on the Champions Tour and none after the Walmart First Tee Open at Pebble Beach in early September.
Legends of Golf-Raphael Division: Teamed with John Bland to finish T4 in the Raphael Division at the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf.
2005 Season
3M Championship: Placed solo fourth at the 3M Championship, thanks to a final-round, 7-under 65, the field's lowest score Sunday. Effort at the TPC Twin Cities was his best since 2004 MasterCard Classic in Mexico (lost in playoff).
2004 Season
The Senior Open Championship: Made news at The Senior Open Championship at Royal Portrush GC in Northern Ireland. Recorded holes-in-one on the 11th hole in both the first and third rounds of the event, a first on the Champions Tour on the same hole at the same tournament. Used a 9-iron in the opening round (171 yards) and an 8-iron on Saturday (182 yards). Two aces also earned him 340 bottles of Hardys Australian wine, one for every yard the shot covered (based on scorecard yardage), and were his fourth and fifth aces since joining the Champions Tour (10th and 11th aces overall in competition).
The MasterCard Classic: Appeared in command at the MasterCard Classic near Mexico City, leading by three strokes with six holes to play, but three-putted for bogeys at the 16th and 17th holes in Sunday's final round and finished tied with Ed Fiori after 54 holes. Eventually lost the playoff to Fiori after making bogey on the third extra hole at Bosque Real CC. Saw a golden opportunity slip away on the first playoff hole when he mis-hit his second shot moments after Fiori hit his second shot out of bounds.
2003 Season
Turtle Bay Championship: T3 at the Turtle Bay Championship after a final-round 7-under-par 65 at the Palmer Course. Aced No. 8 at Turtle Bay with a 9-iron from 140 yards during the second round.
2001 Season
Novell Utah Showdown: In the hunt at the Novell Utah Showdown before finishing T2 with three other players, one stroke back of Steve Veriato.
3M Championship: Holed a 6-iron shot on the fourth hole at the TPC Twin Cities during the final round of the 3M Championship. Ace was his first since the 1997 Southwestern Bell Dominion event in San Antonio.
2000 Season
Missed a spot among the top 31 money-winners when David Lundstrom nipped him by $941.
MasterCard Championship: Was the 36-hole leader at the MasterCard Championship, but hit just 10 greens on Sunday and posted a final-round 74 to T2 at Hualalai.
1999 Season
Ford Senior Players Championship: Also battled Hale Irwin for most of the Ford Senior Players Championship before finishing a distant second at TPC of Michigan.
The Tradition Presented by Countrywide: Although only playing 36 holes, was declared the winner of The Tradition after a freak snowstorm wiped out the final rounds at Desert Mountain.
1998 Season
Boone Valley Classic: Was solo second near St. Louis at the Boone Valley Classic. Finished two strokes short of Larry Nelson, despite a final-round 68 that included a pair of eagles.
1997 Season
Earned a career-best $1,128,578 for seventh on the final money list.
U.S. Senior Open: Outdueled John Bland on the final day for a one-stroke win at the U.S. Senior Open at Olympia Fields CC in suburban Chicago. The victory, and a career-best $232,500, came just one week after he fought off a late challenge by Hale Irwin and earned a one-stroke win at the Nationwide Championship near Atlanta.
Southwestern Bell Dominion: Recorded his first Champions Tour hole-in-one at the Southwestern Bell Dominion.
Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf: Teamed with Bland to win the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf.
1996 Season
Franklin Quest Championship: Fired a final-round 67 to win the Franklin Quest Championship by two strokes over Kermit Zarley.
World Seniors Invitational: Was a one-stroke victor over Tom Wargo and Brian Barnes at the PaineWebber Invitational.
1995 Season
Bruno's Memorial Classic: Broke into the winner's circle at the Bruno's Memorial Classic. Used a second-round 63 to cruise to a five-stroke win over J.C. Snead at Greystone G&CC.
1994 Season
Among the top 10 seven times in his rookie season.
U.S. Senior Open: T2 at the Vantage at the Dominion and again at the U.S. Senior Open at Pinehurst, one stroke behind Simon Hobday.
1993 Season
SENIOR PGA TOUR Qualifying Tourn Finals: Placed second to Bill Hall at the Champions Tour National Qualifying Tournament at Grenelefe to earn his initial exemption.
1977 Season
Won a career-best six titles on three different Tours in 1977.
Heritage Classic: Won the Heritage Classic at Hilton Head on the PGA TOUR, where he edged Tom Watson by one stroke.
1973 Season
Japan vs Australia Match individual: A member of the Australian team in the 1973 Japan vs. Australia matches.