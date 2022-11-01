-
How to watch World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
November 01, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
The PGA TOUR heads to El Camaleón Golf Course for the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba with Viktor Hovland looking to win for a third straigth year.
The winner receives 500 FedExCup points.
HOW TO FOLLOW:
Television: Thursday-Saturday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel/Peacock), Sunday 2 p.m.-5 p.m. ET (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m. ET. Saturday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ET. Sunday, 12 p.m.-5 p.m. ET (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
