Curt Byrum
Performance
Curt Byrum
JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Champions: 2009

PGA TOUR Victories (1)

  • 1989 Hardee's Golf Classic

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)

  • 1993 NIKE White Rose Classic
  • 1999 NIKE South Florida Classic

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)

  • 1999 Defeated Stan Utley, NIKE South Florida Classic

Personal

  • Was an exceptional high school athlete, earning all-state honors in both football and basketball. Learned to play on a nine-hole course in South Dakota that he and brother Tom used to mow.

Special Interests

  • Hunting and fishing

Career Highlights

2012 Season

Did not play in an event but continued his work as a Golf Channel analyst on Champions Tour telecasts.

2011 Season

  • Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid: Only appearance came in May when he finished T34 at the Senior PGA Championship in Louisville.

2010 Season

Made two starts on the Champions Tour, missing the cut at both the Senior PGA Championship and U.S. Senior Open. Spent majority of his year on the Golf Channel broadcast team for Champions Tour events.

2009 Season

Made three starts during the year.

  • Champions Tour Q-School: Originally one of six players who T12 and a conditional exemption at the Champions Tour National Qualifying Tournament, but failed to earn one of the final two conditional exemptions when he made a bogey on the third extra hole.
  • The Senior Open Championship: T28 at The Senior Open Championship was his best finish. Became just the fifth player in Champions Tour history to make three eagles in a round when he did so Sunday at the event at Sunningdale. An eagle at the par-5 14th hole followed eagles at the par-5 first and the par-4 11th holes on the Old Course.