How to Watch The Open Championship, Round 3: Live streaming, live scores, tee times, TV times

Editor's note: The R&A operates The Open Championship and controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. For more information on how to watch this week, please visit The Open Championship's website . PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume on Thursday, July 21 at the 3M Open.

Round 3 of The Open Championship takes place Saturday from legendary St. Andrews in Scotland where Cameron Smith leads by two shots over PGA TOUR rookie Cameron Young. Rory McIlroy was lurking another shot behind.

Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

Leaderboard

Full tee times

HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

Television: Thursday-Friday, 1:30 a.m.-4 a.m. ET (Peacock), 4 a.m.-3 p.m. (USA). Saturday, 5 a.m.-7 a.m. (USA), 7 a.m.-3 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 4 a.m.-7 a.m. (USA), 7 a.m.-2 p.m. (NBC)

Bonus: Thursday-Sunday: Featured Holes (No’s 11-13), Morning Featured Group 1, Morning Featured Group 2, Afternoon Featured Group 3, Afternoon Featured Group 4 (All TBD, Peacock)