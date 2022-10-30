-
-
How to watch Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
-
October 30, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- October 30, 2022
-
Features
Port Royal Golf Course | Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Round 4 of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship takes place Sunday from Port Royal GC.
Seamus Power and Ben Griffin share the 54-hole lead heading into Sunday.
Here's everything you need to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW:
Television: Sunday, 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
Radio: Sunday, 12 p.m.-4:30 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
MUST READS
-
-