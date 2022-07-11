-
Power Rankings: The Open Championship
July 11, 2022
By Rob Bolton , PGATOUR.COM
- Rory McIlroy leads the Power Rankings heading into The Open Championship. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Bobby Jones, Sam Snead, Peter Thomson, Jack Nicklaus, Seve Ballesteros, Nick Faldo, Tiger Woods. Each has prominent positioning in the pantheon of the sport, and each is a former winner of The Open Championship at St. Andrews in Scotland. And that’s within only the last 100 years!
If you haven’t already picked up on it, qualifiers for this year’s Open have been effusive in their respect and thoughtfulness for having the opportunity not only to compete in the major, but also because it’s the 150th edition.
It’s the 30th Open held at St. Andrews. An analysis of the test, the early peek at the weather and more are reviewed below.
POWER RANKINGS: THE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 20 Joohyung KimSolo third at the Genesis Scottish Open. Not too shabby for his debut on a linksy track! Just turned 20 years old and has risen to 39th in the OWGR. Ain’t nothin’ cheeky about that.Solo third at the Genesis Scottish Open. Not too shabby for his debut on a linksy track! Just turned 20 years old and has risen to 39th in the OWGR. Ain’t nothin’ cheeky about that. 19 Joaquin NiemannContinues to emerge in the deepest of fields to warrant special attention. Acclimated to the scene with a T16 at the Genesis Scottish Open. Third consecutive Open appearance.Continues to emerge in the deepest of fields to warrant special attention. Acclimated to the scene with a T16 at the Genesis Scottish Open. Third consecutive Open appearance. 18 Seamus PowerThe 35-year-old hadn’t competed in any majors until 2022. All he’s done is go T27-T9-T12 in the series. The native of Ireland will be comfy in these climes. Also rested after a T30 at home.The 35-year-old hadn’t competed in any majors until 2022. All he’s done is go T27-T9-T12 in the series. The native of Ireland will be comfy in these climes. Also rested after a T30 at home. 17 Adam ScottAs consistent as he’s been anywhere, and that includes in The Open where he’s logged five top 10s, St. Andrews (T10, 2015) is the only test on which he’s been under par in every round.As consistent as he’s been anywhere, and that includes in The Open where he’s logged five top 10s, St. Andrews (T10, 2015) is the only test on which he’s been under par in every round. 16 Justin ThomasThe 2022 PGA champ is too talented (obviously) not to overcome what’s getting in his way of solving links-style courses. He’s 3-for-5 in Opens with a T11 at Royal Portrush in 2019.The 2022 PGA champ is too talented (obviously) not to overcome what’s getting in his way of solving links-style courses. He’s 3-for-5 in Opens with a T11 at Royal Portrush in 2019. 15 Max HomaIt’ll be a surprise only when he stops embracing everything directly in front of him. In his prime with his first child on the way, he’s as balanced as any successful touring pro we’ve seen.It’ll be a surprise only when he stops embracing everything directly in front of him. In his prime with his first child on the way, he’s as balanced as any successful touring pro we’ve seen. 14 Tyrrell HattonIrons were on point en route to a T24 at The Renaissance Club last week. The Englishman is 3-for-5 in Open Championships since 2016. That includes a T5 in 2016 and a T6 in 2019.Irons were on point en route to a T24 at The Renaissance Club last week. The Englishman is 3-for-5 in Open Championships since 2016. That includes a T5 in 2016 and a T6 in 2019. 13 Louis OosthuizenBreakthrough win at St. Andrews in 2010 has remained his only TOUR title, but he’s added a pair of podium finishes. T3 last year after leading outright after each of first three rounds.Breakthrough win at St. Andrews in 2010 has remained his only TOUR title, but he’s added a pair of podium finishes. T3 last year after leading outright after each of first three rounds. 12 Patrick CantlayFair to say that he’s still chasing comfort on links, but he was progressively strong throughout the week at the Scottish. It helps project a continuation of form to piggyback his strengths.Fair to say that he’s still chasing comfort on links, but he was progressively strong throughout the week at the Scottish. It helps project a continuation of form to piggyback his strengths. 11 Cameron SmithCan’t get too analytical at St. Andrews but it does feed directly into his strengths of hitting greens, sticking it close and converting chances. Poised to set a personal best in the Open.Can’t get too analytical at St. Andrews but it does feed directly into his strengths of hitting greens, sticking it close and converting chances. Poised to set a personal best in the Open. 10 Will ZalatorisBig-stage performer and no doubt eager to return after a back injury and tingly left leg forced him out of his Open debut a year ago. In majors since, he’s finished a respective T6, P2 and T2.Big-stage performer and no doubt eager to return after a back injury and tingly left leg forced him out of his Open debut a year ago. In majors since, he’s finished a respective T6, P2 and T2. 9 Shane LowrySurprising (shocking?!) missed cut at the U.S. Open was his first stumble of the year. Regained form with a T9 in Ireland two weeks ago. Finished T12 in last year’s Open title defense.Surprising (shocking?!) missed cut at the U.S. Open was his first stumble of the year. Regained form with a T9 in Ireland two weeks ago. Finished T12 in last year’s Open title defense. 