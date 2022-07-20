How to Watch the 3M Open, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Round 1 of the 3M Open takes place Thursday from TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. Cameron Champ returns to defend his title as the PGA TOUR’s 2021-22 season inches closer to an exciting conclusion.

John Deere Classic winner J.T. Poston is also in the field, as is Hideki Matsuyama as one of six major champions teeing it up. Tony Finau, Sungjae Im, and THE PLAYERS Championship winners Jason Day and Rickie Fowler are slated to compete. The winner will receive 500 FedExCup points.

Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+ . Click here for more details .



Leaderboard

Full tee times

HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)



Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).

Radio : Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ( PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio )

For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR