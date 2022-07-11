2022 The Open Championship tee times, Rounds 1 and 2

The 150th Open Championship draw for the opening two rounds at the Old Course in St. Andrews has been released with some mouth-watering trios set to play together early in the historic championship.

Tiger Woods, looking to secure a fourth Open Championship title and third at the Old Course, will play the opening two rounds with recent U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and four-time PGA TOUR winner Max Homa. The trio starts the opening round at 2:59p.m. local time.

Defending champion Collin Morikawa is joined by pre-tournament favorite Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele – a winner in his last two starts at the Travelers Championship and last week’s Genesis Scottish Open – in the 9:58a.m. slot Thursday.

PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas will follow them off the first tee at 10:09a.m. Thursday along with 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry and three-time PGA TOUR winner Viktor Hovland.

FedExCup leader and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will begin at 1:26p.m. with Chile’s Joaquin Niemann and Englishman Tyrrell Hatton while World No. 3 Jon Rahm is joined by 2017 Open Champion Jordan Spieth and Harold Varner III heading out at 3:10p.m.

All times are local.