PGA TOUR stars and major champions Collin Morikawa & Adam Scott commit to compete in TGL

Orlando, Fla. – PGA TOUR stars Collin Morikawa and Adam Scott join Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas as players committed to play in TGL, a new primetime golf league in partnership with the PGA TOUR that will begin play in 2024. The announcement was made by TMRW Sports co-founders Woods, McIlroy and founder and CEO Mike McCarley.

“As we fill out the TGL roster, the additions of champions like Collin Morikawa and Adam Scott continues to fuel our momentum towards the launch of TGL. The caliber of players Morikawa and Scott represent is indicative of the quality of competition we are striving to create within TGL,” said McCarley. “They both embrace what TGL can provide for fans, a short-form, elite competition in primetime where world-class players square off in team match play.”

Collin Morikawa: Morikawa is a two-time major champion, having won the 2020 PGA Championship and 2021 Open Championship – both in his first entries in those majors. He began his PGA TOUR career with 22 consecutive made cuts, second to only Tiger Woods’ record of 25, and currently has five PGA TOUR victories. Morikawa was also part of the U.S. winning teams at the 2022 Presidents Cup and 2021 Ryder Cup. While in college at the University of California, he was a member of the winning teams at the Arnold Palmer Cup in both 2017 and 2018, as well as the Walker Cup in 2017.

“During my amateur and collegiate golf career, I loved team play and the added energy it brought to my game – especially in match play. That has only been elevated with the opportunities I have had to represent the U.S. in the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, and I am looking forward to being a part of a TGL team next year as well,” said Morikawa. “Beyond that, I think the design of TGL to provide sports fans the world’s best in a weekly, primetime golf competition, from start-to-end in only two hours, will appeal to a broader spectrum of casual golf fans and introduce our sport to younger fans.”

Adam Scott: With his victory in a playoff at the 2013 Masters, Scott became the first (and still only) Australian golfer to win at Augusta National. A winner of 31 worldwide tournaments, 14 on the PGA TOUR including THE PLAYERS in 2004, Scott spent 11 weeks atop the World Golf Rankings in 2014. A stalwart of the International Team in the Presidents Cup representing Australia, Scott has an affinity for match play and team competitions.

“As professional golf continues to evolve, I am excited to play a part in its future for golfers and fans alike,” said Scott. “Therefore, I am excited to compete within TGL and look forward to sharing the stage in the new Palm Beach venue with my fellow teammates and competitors."

About TGL:

In August, following nearly two years of development, Woods, McIlroy, and McCarley announced the formation of TMRW Sports and TGL. TGL will showcase team competitions from a purpose-built venue in Palm Beach, Fla., fusing advanced tech and live action in primetime on Monday nights. Cofounders Woods and McIlroy have now been joined by Morikawa, Rahm, Scott, and Thomas as the first six golfers committed to compete in the league’s inaugural season kicking off in 2024.

TGL, the golf league of TMRW Sports, will feature:

Teams: Six teams of three PGA TOUR players in head-to-head, 18-hole match play;