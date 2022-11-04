-
How to watch World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
November 04, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- November 04, 2022
Round 2 of the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba takes place Friday from El Camaleón Golf Course.
Will Gordon leads by one over Russell Henley. Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland sit at 6-under, three off the lead.
The winner receives 500 FedExCup points.
HOW TO FOLLOW:
Television: Thursday-Saturday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel/Peacock), Sunday 2 p.m.-5 p.m. ET (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m. ET. Saturday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ET. Sunday, 12 p.m.-5 p.m. ET (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
