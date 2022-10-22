-
How to watch THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
October 22, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
Flyover
Flyover: Congaree Golf Club
Round 3 of the THE CJ CUP in South Carolina takes place Saturday from Congaree Golf Club.
Jon Rahm and Kurt Kitayama lead heading into Saturday with scores of 11-under par.
Here's everything you need to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW:
Television: Saturday-Sunday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET.
Radio: Saturday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ET. Sunday 12 p.m.-5:30 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
