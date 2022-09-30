How to watch Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

The 2022-2023 PGA TOUR Regular Season continues at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Davis Riley, Will Gordon lead by one heading into Round 2.

Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE .

Leaderboard

Full tee times

HOW TO FOLLOW (ALL TIMES ET)



Television: Thursday-Friday, 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. ET. Saturday, Sunday, 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

Radio : Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.–6:30 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. ( PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio )

PGA TOUR LIVE