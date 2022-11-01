How to watch World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

The PGA TOUR heads to El Camaleón Golf Course for the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba with Viktor Hovland looking to win for a third straigth year.

The winner receives 500 FedExCup points.

Leaderboard

Tee times



HOW TO FOLLOW:

Television: Thursday-Saturday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel/Peacock), Sunday 2 p.m.-5 p.m. ET (Golf Channel/Peacock)