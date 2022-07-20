-
How to Watch the 3M Open, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
July 20, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
July 20, 2022
- TPC Twin Cities is once again the host site for the 3M Open. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Round 1 of the 3M Open takes place Thursday from TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. Cameron Champ returns to defend his title as the PGA TOUR’s 2021-22 season inches closer to an exciting conclusion.
John Deere Classic winner J.T. Poston is also in the field, as is Hideki Matsuyama as one of six major champions teeing it up. Tony Finau, Sungjae Im, and THE PLAYERS Championship winners Jason Day and Rickie Fowler are slated to compete. The winner will receive 500 FedExCup points.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+. Click here for more details.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
For outside of the U.S., click here for GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR LIVE
Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main Feed: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Main Feed: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Main Feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Main Feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee: 8:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Marquee: 8:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 3 Featured Groups: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Stream 4 Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
• Main Feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: new “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: a combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
THURSDAY
Marquee Group
Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im, Tom Hoge
Featured Groups
Sahith Theegala, Joohyung Kim, Chesson Hadley
Rickie Fowler, Ryan Palmer, Martin Laird
Featured Holes: No. 4 (par 3), No. 8 (par 3), No. 13 (par 3), No. 17 (par 3)
FRIDAY
Marquee Group
Tony Finau, Jason Day, Davis Riley
Featured Groups
Cameron Champ, Michael Thompson, Chez Reavie
J.T. Poston, Cam Davis, Adam Long
Featured Holes: No. 4 (par 3), No. 8 (par 3), No. 13 (par 3), No. 17 (par 3)
