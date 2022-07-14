Bad break puts Woods behind eight ball at St. Andrews

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – It wasn’t supposed to go this way.

Tiger Woods posed over his opening tee shot at the 150th Open Championship and felt pretty darn good. He called it “perfect”. His 3-iron flat draw was sailing directly down the left side of the fairway at the iconic Old Course as planned. Then it rolled straight into a fresh divot.

It got worse from there for the 82-time PGA TOUR winner who is looking to win the Claret Jug for a fourth time, and third time at St. Andrews. His approach shot dropped into the burn fronting the green, the result of an untimely wind gust according to Woods, and soon after he was writing a double bogey six on his card.

The battle continued from there and when his six-hour round was finally complete, Woods was signing for a 6-over 78, a distant 14 shots behind TOUR rookie Cameron Young who lit up the hallowed turf much like Woods in his prime with a 64.

“I didn't really feel like I hit it that bad but I ended up in bad spots. Or just had some weird things happen. And that’s just the way it goes. Links is like that. And this golf course is like that,” Woods said.

“Sometimes it just goes that way. It just goes one way and it never seems to come back. No matter how hard you fight. And then I compounded problems with my bad speed on the greens.”

Thousands had come in the hope of seeing one more miraculous performance from their 2000, 2005 and 2006 Open champion. They didn’t get it. But they couldn’t look away.

Bogeys on the third and fourth holes dropped Woods further off the pace and a second double bogey on the seventh hole sent a hush over the crowd who desperately wanted to see some vintage magic.

Liam James and his large group of friends had made the trip up from Newcastle in the north of England. James was born on the day Woods won his first Open Championship in 2000 and echoed the thoughts of many when asked why he was keeping the faith at six-over through seven holes.

“We don’t know if Tiger will ever play an Open here ever again. The question should be why everyone isn’t here watching him,” James said. “Even if he shoots 80, we will cheer every shot. It’s not just about today, it’s about everything he’s given the game. This is Tiger Woods at the home of golf, it doesn’t get better.”

Sure enough the fans remained six or seven deep throughout Woods’ grueling six-hour round with those directly behind the 17th tee having staked their spot almost three hours prior to his arrival just so they could see him hit over the St. Andrews Hotel.

While Woods lined up his approach shot on the same hole fellow competitor Haotong Li was spotted at the window of his hotel room filming on his phone – everyone it seems was aware of how special it was to be there regardless of his score.

Fans did get the chance to roar a little around the turn when Woods made back-to-back birdies on the ninth and 10th holes. They also gave him some extra love when he birdied the 14th and the hearty hundreds who stuck it out past 9p.m. local time for his walk up 18 gave Woods warm applause.

“They were fantastic. Absolutely fantastic. So supportive,” Woods said of the masses.

“(Today was) very, very meaningful… all things considered, where I've been… this was always on the calendar to hopefully be well enough to play it. And I am. And just didn't do a very good job of it.

“I think I had maybe four or five 3-putts today. Just wasn't very good on the greens. And every putt I left short. I struggled with hitting the putts hard enough. They looked faster than what they were putting, and I struggled with it.”

The short turnaround between rounds was tough for Woods in his past start at the PGA Championship. Robust and lengthy recovery sessions needed to keep his banged-up body in check made sure of that. But on Thursday a 46-year-old Woods refused to use his injuries as an excuse admitting, “it was a lot easier today, physically, than it has been the other two events.”

While the growing sentiment from behind the ropes was to soak up the moments like they might be his last, James and his friends weren’t ready to give up hope.

“The golf gods haven’t appeared to be kind today, but perhaps they’re just setting up for something even bigger tomorrow,” James said. “We are chasing tickets just in case.”

For his part Woods already has a target in mind.

“Looks like I'm going to have to shoot 66 tomorrow to have a chance (to make the cut),” Woods said. “Obviously it has been done. Guys did it today. And that's my responsibility tomorrow… to go ahead and do it. I need to do it.”

Maybe it is supposed to go that way.

Here's a hole-by-hole breakdown of Woods' opening round at The 150th Open.