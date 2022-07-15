How to Watch The Open Championship, Round 2: Live streaming, live scores, tee times, TV times

Editor's note: The R&A operates The Open Championship and controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. For more information on how to watch this week, please visit The Open Championship's website . PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume on Thursday, July 21 at the 3M Open.

Round 2 of The Open Championship takes place Friday from legendary St. Andrews in Scotland where PGA TOUR rookie Cameron Young held the lead at 8 under after the opening round.

The deep field includes Tiger Woods, who has won The Open twice at St. Andrews, FedExCup leader Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth and Will Zalatoris, among many more stars.

Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

Leaderboard

Full tee times

HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

Television: Thursday-Friday, 1:30 a.m.-4 a.m. ET (Peacock), 4 a.m.-3 p.m. (USA). Saturday, 5 a.m.-7 a.m. (USA), 7 a.m.-3 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 4 a.m.-7 a.m. (USA), 7 a.m.-2 p.m. (NBC)

Bonus: Thursday-Sunday: Featured Holes (No’s 11-13), Morning Featured Group 1, Morning Featured Group 2, Afternoon Featured Group 3, Afternoon Featured Group 4 (All TBD, Peacock)