How to watch Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
September 30, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- September 30, 2022
- The Country Club of Jackson is the host for this week's Sanderson Farms Championship. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
The 2022-2023 PGA TOUR Regular Season continues at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Davis Riley, Will Gordon lead by one heading into Round 2.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE.
HOW TO FOLLOW (ALL TIMES ET)
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. ET. Saturday, Sunday, 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.–6:30 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
PGA TOUR LIVE
Thursday Friday Stream 1 Featured Groups: 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Featured Groups: 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Featured Group: 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Featured Group: 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
FEATURED GROUPS
FRIDAY
8:33 a.m. ET: Sam Burns, Chad Ramey, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (10 tee)
8:44 a.m. ET: Trey Mullinax, Luke List, SahithTheegala (10 tee)
ESPN+ AFTERNOON COVERAGE:
1:28 p.m. ET: J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, Joel Dahmen
1:39 p.m. ET: Seamus Power, Harris English, Gary Woodland
