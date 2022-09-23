Presidents Cup: Friday Four-ball match recaps

The International Team needed a big second-round comeback Friday and didn’t get it despite playing their preferred Four-ball format. And now the U.S. Team, which holds an 11-1-1 record since the inception of the Presidents Cup in 1994, looks even more comfortably in control.

The home team takes an 8-2 lead into Saturday’s two-session day of eight matches after winning Friday’s Four-balls, 4-1.

Time after time, the Internationals watched putts slide past the hole, starting with Corey Conners’ missed birdie putt from 4 feet, 3 inches at the first. Meanwhile the U.S. Team seemingly couldn’t miss, with Sam Burns ringing up an 80-foot eagle putt at the par-5 seventh, a hole the U.S. Team owned.

Cameron Young also eagled the seventh, as did Patrick Cantlay. The U.S. Team’s three eagles in three consecutive matches, winning the hole each time, told the story of the 14th Presidents Cup.

The U.S. Team led all five matches before any had made the turn, once again putting the International Team on its back foot. But after the U.S. collected wins from its two stalwart teams – Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele – the International Team mounted a comeback and was able to tie the other three matches. It was an opportunity to climb back into contention but U.S. rookies kept the visitors at bay, highlighted by Max Homa’s back-to-back birdies on the final two holes of the final match to give the U.S. a 1-up win.

Saturday morning’s four Foursomes matches will begin at 7:12 a.m., with the afternoon session of Four-ball matches beginning at 12:05. The Presidents Cup is only one-third of its way through its 30 matches, but the United States has already exerted itself at Quail Hollow.