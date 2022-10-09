-
-
How to watch Shriners Children's Open, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
-
October 09, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
-
Round 4 of the Shriners Children's Open takes place from TPC Summerlin on Saturday.
Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim share the lead at 19-under par heading into Sunday.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Sunday, 5 p.m.-8 p.m. ET.
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.–8 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 3 p.m.-8 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
MUST READS
-
-