8 Collin MorikawaRedefined expectations when he prevailed as an Open debutant at Royal St. George’s last year. He’s misfired for months but he’s a man for the moment, and this is a moment.Redefined expectations when he prevailed as an Open debutant at Royal St. George’s last year. He’s misfired for months but he’s a man for the moment, and this is a moment. 7 Tommy FleetwoodAll arrows are pointing up and he has the experience. Seeking to join fellow Brit and U.S. Open champ, Matt Fitzpatrick, as first-time major/PGA TOUR winners in the same event.All arrows are pointing up and he has the experience. Seeking to join fellow Brit and U.S. Open champ, Matt Fitzpatrick, as first-time major/PGA TOUR winners in the same event. 6 Jordan SpiethPerfect in seven Open appearances with a victory at Royal Birkdale in 2017 and last year’s runner-up among four top 10s. Up-and-down week at The Renaissance Club still yielded a T10.Perfect in seven Open appearances with a victory at Royal Birkdale in 2017 and last year’s runner-up among four top 10s. Up-and-down week at The Renaissance Club still yielded a T10. 5 Xander SchauffeleThere’s no doubt who’s playing at the highest level right now, but it’s fair to wonder how much last week’s second consecutive victory drained him. He rested after the Travelers win.There’s no doubt who’s playing at the highest level right now, but it’s fair to wonder how much last week’s second consecutive victory drained him. He rested after the Travelers win. 4 Scottie SchefflerThe TOUR’s leader in GIR might not miss one this week. Enjoyed a T8 in his Open Championship debut last year. Since 2022 Masters title, he’s added a P2 (Schwab) and a T2 (U.S. Open).The TOUR’s leader in GIR might not miss one this week. Enjoyed a T8 in his Open Championship debut last year. Since 2022 Masters title, he’s added a P2 (Schwab) and a T2 (U.S. Open). 3 Matt FitzpatrickAnd just like that, he’s appearing in his first major as a major champion. The elimination of the expectations could mean problems for the other 155 in the field. T6 in last week’s Scottish.And just like that, he’s appearing in his first major as a major champion. The elimination of the expectations could mean problems for the other 155 in the field. T6 in last week’s Scottish. 2 Jon RahmHis goal is to join fellow Spaniard, Seve Ballesteros, who prevailed at St. Andrews in 1984. A month after breaking through at the 2021 U.S. Open, Rahm placed T3 at Royal St. George’s.His goal is to join fellow Spaniard, Seve Ballesteros, who prevailed at St. Andrews in 1984. A month after breaking through at the 2021 U.S. Open, Rahm placed T3 at Royal St. George’s. 1 Rory McIlroyThe TOUR’s scoring leader is playing with the confidence that laid the foundation for his win at Royal Liverpool in 2014 and three top fives that followed. Won in Canada just a month ago.The TOUR’s scoring leader is playing with the confidence that laid the foundation for his win at Royal Liverpool in 2014 and three top fives that followed. Won in Canada just a month ago.
Sam Burns, Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland, Marc Leishman and three-time Open champion Tiger Woods will be among the notables reviewed in Draws and Fades.
The 21st-century phrasing is that big players make big plays in big games, while the timeless version is that St. Andrews always crowns a worthy champion. However, that’s not intended as obvious rhetoric concerning the best player of the week; rather, that’s a reference supporting that the winner is of a class worthy of prevailing at St. Andrews.
It normally doesn’t work that way, but this is St. Andrews, this is The Open and this is its sesquicentennial staging. That, laddies, is permanent class.
St. Andrews last hosted in 2015. Of that field, 45 of this week’s gathering of 156 qualified again, including 1989 champion Mark Calcavecchia who is in his final appearance as a former winner.
The out-and-back routing of the links is the same, albeit 16 yards longer than when it last hosted in 2015. At 7,313 yards, the par 72 technically is the longest it’s played in its history. The qualifying component is that dry conditions in advance and throughout the tournament will allow tournament officials to stretch as long as they want. They never do, of course, but the elements are cooperating for the possibility.
All things considered, which allows for customary breezes along the sea in Scotland, conditions will be docile for both sides of the draw in both of the first two rounds. When winds freshen on Saturday, the most experienced, mature and grizzled among the low 70 and ties after 36 holes should emerges as the strongest contenders to be etched onto the Claret Jug. Sunday promises – can you use that term to describe the weather here? – to be spectacular, if not perfect. With hole locations then rising into primary position to protect scoring, those who have been here before should generate the most roars.
With 112 bunkers, which featured less sand to elevate the magnitude of what already were genuine hazards, job one is to avoid them. Because of the expanse, hitting fairways and greens is all but a constant across the field, but knowing where to miss is key. Course management rules the day. Unlike a stock par 72, St. Andrews has only two par 3s and two par 5s.
There is merit to the narrative of this being a putting contest, but it should be framed in the context of where first putts are struck. With undulations eliminating thoughts of long-range conversions on hundreds of thousands of square feet of putting surfaces, but with considerable space to find level ground, second shots at the targets are the premium.
