The five key clubs for the U.S. Team at the Presidents Cup

TaylorMade P-7MC 5 iron, P770 4-iron, TaylorMade Stealth Plus 5-wood

2022 stats: 3rd in Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green; 1st in proximity from >200 yards (43’,1”); 1st in proximity from 225-250 (37’,8”); 3rd in proximity from 200-225 (33’,9”)

Morikawa says: “We're talking about 5-iron and out. I think it's just gapping distances. At the end of the day, I think from that far of a distance, if you put it within 25 feet, you're hitting a great shot. We're not pin seeking as much as we would if we were … (hitting) an 8-iron from 160.

“I think when it comes down to it, it's just feeling comfortable with the clubs you have. … I've got the P7MCs with the 5-iron and I've got a 770 4-iron. It's all about gapping everything and making sure you have all these gaps. With the 770 4-iron, I can't work it as much, but that allows me to go for par-5s, and that allows me from 230 out to aim at the middle of the green.

“I think 5-wood is like cheating. The thing goes straight up in the air, and the wind doesn't touch it as much as you might think. It's an amazing club. I don't know, I think maybe because I hit it shorter, maybe I have more 200-plus-yard shots out, but to be honest, I think anytime I have an iron in my hand, even that 5-wood, I feel very comfortable, especially when I'm swinging well. I don't treat it like anything else. I just treat it like another club and figure out where I want to hit it and kind of know the dispersion. I think that's the biggest thing, knowing where you're going to miss, and you can kind of get away with those ones that look bad and end up all right.”

GolfWRX says: Although Morikawa uses blade-style P730 irons for his short irons (7-PW), he uses more forgiving cavity-back P-7MC irons in his 5 and 6 irons, then adds even more forgiveness with the hollow-bodied P-770 in his 4 iron. Morikawa places emphasis on launch windows, and the low center of gravity in his longer clubs help him produce a higher trajectory, which is great for both forgiveness, and for landing the ball softly on the greens from 200-225. He also added a 5-wood to his arsenal in 2021, which we recommend for any golfer looking to get more height and distance on long shots. Five-woods and even 7-woods have become extremely popular on the PGA TOUR in recent years, so don’t hesitate to try one out for yourself.