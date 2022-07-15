Tiger Woods leads bunch of big names missing cut at the 150th Open

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – Tiger Woods was reduced to tears as he completed an emotion charged walk down the 18th hole at the Old Course in St. Andrews.

Woods, who carded rounds of 78-75 over the opening two rounds at the 150th Open Championship, headlined those to miss the cut but it was the realization it could be his last competitive round at the home of golf that had the 15-time major winner’s emotions running wild.

“It's very emotional for me. I've been coming here since 1995. I think the next one comes around in 2030 so and I don't know if I will be physically able to play by then. To me it felt like this might have been my last British Open here at St. Andrews,” Woods said post round after a standing ovation.

“The fans, the ovation and the warmth, it was an unbelievable feeling. I understand what Jack and Arnold had gone through in the past. I was kind of feeling that way there at the end. …They understand what golf’s all about and what it takes to be an Open champion. And I've been lucky enough and fortunate enough to have won this twice here. … I feel like I will be able to play future British Opens, but I don't know if I'll be able to play long enough that when it comes back around here.”

Defending champion Collin Morikawa joined Woods in finishing up a few days before he planned. An opening 72 was followed with a 73, just one off the pace of joining those on the weekend.

Max Homa got to live out a childhood dream by playing with Woods but like his idol, Homa is headed home early. The two-time winner this season also missed by one after rounds of 73-72.

A trio of past champions in their 50s just missed. Padraig Harrington followed his first-round 69 with birdies on his first two holes Friday to reach 5 under. But he had eight bogeys and no birdies the rest of the way to shoot 78.

John Daly shot 1 under on the front nine Friday, including an eagle on the par-5 fifth hole, to reach even par for the championship. He bogeyed his last three holes to finish at 3 over, however.

Ernie Els was 5 under for his first 15 holes of the championship but hit his tee shot out of bounds on the Road Hole en route to a first-round 70. He left a birdie try fractionally short on the 18th hole on Friday to shoot 73 and miss by one.

Brooks Koepka missed the cut after shooting 73-75. He had a pair of missed cuts and two T55s in majors this year, ending a streak of eight straight years with at least one top-10 in majors.

Phil Mickelson also missed the cut after a second round 77 left him at 5 over.

Zach Johnson, winner of the last Open Championship at St. Andrews, missed the cut after shooting 72-75 while the two players he beat in a playoff that year also missed out. Marc Leishman struggled with 76-74 while Louis Oosthuizen, the 2010 winner at the Old Course, shot 71-74 to miss by one.