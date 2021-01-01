|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Curt Byrum
Full Name
6 ft, 2 in
188 cm
Height
195 lbs
88 kg
Weight
December 28, 1958
Birthday
62
AGE
Onida, South Dakota
Birthplace
Scottsdale, Arizona
Residence
Wife, Cyndi; Christina (10/13/90), Jake (6/11/92)
Family
University of New Mexico
College
1982
Turned Pro
$1,945,059
Career Earnings
Scottsdale, AZ, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2012 Season
Did not play in an event but continued his work as a Golf Channel analyst on Champions Tour telecasts.
2011 Season
2010 Season
Made two starts on the Champions Tour, missing the cut at both the Senior PGA Championship and U.S. Senior Open. Spent majority of his year on the Golf Channel broadcast team for Champions Tour events.
2009 Season
Made three starts during the year.