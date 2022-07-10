Nine Things to Know: The Old Course at St. Andrews

The Open Championship is celebrating an important milestone this week at its most historic venue. The Old Course at St. Andrews is hosting the 150th Open after a one-year delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will be worth the wait.

It was Bobby Jones who once said that a player must win at St. Andrews to be considered great. Golf has been played on the Old Course for centuries and players have competed for the Claret Jug here since the 1800s.

Charles Blair Macdonald, a World Golf Hall of Fame architect and player, called it “the most entrancing course in the world besides being the finest test of golfing ability.”

To win at St. Andrews, a player must conquer a unique challenge in the shadow of history. Here’s Nine Things to Know about the venue for this year’s Open Championship.

1. PATRON SAINT

St. Andrews is the Home of Golf but it once attracted visitors for a different reason. It was the ecclesiastical capital of Scotland, attracting Catholic pilgrims from across Europe to the town named for the country’s patron saint.

Andrew and his brother Peter were Jesus’ first disciples. Andrew died a martyr’s death on an X-shaped cross because he did not feel worthy of being crucified on the same type of cross as Christ. Andrew’s diagonal cross, known as a saltire, is depicted on Scotland’s national flag.

Legend has it that some of Andrew’s bones – including finger bones, an arm bone and a kneecap – were brought to St. Andrews as relics in the eighth century after a monk received an angelic vision telling him to carry the bones to the end of the earth. That turned out to be what is now the tiny seaside town of St. Andrews, which grew quickly as many made the difficult journey to this promontory between the Firth of Forth and Firth of Tay.

“This region, once poor, foul and desolate is now rich, beautiful and flourishing,” it was once written about the town. “Hither come to pray a crowd of men from the most distant regions, … to seek the prayers of Saint Andrew.”

The St. Andrews Cathedral, whose ruins still stand today, was completed in the 14th century after taking more than 150 years to complete. It fell in the late 16th century. It is believed to have been destroyed in the violence of the Scottish Reformation, though some historians say it simply fell because of neglect.

St. Andrews also is home to the oldest university in Scotland. The University of St. Andrews was founded in 1413, making it the third-oldest university in the English-speaking world.

The famed course architect Alister Mackenzie once wrote that the Scottish are passionate about three things: golf, religion and politics. The history of St. Andrews confirms that.