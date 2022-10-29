Ben Griffin shows character to revive PGA TOUR dream

SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda – There is a backdrop of turquoise water down here that is breathless, especially when the pulsating sun pours forth as it did for lengthy periods during Saturday’s third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

But that natural wonder pushed aside, the backdrop to this week’s PGA TOUR tournament that is most appealing is one that speaks to the inexplicable wonder of this marvelous game. Against an array of veteran TOUR professionals who’ve probably combined for more than 1,500 tournament starts and don’t appear inclined to ever quit playing – Seamus Power, Aaron Baddeley, and Brian Gay – it is the name Ben Griffin that commands your attention.

At 24, he walked away from his PGA TOUR dream in 2021 with only two tournaments on his resume. Not because he didn’t have the game, but because he had buckets of character.

“It is tough financially,” said Griffin. “I didn’t want to rely on my parents anymore for everything.”

That is the storyline that will be front and center in Sunday’s final round, for Griffin – who was convinced by generous backers to give up a desk job as a loan officer and get back into golf – birdied the 18th hole at Port Royal GC Saturday, shot 5-under 66 in blustery conditions, and pulled into a share of the lead with Power (65).

They are at 18-under for the tournament.

That 24-year-old PGA TOUR rookie Kevin Yu is also chasing his first win, tied for third with Baddeley, 41, while 50-year-old Gay is in fifth, just two off the lead, adds to the wild mixture that golf seamlessly produces time and time again.

But it’s Griffin’s story that resonates up and down the leaderboard.